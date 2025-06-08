Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - vs. Las Vegas

June 8, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

TODAY'S GAME - 6/8 vs. Las Vegas

FIRST PITCH - 1:35 PM (PT) at Cheney Stadium - Tacoma, WA

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma LHP Joe Jacques (0-0, 0.00) vs. Las Vegas RHP Mason Barnett (3-1, 5.96)

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880

THE RAINIERS: Went back-and-forth with Las Vegas on Saturday night, but a two-run home run from Tyler Locklear in the eighth inning was the difference in a 9-7 Tacoma victory...Tacoma took a 2-0 after three innings thanks to an RBI single from Nick Dunn in the second inning and another from Locklear in the third...Alejo Lopez tied the game in the top of the fourth inning with a two-run home run...the Rainiers responded with a pair in the bottom of the fourth, getting a solo home run from Austin Shenton and an RBI single from Leo Rivas to take a 4-2 lead...three more Rainiers runs scored in the fifth inning as Dominic Canzone led off with his 13th home run of the season...Tomo Otosaka and Rhylan Thomas each collected two-out RBI hits to take the lead to 7-2...Las Vegas was able to tie the game by scoring three runs in the sixth inning and two more in the seventh to tie the game at seven...in the bottom of the eighth inning, Tyler Locklear roped a two-run home run to left field, putting Tacoma on top 9-7... Jesse Hahn retired the final three Aviators of the game to finish the victory.

SUNDAY SLUGGERS: Winners in each of their last four Sunday games, the Rainiers have gotten it done with the bats, logging at least 10 hits in each of their last four Sunday games...the Rainiers lead all Triple-A teams with a Sunday slugging percentage of .519, ranking second with a .894 Sunday OPS and third with a .291 batting average...Samad Taylor leads all minor leaguers with 17 Sunday hits...Dominic Canzone is tied for second among all minor leaguers with five Sunday home runs, ranking third with a .900 Sunday slugging percentage.

THE LEFTY LUMBER COMPANY: The Rainiers tallied 17 hits in their 9-7 victory on Saturday night, tied for the second-most they've recorded this season...14 of the 17 hits were by left-handed hitters, tied for the most hits by left-handed batters in a PCL game this season, matching the Rainiers' 14 hits by lefties on May 28, in their 19-8 victory over Salt Lake...the 14 hits by left-handers are the second-most in a Triple-A game this season, trailing the 15 logged by Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's lefties on May 1.

HOT START TO THE HOMESTAND: The Rainiers have won eight of the first 11 games of their four-week homestand, getting it done on the mound and at the plate...the Rainiers have hit .308 in the first 11 games of the homestand, ranking third among full-season minor league teams in that time...the club's .405 on-base percentage is good for the third-best among full-season teams and the 25 stolen bases also are the ninth-most...on the mound, the Rainiers are tied for sixth among Triple-A teams with 99 strikeouts and have walked only 37, the second-fewest in the PCL...the Rainiers' 2.68 strikeouts per walk is the fifth-best ratio in Triple-A in that span.

RAINIERS ON THE RUN: Since the start of their homestand, the Rainiers have been successful in 25 of their 28 stolen base attempts, ranking seventh among all minor league teams with their 25 stolen bases in that time...of the 25 minor league teams that have at least 20 stolen bases since last Tuesday, the Rainiers 89.3% success rate on stolen bases is the third-best...the Rainiers have swiped a base in 10 of their last 12 games.

RHYLAN'S ROLLING: Over his 11-game on-base streak, OF Rhylan Thomas has hit .408 (20x49) with two doubles and two home runs...Thomas is also hitting .400 (22x55) when leading off an inning...his 22 hits when leading off the inning are the second-most for a PCL hitter this season...Thomas has only struck out 10 times in 2025, the fewest of any qualified full-season minor league hitter...the only qualified Major League hitter to have fewer strikeouts is Luis Arraez, who's struck out five times this year...Thomas is also seeing an average of 2.967 pitches per plate appearance this year, the fewest of all qualified full-season minor league hitters.

RETURN OF THE PACK: Since May 8, OF Spencer Packard has a .500 on-base percentage, good for the PCL lead...in that span, Packard ranks seventh in the league with a .342 batting average and fifth with 19 walks drawn...Packard has also been hit by four pitches in that stretch, tied for the third-most in the league... Packard is riding a 14-game on-base streak, dating back to May 22...in that time, he is hitting .326 (14x43) with one double and two home runs, drawing 12 walks with a .988 OPS.

MARINERS UPDATE: The Mariners fell 8-6 on Saturday to the Angels in Anaheim...Luis Castillo surrendered six runs (four earned) on eight hits over 5.0 innings, taking the loss...Cal Raleigh clubbed a pair of home runs, bringing his total to 26 on the season...Randy Arozarena also logged three hits in the loss.







