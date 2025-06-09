Peanuts Night Returns and a Father's Day Celebration Headline Promotions at Greater Nevada Field this Week

RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces are set to host the Sugar Land Space Cowboys, the Triple-A affiliate of the Houston Astros, for a six-game series at Greater Nevada Field this week. Individual Game tickets are currently on sale at RenoAces.com or by texting "TIXX" to 21003.

Special Events

Dog Day presented by Sit Means Sit, NBC News 4, Fox 11 and Nevada Sports Net:

Wednesday, June 11 th

Featuring Lambo the Bat Dog

For more information or paperwork requirements: https://www.milb.com/reno/tickets/dogdays

Country Night:

Friday, June 13 th

Get ready for the Reno Rodeo with an unforgettable country-themed experience at the ballpark. Be on the lookout for western-themed merchandise in the Team Shop and enjoy a post-game fireworks show!

Peanuts Night, presented by 103.7 The River and KOLO:

Saturday, June 14 th

Bring your inner child out for another Peanuts Night at Greater Nevada Field! Snoopy and the gang will be featured on our specialty jerseys and around the ballpark with themed music, food & more!

Arrive early for a Woodstock bobblehead giveaway (while supplies last) and stay after for kids run the bases!

Father's Day Celebration:

Sunday, June 15 th

Today is for you, dad! Come to the ballpark early for a pregame catch on the field (weather permitting) and an unforgettable gameday experience this Father's Day!

June Daily Deals

Taco Tuesdays, presented by Nevada Donor Network and Alice 96.5 (6/10) - Fans can enjoy 2 street tacos for $5.00.

Wild Wednesdays, presented by Wild 102.9 FM (6/11) - $10.29 infield reserve tickets every Wednesday using code "WILD" at RenoAces.com.

Throwback Thursdays, presented by Coors Light, 2 News Nevada & KBUL 98.1 (6/12) - The Aces' will take the field as the Reno Silver Sox every Thursday home game at Greater Nevada Field. Concession specials and merchandise will be available as well as $2 Coors Light.

Fireworks Friday, presented by Panasonic Energy and Ten Country 97.3, in partnership with Pyro Guys, Inc. (6/13) - Featuring pre-game, in-game and post-game fireworks.

Family Sundays, presented by SUNNY 106.9 FM (6/15) - featuring $1.50 Hot Dogs, kids run the bases postgame and be sure to wear red as the Aces will be taking the field in their red "city pride" BLC hats!

Single Game tickets are on sale now via RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.







