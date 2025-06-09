Aviators Jack Perkins Named Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week (June 2-8)

June 9, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

(Las Vegas, NV) - The Las Vegas Aviators® professional baseball team of the Pacific Coast League, Triple-A affiliate of the Athletics, today announced that Jack Perkins was named the Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week (June 2-8). Perkins is the second Aviators player to receive PCL Pitcher of the Week honors in 2025! He joins right-hander J.T. Ginn (March 24-30).

The right-hander started against the Tacoma Rainiers in game four of the six-game series on Friday, June 6 at Cheyney Stadium. He pitched 5.0 shutout innings in the no decision and allowed two hits, walked two and struck out a season-high 10 batters on 94 pitches (57 strikes, 19 batters faced). The Aviators defeated Tacoma, 10-6, and went 4-2 on the road trip.

On the season, Perkins has appeared in seven games (all starts) and has posted a 1-2 record with a 3.58 ERA. He has allowed 22 hits and has struck out 49 batters in 32.2 innings pitched. The opponent batting average is .190.

Perkins has played professionally in the Athletics organization for four seasons. He was selected by the A's in the fifth round of June 2022 First-Year Player Draft. He was ranked by Baseball America as the No. 4 prospect in the Athletics system entering the 2025 season. He attended University of Louisville for two seasons (2019, 2021) and then transferred to Indiana University in Bloomington for one season (2022)

In 2024, he appeared in 17 games (started 15) for Double-A Midland of the Texas League and posted a 4-1 record with a 2.96 ERA. He allowed 52 hits and struck out 100 batters (career-high) in 76.0 innings pitched.

The Aviators are in first place in the 10-team PCL and have the best record at 38-24 (.613). Las Vegas leads second-place Oklahoma City (37-26) by 1.5 games with 13 games remaining in the first half of the '25 season. Las Vegas will host the Salt Lake Bees, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels, in a six-game series from Tuesday-Sunday, June 10-15 at Las Vegas Ballpark.

