Only Homestand in June Features Mariachis Night, Father's Day Pre-Game Catch on the Field, Juneteenth Celebration, Hat Giveaway and Two Fireworks Shows

June 9, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

The Albuquerque Isotopes begin their only homestand in June and final of the first-half tomorrow at 6:35 pm with the first contest of a six-game set against the Oklahoma City Comets, affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers. Please click here to access b-roll and photos. Outlined day-by-day, here's the lineup of special events taking place over the homestand:

Tomorrow, June 10 at 6:35 pm

Blake's Lotaburger Kids Fun Run (weather permitting)

This Wednesday, June 11 at 12:05 pm

Youth Summer Program Day - Enjoy some day baseball at the yard!

Blake's Lotaburger Kids Fun Run (weather permitting)

This Thursday, June 12 at 6:35 pm

Blake's Lotaburger All-Ages Fun Run (weather permitting)

This Friday, June 13 at 6:35 pm

Hat giveaway, courtesy of New Mexico Aging Services (first 3,000 fans)

Friday the 13 th (un)Lucky Prizes - We'll be giving out unlucky prizes all game long including but not limited to bags of dirt from RGCU Field, game-used baseballs, broken bats, Isotopes autographed baseballs and misfit giveaways such as bobbleheads, jerseys and flags

Pre-Game autograph session featuring Isotopes players - located just inside the third base gate from approximately 5:40-6:00 pm, presented by Duke City Games

Recently retired KOAT Chief Meteorologist Joe Diaz will throw out the ceremonial first pitch

Blake's Lotaburger Kids Fun Run (weather permitting)

This Saturday, June 14 at 6:35 pm

Mariachis de Nuevo México, presented by Corona Extra

Día de los Niños - Mariachis, it's for the kids! Come out and enjoy dance performances by the youngsters!

Post-Game Fireworks Show, presented by New Mexico Highlands University Rio Rancho Center (weather permitting)

Blake's Lotaburger Kids Fun Run (weather permitting)

This Sunday, June 15 at 6:05 pm

Father's Day Pre-Game Catch on the Field (5:00-5:30 pm)

Juneteenth Celebration - Join us as we celebrate and remember this historic day in our nation's history

Rally Towel giveaway, courtesy of the Black Chamber of Commerce of New Mexico (first 1,000 fans)

Big Boss Hotlinks Food Truck available in the Berm

Post-Game Fireworks Show, presented by AARP (weather permitting)

Blake's Lotaburger All-Ages Fun Run (weather permitting)

Ticket Availability

Tickets are still available for each game of the homestand. Fans may visit abqisotopes.com or stop by the Isotopes Park Box Office.







