Isotopes Drop Series Finale, 6-4

June 9, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







El Paso, TX - The Chihuahuas jumped out to a 4-0 lead through three innings while the Isotopes chipped away in the latter frames but the rally fell short to drop a 6-4 decision Sunday night at Southwest University Park.

Topes Scope: - With the loss, the Isotopes lost their fifth series of the year and fourth on the road. It's the club's first series loss since April 29-May 3 when they lost three of five to Salt Lake (finale rained out).

-Albuquerque has lost three-straight games for the first time since losing four-straight (May 18-May 22). Fourth losing streak of at least three games (others: April 6-9, three games, and April 24-27, four games).

-Seventeen of Albuquerque's last 30 games have been decided by two runs or fewer. Overall on the season, the Isotopes hold a 14-14 record in such contests.

-The Isotopes went 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position on the night. For the series, the club went 11-for-56 with runners in scoring position.

-Albuquerque struck out 13 times, tying a season-high (four times; last: May 8 at Oklahoma City). All four contests with 13 punchouts have come on the road.

-The Isotopes allowed two first-inning runs and have relented 48 on the year, the club's biggest run differential in a frame in 2025 (48-29).

-Trenton Brooks registered two homers, the sixth multi-homer game for an opponent and Brooks' second-straight. He's the first opposing player to record multi-homer contests in two-straight games played since San Diego Padres' rehabber Fernando Tatis Jr. (April 13-15, 2023).

-El Paso's Wes Benjamin tossed 6.0 innings of one-run ball and allowed just three hits with nine punchouts. It's the 10 th quality start by an opposing hurler in 2025 and eighth since May 2. His nine strikeouts are tied for the most by an opponent this season (also: Carson Wisenhunt, March 30 at Sacramento). His three hits allowed are the fewest (min 5.0 IP) for an opposing hurler since April 3 vs. Salt Lake, Chase Silseth, one).

- Aaron Schunk belted his fourth homer with Albuquerque on the year and first dinger or extra-base hit since May 29 vs. Sugar Land (homer and double. Is batting just .111 (3x27) since May 30, seven contests.

- Adael Amador went 1-for-4 with an RBI single to extend his modest hit streak to five games (7x21 with two doubles, a homer and four RBI). Has an RBI in three-straight and four of last five contests.

- Michael Toglia tallied two hits, including a double, for his second multi-hit contests with Albuquerque in six games played. Has four doubles. Has struck out in five of six games, totaling nine in 25 at-bats.

On Deck: After an day off Monday, the Isotopes return home to RGCU Field at Isotopes Park to begin a six-game homestand against the Oklahoma City Comets starting Tuesday at 6:35 pm. Neither team has announced a starter.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 9, 2025

