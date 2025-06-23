Aviators Kade Morris Named Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week (June 16-22)

(Las Vegas, NV) - The Las Vegas Aviators® professional baseball team of the Pacific Coast League, Triple-A affiliate of the Athletics, today announced that Kade Morris was named the Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week (June 16-22). Morris is the fourth Aviators player to receive PCL Pitcher of the Week honors in 2025! He joins right-hander J.T. Ginn (March 24-30), right-hander Luis Morales (May 19-25) and right-hander Jack Perkins (two consecutive weeks, June 2-8; June 9-15).

The right-hander started in Game #1 of the double-header on Thursday, June 19 against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys at Constellation Field. He recorded the victory (L.V., 4-0) and pitched a complete game, seven-inning shutout. He allowed three hits, walked none and struck out six on 81 pitches (57 strikes) on 23 batters faced.

Morris began the 2025 campaign with Double-A Midland of the Texas League. He appeared in nine games (all starts) and posted a 2-3 record with a 2.79 ERA. He allowed 42 hits and struck out 48 batters in 51.2 innings pitched. He was promoted to Triple-A Las Vegas on May 31. He has appeared in four games (all starts) for the Aviators and has posted a 1-1 record with a 4.98 ERA. He has allowed 28 hits and struck out 15 batters in 21.2 innings pitched.

Morris has played professionally for three seasons in the New York Mets and Athletics organizations. He was originally selected by the Mets in the third round of 2023 First-Year Player Draft. He was acquired by the Athletics in a trade with the Mets for right-hander Paul Blackburn on July 30, 2024. He attended the University of Nevada of the Mountain West Conference for three seasons (2021-23).

In 2024, he appeared in a combined 27 games (started 24) between Single-A St. Lucie, Single-A Brooklyn, Single-A Lansing and Triple-A Las Vegas and posted a 4-13 record with one save and 4.50 ERA. He allowed 132 hits and struck out 121 batters in 136.0 innings pitched.

The Aviators, on June 19, officially won the first half of the 10-team Pacific Coast League title and clinched a spot in the 2025 playoffs. Las Vegas, 49-26, will open a nine-game homestand beginning on Tuesday, June 24 against the Albuquerque Isotopes, Triple-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, at 7:05 p.m. The six-game series will conclude on Sunday, June 29. The Aviators will then host the Oklahoma City Comets, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers, in a three-game series from Tuesday-Thursday, July 1-3.

