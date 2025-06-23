Tristin English Claims PCL Player of the Week

June 23, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

RENO, Nev. - Tristin English has been named the Pacific Coast League Player of the Week after leading the Aces' offense to a series victory at El Paso last week.

Starting all six games on the road, the Aces' utility man slashed .367/.387/.833 for a 1.220 OPS. Of his 11 hits in the series, eight went for extra bases with five doubles and three home runs to go along with 11 RBI and nine runs scored.

English recorded multiple hits in four of the six games against the Chihuahuas, headlined by a pair of three-hit efforts on Wednesday and Friday. On Wednesday, he went 3-for-5 at the plate with a home run and four RBI and two days later, went 3-for-7 with two homers and five RBI.

Since returning from the injured list (back) on May 22, the 28-year-old has been on a tear, going 38-for-100 (.380) at the dish with a 1.088 OPS. In that span, he has racked up 19 extra-base hits to go along with 30 RBI and 20 runs scored. For the season, his average has climbed to a Pacific Coast League-leading .332 mark.

The 2019 MLB Draft pick is in the middle of his third season with Reno and etching his name as one of best Aces of all-time. He currently ranks among the top 10 in the team's history in hits, home runs, runs batted in and runs scored.

The Aces return to downtown Reno this week as they host the Salt Lake Bees for a six-game set at Greater Nevada Field. The series begins Tuesday, June 24 at 6:35 p.m. PT.

