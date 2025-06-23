Salt Lake vs. Sacramento Series Recap - 6/17 - 6/22

June 23, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Game 1 - Sacramento 12, Salt Lake 10

WP: Carson Whisenhunt (7 - 4) LP: Brett Kerry (1 - 4) SV: Ryan Watson (2)

Sacramento built a 12-0 lead behind a seven-run third inning and four home runs, including back-to-back blasts from Bryce Eldridge and Marco Luciano. Salt Lake stormed back with 10 unanswered runs between the sixth and eighth innings, highlighted by J.D. Davis' three-run homer and a clutch two-run double from Niko Kavadas. Chad Stevens went 4-for-5, and the Bees' bullpen held Sacramento scoreless over the final three innings, but the comeback fell short as the River Cats closed out a 12-10 win.

Game 2 - Salt Lake 6, Sacramento 1

WP: Touki Toussaint (3 - 2) LP: Trevor McDonald (5 - 4)

Niko Kavadas hit a go-ahead three-run homer in the third inning to give Salt Lake its first lead of the series, and the Bees never looked back. Sammy Peralta and Touki Toussaint combined for eight strong innings of one run ball with five strikeouts apiece, while the offense added on with extra-base hits from Sebastián Rivero and Tucker Flint. José Fermín struck out the side in the ninth to cap a 6-1 win and snap Salt Lake's eight-game losing streak.

Game 3 - Sacramento 4, Salt Lake 1

WP: Carson Seymour (3-8) LP: Jake Eder (2-4)

The Salt Lake Bees dropped game three of the series 4-1 to the Sacramento River Cats on Thursday night. Sacramento jumped ahead with a pair of two-run homers from Luis Matos and Grant McCray, while Salt Lake was held hitless into the fourth inning. Chad Stevens recorded both Bees hits, and Ben Gamel broke up the shutout with a solo homer--his third in three games. Despite putting runners on in all but one inning, Salt Lake went 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position and left 11 on base. Jared Southard delivered two scoreless innings in relief, but the Bees fell to 27-44 overall and have now lost nine of their last ten.

Game 4 - Salt Lake 6, Sacramento 0

WP: Victor Mederos (4 - 3) LP: Mason Black (1 - 5)

The Salt Lake Bees shut out the Sacramento River Cats 6-0 on Friday night. J.D. Davis opened the scoring with a two-run single in the first, and Ben Gamel added a solo homer in the fourth. Victor Mederos tossed seven scoreless innings, earning his fourth quality start. Yolmer Sánchez tallied two hits, scoring once and driving in another, while Sacramento committed three errors. The win evens the series at two games apiece.

Game 5 - Sacramento 9, Salt Lake 3

WP: Carson Ragsdale (3 - 3) LP: Dakota Hudson (3 - 4)

Sacramento took an early lead and held off multiple rallies from Salt Lake to secure a 9-3 win. Dakota Hudson struck out five over two innings but allowed two early runs. Luis Matos led the River Cats with three RBIs, including a solo homer, while Devin Mann and Grant McCray each drove in two during a five-run ninth. Salt Lake cut the deficit twice, highlighted by Matthew Lugo's homer and Niko Kavadas' team-leading 13th blast, but couldn't complete the comeback.

Game 6 - Salt Lake 11, Sacramento 1

WP: Brett Kerry (2 - 4) LP: Juan Mercedes (1 - 4)

The Salt Lake Bees erupted for five home runs and scored nine of its runs in the first two innings to cruise to an 11-1 win over Sacramento, earning a series split. J.D. Davis and Carter Kieboom sparked a four-run first on an RBI double from Davis and a two-run shot by Kieboom, while a five-run second inning featured homers from Zach Humphreys, Niko Kavadas, and Davis again. Brett Kerry dominated on the mound, allowing just one run in a season-high 7.1 innings. Yolmer Sánchez capped the day with a solo homer in the eighth securing the split claiming the largest margin of victory since the 15-1 win over Albuquerque on April 1.

Notable Performers

Chad Stevens - 9-22 (.409), 3 R, .545 SLG, 1.003 OPS

Yolmer Sanchez 8-19 (.421), HR, 2B, 4 RBI, 2 R, 1.082 OPS

J.D. Davis - 7-21 (.333), 2 HR, 2 2B, 10 RBI, 5 R, 1.047 OPS

Matthew Lugo - 7-25, (.280), HR, 2B, 6 R, 2 RBI, .440 SLG

Niko Kavadas 4-18, (.222), 3 HR, 2B, 8 RBI, 4 R, 8 BB, 1.240 OPS

Ben Gamel - 4-13 (.308), 2 HR, 3 R, 2 RBI, 1.169 OPS

Brett Kerry - W, 7.1 IP, 4 H, R, 3 BB, 5 K

Victor Mederos - W, 7.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 4 K

Sammy Peralta - 4.0 IP, 3 H, R, 0 BB, 5 K

Touki Toussaint - W, 4.0 IP, H, 0 R, 2 BB, 5 K

Jack Dashwood - 2 G, 1.2 IP, 0.00 ERA, H, 0 R, BB, K

Jose Fermin - 2 G, 2,1 IP, 0.00 ERA, H, 0 R, 2 BB, 6 K

Carson Fulmer - 2 G, 2.2 IP, 0.00 ERA, 3 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 3 K

Jared Southard - 2 G, 3.0 IP, H, 0 R, 2 BB, K

Upcoming Series

Salt Lake Bees at Reno Aces

Tuesday, June 24 - 7:35 p.m. MST

Wednesday, June 25 - 1:05 p.m. MST

Thursday, June 26 - 7:35 p.m. MST

Friday, June 27 - 7:35 p.m. MST

Saturday, June 28 - 7:35 p.m. MST

Sunday, June 29 - 2:05 p.m. MST







