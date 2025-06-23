Three Theme Nights and the Softball Showdown Happening at Greater Nevada Field this Week

June 23, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces will host the Salt Lake Bees, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels, for one of their busiest promotional weeks of the season at Greater Nevada Field this week. Individual Game tickets are currently on sale at RenoAces.com or by texting "TIXX" to 21003.

Special Events

Dog Day presented by Sit Means Sit, NBC News 4, Fox 11 and Nevada Sports Net:

Thursday, June 26th

Featuring Lambo the Bat Dog

For more information or paperwork requirements: https://www.milb.com/reno/tickets/dogdays

Pride Night:

Thursday, June 26th

The Aces will be hosting Pride Night on June 26! We love our community, and hope everyone joins us on this incredible night of inclusivity!

Military Appreciation Night, presented by USA Bath and KOH 780 AM News Talk:

Friday, June 27th

Support our troops on during Military Appreciation Night! Shop for custom military merchandise in our Team Shop and enjoy a night at the ballpark honoring those who served.

Stay after the game for a Fireworks Friday postgame show!

Harry Potter Night, presented by 103.7 The River and KOLO:

Saturday, June 28th

The Wizarding World is making a stop in Downtown Reno! Ride your brooms down to the ballpark for Harry Potter merchandise and be sure to arrive early for a scarf giveaway! (while supplies last)

Stay after the game for a Fireworks Friday postgame show!

Softball Showdown: Nevada Football vs. Local Law Enforcement

Sunday June 29th after the Aces game

Back by popular demand! Come out to Greater Nevada Field on June 29 for the Aces game and stay postgame to watch Nevada Football take on local law enforcement in a softball showdown!

Click here to purchase tickets: https://www.gofevo.com/event/NevadaWolfPackFootballSoftballGame1

June Daily Deals

Taco Tuesdays, presented by Nevada Donor Network and Alice 96.5 (6/24)- Fans can enjoy 2 street tacos for $5.00.

Wild Wednesdays, presented by Wild 102.9 FM (6/25) - $10.29 infield reserve tickets every Wednesday using code "WILD" at RenoAces.com.

Throwback Thursdays, presented by Coors Light, 2 News Nevada & KBUL 98.1 (6/26) - The Aces' will take the field as the Reno Silver Sox every Thursday home game at Greater Nevada Field. Concession specials and merchandise will be available as well as $2 Coors Light.

Fireworks Friday, presented by Panasonic Energy and Ten Country 97.3, in partnership with Pyro Guys, Inc. (6/27) - Featuring pre-game, in-game and post-game fireworks.

Family Sundays, presented by SUNNY 106.9 FM (6/29) - featuring $1.50 Hot Dogs, kids run the bases postgame and be sure to wear red as the Aces will be taking the field in their red "city pride" BLC hats!

Single Game tickets are on sale now via RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.







