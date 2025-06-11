Comets Stun Isotopes with Ninth-Inning Rally, 5-4

June 11, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Albuquerque, NM - Trailing 4-1 after eight innings, visiting Oklahoma City began the ninth inning with five consecutive hits off Antoine Kelly - including a two-run double by Nick Senzel to put the Comets ahead to stay, as they stunned the Isotopes 5-4 on Wednesday afternoon.

The Isotopes squandered a tremendous start by right-handed pitcher Bradley Blalock, who spun 6.0 innings of five-hit, one-run ball.

Topes Scope: - Albuquerque lost when leading after eight innings for the third time this season (also: May 8 at Oklahoma City, May 21 at Reno). It was the first time they have suffered the fate at home since July 23, 2024 against Round Rock, when the Express turned a 7-5 deficit into an 8-7 victory.

- Blalock's outing marked the eighth time an Isotopes starter completed at least six frames in 2025, and the second to allow one run in that span (also: Carson Palmquist - May 9 at OKC, 6.0 IP). Blalock has recorded the last two quality starts for Albuquerque, along with his 7.2 inning stint on May 29 vs. Sugar Land.

- Owen Miller was 3-for-4 with two doubles and homer, the second time in his career he recorded three extra-base hits in a game. The other was Aug. 23, 2018 with Single-A Fort Wayne, three doubles against Great Lakes. Over his last seven games, Miller is 12-for-28, with four multi-hit contests during the stretch.

- Sterlin Thompson extended his hitting streak to a season-high seven games with an RBI double in the sixth inning. Thompson is slashing .388/.500/.706 with eight doubles, two triples, five homers and 16 RBI over his last 23 contests, with 10 multi-hit performances during the stretch.

- Drew Romo doubled, only his third extra-base hit in 43 at-bats with Albuquerque this season.

- Adael Amador was 1-for-3, increasing his hitting streak to seven games. Amador has at least one hit in 17 of 20 contests with Albuquerque this season.

- Sean Bouchard struck out three times in a contest for the second time this year (also: May 25 at Reno).

- Oklahoma City starter Landon Knack struck out eight batters in 5.1 innings, the fifth time in 2025 an opposing starter recorded exactly eight punchouts (last: Brandon Walter, June 1 vs. Sugar Land). The season-high of nine was set twice, by Carson Wisenhunt (March 30 at Sacramento) and Wes Benjamin (June 8 at El Paso).

- Kelly has allowed 25 baserunners in his last nine outings (6.2 IP), while recording three saves during the stretch but also relenting 15 hits, 13 earned runs, seven walks and three hit batsmen.

- At the plate, the Isotopes struck out 14 times, a season-high and their most since Sept. 20, 2024 at Reno (14).

- Seven of eight meetings between the Isotopes and Comets this season have been decided by three runs or fewer, with five being one-run affairs.

- Overall, Albuquerque is 11-11 in one-run games, including 7-3 at home.

- Albuquerque has limited Oklahoma City to seven runs over the first two games in the series. OKC scored a total of 127 runs in 12 contests at Isotopes Park last season.

On Deck: The Isotopes will look to bounce back against the Comets tomorrow night, with right-handed pitcher Anthony Molina slated to take the hill. Emmet Sheehan is expected to make a Major League rehab start for Oklahoma City. First pitch is set for 6:35 pm MT.







