OKC Comets Game Notes - June 11, 2025

June 11, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Oklahoma City Comets (37-27) at Albuquerque Isotopes (29-34)

Game #65 of 150/First Half #65 of 75/Road #29 of 75

Pitching Probables: OKC-RHP Landon Knack (1-0, 3.98) vs. ABQ-RHP Bradley Blalock (1-2, 9.85)

Wednesday, June 11, 2025 | Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park | Albuquerque, N.M. | 1:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets will look to even their road series against the Albuquerque Isotopes following a quick turnaround from last night's game when the teams meet for the second time in their series at 1:05 p.m. CT at Isotopes Park...The Comets will try to avoid starting a second consecutive series in an 0-2 hole.

Last Game: The Albuquerque Isotopes tallied 15 runs and 16 hits, including two separate five-run innings, handing the Oklahoma City Comets a 15-2 loss Tuesday night in a game called in the top of the eighth inning due to rain. The Isotopes took a 2-0 lead in the first inning on a two-run homer by Sean Bouchard. The Comets loaded the bases with none out in the second inning but could only score one run on an error. The Isotopes responded with five runs in the third inning and three more runs in the fourth inning to extend the lead to 10-1. OKC scored in the sixth inning before Albuquerque blew the game open with five runs in the seventh inning, including a grand slam by Michael Toglia. Following a weather delay of 34 minutes in the top of the eighth inning, the game was called.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Landon Knack (1-0) is slated to start for Oklahoma City after six straight appearances with the Los Angeles Dodgers...Knack last pitched June 5 against the New York Mets, making the start and allowing four runs and four hits, including a season-high three home runs, over 3.1 innings with a career-high five walks and one strikeout. He did not factor into the decision of the Dodgers' 6-5 win and was optioned to OKC the following day...Over nine appearances (seven starts) with the Dodgers, Knack is 3-2 with a 5.12 ERA over 38.2 innings with 35 strikeouts against 18 walks...He has also made four appearances (three starts) at Triple-A with Oklahoma City, last pitching for the Comets May 1 in Game 1 of a doubleheader against El Paso. In that start, he allowed three runs on four hits over 4.1 innings with eight strikeouts and three walks in OKC's 4-3 walk-off win...On April 26 in Salt Lake he completed seven innings - one of two OKC pitchers to reach seven innings this season - and earned the win in OKC's 5-4 road victory...He split time with OKC and Los Angeles in 2024, making his Major League debut April 17 and going on to appear in 15 ML games (12 starts), posting a 3.65 ERA with 69 K's and 18 walks. Knack made three postseason appearances, including Game 4 of the World Series.

Against the Isotopes: 2025: 3-4 2024: 16-8 All-time: 157-131 At ABQ: 70-72 The Comets and Isotopes meet for their second series of the season and first of 2025 at Isotopes Park...The teams split their first series May 6-11 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark with the Isotopes winning two of the final three meetings. Michael Chavis led the Comets with eight hits, including five doubles, and five RBI during the first series. The Isotopes outscored OKC, 28-23, and hit eight home runs compared to OKC's five...The teams play three series against one another in 2025, including Aug. 12-17 in OKC...OKC won the 2024 series, 16-8, but lost five of the last eight meetings between the teams after starting 13-3 against Albuquerque and winning three of the four series against the Isotopes. OKC batted .315 over the 24 games, scored 191 runs (7.96 per game) and hit 39 homers...On April 25, 2024, OKC scored at least 21 runs for the fifth time during the team's Bricktown era and OKC tallied double-digit runs against the Isotopes seven times last season...OKC has won four of the last six seasons series against Albuquerque and have won two of the last three seasons series. The team went 9-3 in Albuquerque last season.

The Amazing Race: The Comets are chasing league-leading Las Vegas in the overall PCL standings with 11 games remaining in the first half schedule. While OKC lost last night, Las Vegas defeated Salt Lake, 19-3, to increase the Aviators' lead in the first half standings to 2.5 games ahead of second-place OKC. Third-place Sugar Land defeated Reno, 15-9, last night and remains 4.0 games behind Las Vegas but now 1.5 games behind the Comets...The winner of the first half secures a playoff berth and home-field advantage in the PCL Championship Series...The Comets own the head-to-head tiebreakers against both the Aviators and Space Cowboys...Since winning four of six games in Las Vegas May 27-June 1 to pull within just a half-game of the Aviators, the Comets have gone 3-4 while the Aviators have gone 5-2.

Stalled Out: The Comets were held to two runs and four hits Tuesday night after scoring 11 runs in their previous game Sunday and scoring at least five runs in 11 of the team's previous 13 games, as well as nine of the previous 10 games...Over the previous 13 games entering Tuesday, the Comets batted .324 (152x469) with 22 home runs, 52 extra-base hits and 105 runs, and went .338 (52x154) with runners in scoring position. Last night they went 4-for-28, including an 0-for-15 stretch between the second and sixth innings, with one extra-base hit. The team was 2-for-14 with runners on and 1-for-10 with RISP...Even with last night's muted performance, the Comets still lead all full-season teams in the Minors since May 25 with a .314 AVG, .419 OBP, and 107 runs, while ranking second with 156 hits and a .934 OPS.

Pitch Glitch: On Tuesday, Oklahoma City allowed 15 runs in a game for the first time since July 30, 2023 in Reno - a game OKC won, 16-15, in 11 innings. Last night marked the most runs OKC allowed in a nine-inning game since a 15-5 defeat June 6, 2023 in El Paso...Last night's 13-run margin of defeat was the largest for Oklahoma City since a 21-4 loss at Sugar Land Aug. 19, 2022 in Game 2 of a doubleheader...Since May 20, the Comets have allowed five or more runs in 15 games, allowed eight or more runs 10 times and allowed double-digit runs four times during the 19-game stretch. The Comets allowed 10 or more runs just twice in the first 45 games this season, as well as at least eight runs just four times in those first 45 games...The Comets' 7.29 ERA since May 20 is second-highest in the full-season Minors during the span and OKC has allowed 140 total runs and 210 hits over the 19 games - also second-most in both categories...On Tuesday, Bobby Miller became the first OKC pitcher to allow at least 10 runs and at least 11 hits in one game since Gavin Stone on June 13, 2023 vs. Salt Lake.

Rolling Ruiz: Esteury Ruiz was the only Comet to record a multi-hit game Tuesday, going 2-for-4 with a run scored. He now has four multi-hit outings in his last five games, going 8-for-21 during the stretch...Ruiz has reached base in 17 straight games - tied for his longest on-base streak of the season (April 5-30) and also tied for the second-longest on-base streak by an Oklahoma City player this season with James Outman. Only Alex Freeland has had a longer on-base streak, reaching safely in 20 consecutive games May 11-June 4...Ruiz leads the PCL with 29 stolen bases this season, with 28 recorded with OKC following an early-season trade. Only two players during OKC's Dodgers affiliation (since 2015) have recorded 30 or more steals in a season: Drew Avans (twice; 2022 and 2024) and Darnell Sweeney (2015).

The Warden of Bricktown: Ryan Ward drew two walks, stole a base and scored one of OKC's two runs as Tuesday was just the second time in the last 12 games Ward was held without a hit...On Sunday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Ward connected on his team-leading 17th home run of the season and has now hit eight home runs over his last 11 games, and his eight homers since May 29 lead all players in the Minors...He has hit safely in 10 of his last 12 games, batting 21-for-50 (.420) with 13 XBH and 16 RBI...Ward paces the league with 78 hits and 147 total bases, tying for first with 34 extra-base hits and ranking second with a .325 AVG, 17 homers, .618 SLG and 49 runs. He is third with 50 RBI and a 1.020 OPS...Ward owns OKC's Bricktown era (since 1998) career RBI and home run records with 246 RBI and 71 HR.

The Flying Comets: OKC leads the league with 94 stolen bases this season (64 G), including 12 over the last five games. Over the past four seasons, OKC has not finished higher than sixth in stolen bases in the in the 10-team PCL, and going back further to when the PCL had 16 teams, OKC has not finished within the top half of the league in steals since 2016...The Comets are on pace for 220 stolen bases, which would shatter the team's Bricktown era record of 172 in 2013.

Around the Horn: The Comets own a 13-5 record in day games this season and have won each of their last three day games...Following a stint on the IL, Kody Hoese has hit safely in three straight games, going 5-for-10 with two doubles, two walks and two runs scored...Nick Senzel went 2-for-4 with a walk, stolen base, run scored and two RBI Sunday. He has hit safely in seven straight games (10x26, 9 RBI) as well as in 10 of his last 11 games (15x44) with four homers and 17 RBI. He has eight RBI over his last four games...Hunter Feduccia went 2-for-5 with a RBI and scored a run Sunday. He is 11-for-25 (.440) during a season-best six-game hitting streak.







