OKC Comets Game Notes - June 12, 2025

June 12, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Oklahoma City Comets (38-27) at Albuquerque Isotopes (29-35)

Game #66 of 150/First Half #66 of 75/Road #30 of 75

Pitching Probables: OKC-RHP Emmet Sheehan (0-0, 1.50) vs. ABQ-RHP Gabriel Hughes (1-1, 10.00)

Thursday, June 12, 2025 | Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park | Albuquerque, N.M. | 7:35 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets and Albuquerque Isotopes meet for the third time in their six-game series at 7:35 p.m. CT at Isotopes Park...The series is tied, 1-1, as the Comets have won three of their last four games and four of their last six games.

Last Game: Trailing by three runs in the ninth inning, the Oklahoma City Comets stormed back and scored four runs to defeat the Albuquerque Isotopes, 5-4, Wednesday afternoon at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park. The Isotopes held a 4-1 advantage leading into the ninth inning, but the Comets started off the inning with five consecutive hits. Steward Berroa's RBI single trimmed the deficit to two runs, and a wild pitch allowed another run to score to make it a one-run game. With runners at second and third base, Nick Senzel hit a two-run double down the third base line to give the Comets their first lead of the day at 5-4. Jack Little then tossed a scoreless bottom of the ninth inning to close the game. The game was scoreless until the fourth inning when the Isotopes scored twice. OKC got on the board in the sixth inning when James Outman tripled and scored on a balk. The Isotopes then added two more runs in the sixth inning to stretch the lead to 4-1.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Emmet Sheehan (0-0) makes his third start with the Comets as he continues his Major League Rehab Assignment...He was charged with one run on two hits over 3.0 innings in his last start June 7 against Reno while pitching into the fourth inning. He recorded four strikeouts and issued a walk with one hit batter...He pitched 3.0 scoreless innings June 1 in Las Vegas, allowing two hits with five K's, retiring the first eight batters...Sheehan opened the rehab assignment with the ACL Dodgers May 26, retiring all six batters he faced over 2.0 innings with five strikeouts, and between ACL and OKC, he has allowed one run and four hits over 8.0 innings, with one walk and 14 strikeouts...He started the 2024 season on the IL with right forearm inflammation and missed the entire season after eventually undergoing Tommy John surgery with an internal brace procedure...Sheehan made his ML debut with the Dodgers in 2023, pitching at three levels of the organization. He went 4-1 with a 4.92 ERA over 13 appearances (11 starts) with the Dodgers with 64 strikeouts against 26 walks in 60.1 IP...Sheehan had started the 2023 season with Double-A Tulsa and was promoted to OKC in mid-June but made his ML debut before appearing at Triple-A...He later pitched three games with OKC before returning to the Dodgers to close out the season and eventually make a postseason appearance against the Diamondbacks in the NLCS...Sheehan was selected by the Dodgers out of Boston College in the sixth round of the 2021 MLB Draft.

Against the Isotopes: 2025: 4-4 2024: 16-8 All-time: 158-131 At ABQ: 71-72 The Comets and Isotopes meet for their second series of the season and first of 2025 at Isotopes Park...The teams split their first series May 6-11 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark with the Isotopes winning two of the final three meetings. Michael Chavis led the Comets with eight hits, including five doubles, and five RBI. The Isotopes outscored OKC, 28-23, and hit eight home runs compared to OKC's five...The teams play three series against one another in 2025, including Aug. 12-17 in OKC...OKC won the 2024 series, 16-8, but lost five of the last eight meetings between the teams after starting 13-3 and winning three of four series. OKC batted .315 over the 24 games, scored 191 runs (7.96 per game) and hit 39 homers...OKC has won four of the last six seasons series against Albuquerque and have won two of the last three seasons series. The team went 9-3 in Albuquerque last season.

The Amazing Race: The Comets are chasing league-leading Las Vegas in the overall PCL standings with 10 games remaining in the first half schedule, and the top three teams in the PCL standings all won yesterday. Las Vegas defeated Salt Lake, 8-7, to maintain a 2.5-game lead ahead of second-place OKC. Third-place Sugar Land defeated Reno, 12-2, Wednesday and remains 4.0 games behind Las Vegas and 1.5 games behind the Comets...The Comets own the head-to-head tiebreakers against both the Aviators and Space Cowboys...Since winning four of six games in Las Vegas May 27-June 1 to pull within just a half-game of the Aviators, the Comets have gone 4-4 while the Aviators have gone 6-2...The winner of the first half secures a playoff berth and home-field advantage in the PCL Championship Series.

Eight Mile: On Wednesday, the Comets nabbed their fifth win when trailing after eight innings this season. Yesterday was also the second time in the last 14 games OKC entered the ninth inning trailing by three runs but ended up winning. On May 27 in Las Vegas, the Comets trailed, 9-6, before tying the game in the ninth inning and winning, 11-9, in 10 innings. It was also OKC's ninth win this season overall after trailing by at least three runs...Wednesday was the 22nd game of the season to be decided in a final at-bat for Oklahoma City (12-10). It was the fifth in the last eight games and sixth in the last 11 games...Five of OKC's last eight games have been decided by one run. The Comets are 14-10 in one-run games overall this season and have played the second-most one-run games in the PCL behind Reno's 25 (12-13).

In the Nick of Time: Nick Senzel provided Wednesday's game-winning double and finished 2-for-3 with a walk and two RBI. He is currently on a season-best eight game hitting streak, going 12-for-29 (.414) with 12 RBI. He also has collected 19 RBI over his last 12 games and hit safely in 11 of them, going 17-for-47 (.362) with four homers and 10 runs scored. He's collected at least two RBI in seven of those 12 games. His 19 RBI since May 25 are tied for most in the PCL...This is his longest hitting streak since the 2019 season when he hit safely in nine consecutive games with the Cincinnati Reds May 24-June 1, 2019...He has also tallied an RBI in five straight games (10 RBI total), one game shy of Ryan Ward's season team-best six-game streak April 26-May 2.

System Reboot: Prior to yesterday's ninth-inning outburst, the Comets had scored just three runs and had batted .179 (10x56) as a team to start their series in Albuquerque. They also had gone 2-for-23 with runners on base before starting Wednesday's ninth inning 4-for-4 with runners on...In Tuesday's series opener, the Comets were held to two runs and four hits after scoring at least five runs in 11 of the team's previous 13 games, as well as nine of the previous 10 games...Over the previous 13 games entering Tuesday, the Comets batted .324 (152x469) with 22 home runs, 52 extra-base hits and 105 runs, and went .338 (52x154) with runners in scoring position...The Comets still lead all full-season teams in the Minors since May 25 with a .314 AVG, .416 OBP, and 112 runs, while ranking tied for first with 167 hits and second with a .925 OPS behind current opponent Albuquerque.

In the Hunt: Hunter Feduccia tallied a team-high three hits Wednesday, going 3-for-4 with a double and a run. During his season-best seven-game hitting streak, Feduccia is 14-for-29 (.483) with four multi-hit games, including three games with three hits. This is his longest hitting streak since an eight-game stretch June 6-18, 2024 with OKC...Over his last 14 games, Feduccia is batting .412 (21x51) with seven multi-hit games and nine walks, resulting in a .500 OBP.

Rolling Ruiz: Esteury Ruiz recorded a hit and scored a run yesterday as he has reached base safely in a season-best 18 straight games - the second-longest on-base streak this season by a Comets player. Only Alex Freeland has had a longer on-base streak, reaching safely in 20 consecutive games May 11-June 4...Ruiz has hit safely in five of his last six games, going 9-for-25 (.360)...Ruiz leads the PCL with 29 stolen bases this season, with 28 recorded with OKC following an early-season trade. Only two players during OKC's Dodgers affiliation (since 2015) have recorded 30 or more steals in a season: Drew Avans (twice; 2022 and 2024) and Darnell Sweeney (2015).

Way of the K: Starting pitcher Landon Knack notched eight strikeouts over 5.1 innings Wednesday to equal the most strikeouts by a Comets pitcher this season. OKC's pitching staff finished the game with 14 strikeouts, hitting the mark for the fifth time this season and second time in six games. The pitching staff has punched out 69 batters over the last six games, with at least 11 strikeouts in five of the six contests.

Around the Horn: The Comets own a league-best 19-10 record on the road this season. They are tied with Sacramento with a league-leading 19 road wins, however the River Cats also have 19 road losses...Jack Little collected his league-leading 10th save yesterday...OKC has been held without a homer in consecutive games for the first time since May 21-22 vs. Sacramento. The team has only once gone three straight without leaving the yard this season May 4-6.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 12, 2025

