Ford's Career-High Six RBI Lead Tacoma to 10-0 Victory

June 12, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

TACOMA, WA - Harry Ford hit his second career grand slam and drove in a career-high six runs, as the Tacoma Rainiers (31-34) shut out the Sacramento River Cats (31-34) with a 10-0 victory on Wednesday night at Cheney Stadium, marking the Rainiers' sixth shutout this season. Tacoma's bullpen fired 6.1 hitless innings in the win.

After both teams were held scoreless through the first two frames, Tacoma got on the board in the third inning. Blake Hunt led off with a walk, and after Jack López flied out, Rhylan Thomas walked as well. Samad Taylor singled to load the bases, and Harry Ford followed with a grand slam to left field to give the Rainiers a 4-0 lead, his seventh home run of the season.

Tacoma added to their lead in the fourth. Austin Shenton hit a one-out double to left-center field, and after Blake Hunt flied out, López doubled to score Shenton and make it 5-0.

Tacoma broke the game open in the seventh inning. López hit a one-out single, which Thomas and Taylor followed with back-to-back walks to load the bases. Harry Ford then collected his fifth and sixth RBIs of the game with a double to left-center, extending the lead to 7-0. Miguel Diaz then came on in relief for Sacramento, and Spencer Packard met him with a three-run home run to right field to make it 10-0.

Tacoma's pitching staff tossed their third shutout of the season. Sauryn Lao started the game and went 2.2 innings, recording three strikeouts on four hits. He was relieved by Josh Fleming, who tossed 1.1 scoreless before Austin Kitchen delivered 2.0 innings. Adonis Medina, Michael Mariot, and Shintaro Fujinami pitched the seventh, eighth and ninth innings. In the innings the bullpen pitched, they did not allow a hit, while also recording three strikeouts. Only one River Cat reached third base, which did not come until the ninth inning.

This is the third time the Rainiers have thrown a shutout this season, with the last one coming on May 25 versus El Paso. The 10-0 victory also marks the largest margin of victory in a shutout since the Rainiers beat Las Vegas 14-0 on April 16, 2024.

The bullpen did not allow a hit in 6.1 innings in the victory on Wednesday evening. The 6.1 innings are the most the Rainiers bullpen has thrown without allowing a hit since at least 2005 (furthest records are available).

Spencer Packard's three-run home run in the seventh inning extended his on-base streak to 17 games, a mark that is tied for the fourth-longest streak in the PCL. Since the Rainiers' four-week homestand began on May 27, Packard has posted a .545 OBP, which leads all of Triple-A. His 13 walks in that span are tied for the lead in Triple-A, and his 1.237 OPS ranks sixth.

Harry Ford set a career-high with six RBI in Wednesday's victory, hitting his second career grand slam. Ford is the first Rainiers catcher to record six RBI in a game since Jose Lobatón drove in six runs on July 18, 2019, against Las Vegas.







