Ninth-Inning Rally Propels Comets past Albuquerque

June 11, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Trailing by three runs in the ninth inning, the Oklahoma City Comets stormed back and scored four runs to defeat the Albuquerque Isotopes, 5-4, Wednesday afternoon at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park. The Isotopes (29-35) held a 4-1 advantage leading into the ninth inning, but the Comets (38-27) started off the ninth inning with five consecutive hits. Steward Berroa's RBI single trimmed the deficit to two runs, and a wild pitch allowed another run to score to make it a one-run game. With runners at second and third base, Nick Senzel hit a two-run double down the third base line to give the Comets their first lead of the day at 5-4. Jack Little then tossed a scoreless bottom of the ninth inning to close the game. The game was scoreless until the fourth inning when the Isotopes scored twice. OKC got on the board in the sixth inning when James Outman tripled and scored on a balk. The Isotopes then added two more runs in the sixth inning to stretch the lead to 4-1.

Of Note: -With the win, the Comets ensured they will remain no more than 2.5 games behind first-place Las Vegas with 10 games remaining in the first half. The Aviators host Salt Lake later Wednesday night.

-The Comets nabbed their fifth when trailing after eight innings this season. Wednesday was also the second time in the last 14 games OKC entered the ninth inning trailing by three runs but ended up winning. On May 27 in Las Vegas, the Comets trailed, 9-6, tied the game in the ninth inning and won, 11-9, in 10 innings.

-Nick Senzel provided the game-winning double and finished 2-for-3 with a walk and two RBI. He is currently on a season-best eight game hitting streak, going 12-for-29 (.414) with 11 RBI. He also has collected 19 RBI over his last 12 games.

-Hunter Feduccia tallied a team-high three hits, going 3-for-4 with a double. During his seven-game hitting streak, Feduccia is 12-for-29 (.414).

-Prior to the ninth inning, the Comets had scored just three runs and had batted .179 (10x56) as team to start the series. They also had gone 3-for-24 with runners on base before starting the ninth inning 4-for-4 with runners on.

-Starting pitcher Landon Knack notched eight strikeouts over 5.1 innings, tying his season high (third time between OKC and LA) and equaling the most strikeouts by a Comets pitcher this season...OKC finished the game with 14 strikeouts...Jack Little collected his league-leading 10th save.

Next Up: The Comets look to ride the momentum into Thursday's game starting at 7:35 p.m. CT at Isotopes Park. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.







