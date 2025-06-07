Brooks, Chihuahuas Rally to Stun Isotopes, 8-6

June 7, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







El Paso, TX - Trenton Brooks continued a monster week against Albuquerque with a go-ahead grand slam to headline a six-run seventh inning, as the Chihuahuas came back for an 8-6 victory on Saturday night. Brooks homered twice tonight, and is 7-for-19 with 12 RBI during the first five games of this series.

The Isotopes need a victory in tomorrow's finale in order to split the set.

Topes Scope: - Albuquerque has lost consecutive games for the first time since May 18-22, when a four-game slide spanned the series finale vs. Tacoma and first three contests at Reno.

- The Isotopes have allowed three grand slams in 2025, as Brooks joined Collin Price (April 13 at Sugar Land) and A.J. Vukovich (May 22 at Reno). All-time, Brooks is the sixth El Paso played to hit a grand slam against Albuquerque, along with Dusty Coleman (May 6, 2018), Brandon Dixon (Sept. 8, 2022), Juan Fernandez (Sept. 27, 2022), Jantzen Witte (June 28, 2023), and Brett Sullivan (March 31, 2024). The previous five came at Isotopes Park, so this was the first slam relented by Albuquerque on the road against a Padres affiliate since Paul McAnulty on Aug. 2, 2008 at Portland.

- Saturday was the fifth time this season an opposing player recorded a multi-homer game (last: A.J. Vukovich, April 25 at Reno). Brooks was the second Chihuahua to accomplish the feat, along with Luis Campusano on April 17 in the Duke City.

- Brooks and Yonathan Perlaza produced the second set of back-to-back home runs permitted by Albuquerque in 2025 (other: Dalton Rushing & Ryan Ward, May 7 at Oklahoma City).

- The Isotopes have allowed six or more runs in an inning on nine occassions this season, with three coming since Wednesday.

- Andrew Quezada made the start for Albuquerque and worked 5.0 innings of two-run ball for a second-straight outing, coming off a career-high 11 strikeouts last Sunday. It was the 12th time in 2025 an Isotopes hurler completed at least five frames with two or fewer runs allowed.

- Aaron Schunk was 0-for-5, and is 2-for-20 in this series with both hits being singles.

- Trevor Boone finished 2-for-4, including an RBI double. It was his fifth multi-hit contest of the campaign, and first since May 25 at Reno when he homered twice.

- Sterlin Thompson was 1-for-3, and is slashing .392/.505/.743 with seven doubles, two triples, five homers and 14 RBI in his last 20 contests, with nine being of the multi-hit variety.

- Adael Amador collected multiple hits in back-to-back games for the first time since Sept. 14-15, 2024 at Akron, the final two regular season contests for Hartford.

- Owen Miller produced his seventh multi-hit game of the campaign, with four coming against El Paso. 13 of his 25 hits this season have come off the Chihuahuas pitching staff.

- Albuquerque stole multiple bases in a contest (Amador, Thompson) for the 11th time this season, and first since May 16 vs. Tacoma when they swiped three.

- Out of the Isotopes last 29 contests, 16 have been decided by two runs or fewer. Overall, Albuquerque is 14-13 in such situations this season.

- Saturday was Albuquerque's second-largest blown lead in a loss this season. They failed to hold a 5-0 advantage at Oklahoma City on May 8, falling 6-5 in walk-off fashion.

On Deck: Southpaws Mason Albright and Wes Benjamin are expected to start the series finale for Albuquerque and El Paso, respectively. First pitch is slated for 6:05 pm MT.







