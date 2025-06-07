Bees Outlast Express in Wild 12-11 Thriller for Third Straight Win

June 7, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

SOUTH JORDAN, UT - The Salt Lake Bees secured at least a series split with their third win in a row in a back and forth battle on Saturday night as the Bees came away with a 12-11 victory over Round Rock.

Salt Lake Bees 12, Round Rock Express 11

WP: Carson Fulmer (1 - 0)

LP: Ryan Garcia (1 - 3)

SV: Sam Bachman (3)

Game Summary

For the third straight game, the Bees were on the board in the opening frame as J.D. Davis launched a two-out opposite-field homer to give Salt Lake a 1-0 lead.

Bees starter Victor Mederos cruised through the first two innings where he tossed eight pitches in the second before seeing his first sign of trouble in the third.

Round Rock loaded the bases with no outs as the first three batters of the inning reached, setting the stage for Blaine Crim to deliver a one-out, two-run single that gave the Express their first lead of the night. Mederos issued his second walk of the inning to load the bases once again, ending his night after just 2.2 innings of work. Touki Toussaint came on in relief and worked out of the jam, inducing a groundball to third to end the threat and keep the damage limited.

Salt Lake answered right back, exploding for eight runs over the next two frames - four in the third and four more in the fourth. Niko Kavadas headlined the third inning with a three-run homer to right, while the fourth featured three straight two-out hits, including doubles from Sebastian Rivero and J.D. Davis, pushing the Bees out to a commanding 9-2 lead.

Trailing by seven entering the fifth, the Express erupted for nine runs to reclaim the lead, sending 13 batters to the plate as three different Bees pitchers appeared in the inning. Round Rock did most of the damage with two outs, scoring five runs in that stretch - highlighted by a three-run homer from Blaine Crim, his third hit of the night, to put the Express back in front at the midway point.

Salt Lake chipped away in the sixth as Kyren Paris kept the inning alive with a two-out double - his third hit of the night. Christian Moore followed with his first triple of the year with Salt Lake, driving in Paris to trim the deficit to just one.

In the eighth, the Bees regained control, capitalizing on a pair of leadoff walks to open the inning. Christian Moore tied the game with a double to right - his third hit of the night - before J.D. Davis capped off his big performance with a sacrifice fly to bring home Kyren Paris for the go-ahead run, giving Salt Lake a 12-11 lead with three outs to go.

Sam Bachman took the mound in the ninth to close it out - and he did it in dominant fashion, striking out the side to slam the door and secure the Bees third win in a row.

Game Notes

After dropping nine straight, Salt Lake has flipped the script, winning three in a row and guaranteeing at least a series split with Round Rock.

The Bees secured their third win of the season when allowing double-digit runs (now 3-10) and remain perfect at 4-0 when both teams score 10 or more. They also improved to 5-8 in one-run contests.

Salt Lake did major damage with two outs, scoring eight of their 12 runs in those situations. Offensively, the Bees tallied two triples - just the second time this season they've done so - and added three doubles, marking their third consecutive game with at least three extra-base hits.

Kyren Paris extended his on-base streak to 11 games with his best performance as a Bee this season, going 3-for-5 with two runs scored and two RBI. It marked the first time since June 22, 2024, against Reno that Paris recorded multiple runs and RBI in the same game. He also notched two doubles for the first time in his Triple-A career.

Christian Moore joined Paris with a three-hit night, marking his fourth game this season with at least three hits. He added his first triple of the year and recorded his second three-hit performance of the series. Moore has now strung together three straight games with a hit, run scored, and an RBI.

J.D. Davis delivered a clutch performance at the plate, opening the scoring with his sixth home run of the season and later driving in the go-ahead run in the eighth with a sacrifice fly. He finished 2-for-3 with two runs scored for the second straight game, matching his season-high with four RBI - a mark he previously hit in the home opener on April 8 against Reno. Through three games in the series, Davis is batting .417 with four RBI and four runs scored.

Niko Kavadas launched his team-leading 11th home run on Saturday night, marking his first three-RBI game since May 15 at Sacramento. Kavadas now ranks tied for eighth in the Pacific Coast League in home runs and boosted his RBI total to a team-best 35.

Sebastian Rivero hit safely for the 27th time in 30 games played this season and has tallied a hit in 17 of his last 18 which included a 14-game hitting streak. Since Apr. 30, Rivero is batting .348 with 14 RBI and 12 runs scored after scoring and driving in a run in back-to-back games.

Sam Bachman locked down his second consecutive save - and third of the season - with a dominant ninth inning, striking out the side to set a new season-high in strikeouts for a single outing.

Carson Fulmer picked up the win with two scoreless frames in relief, earning his first victory since April 11 with Toledo.

Up Next

Salt Lake will to secure its third series win of the season on Sunday in the series finale as Dakota Hudson takes the mound for the Bees with first pitch slated for 12:05 p.m. MST.







