Aviators Host Salt Lake Bees in Six-Game Homestand from Tuesday-Sunday, June 10-15

(Las Vegas, NV) - The Las Vegas Aviators® professional baseball team of the Pacific Coast League, Triple-A affiliate of the Athletics, will host the Salt Lake Bees, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels, in the opener of the six-game series on Tuesday, June 10 at 7:05 p.m. at Las Vegas Ballpark®. The sixth homestand will consist of six-game games from Tuesday-Sunday, June 10-15. Game times: Tuesday-Saturday at 7:05 p.m. and the series finale on Sunday (Father's Day) at 12:05 p.m.

The Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network (SSSEN) on channel 5.2, Cox cable channel 77, YoutubeTV and Fubo will broadcast three games on Wednesday-Thursday, June 11-12 and Sunday, June 15. A total of 30 home games will be broadcast by SSSEN during the 2025 season.

The Aviators, under manager Fran Riordan, are currently on a six-game road trip in the Pacific Northwest against the Tacoma Rainiers, Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners. The series will conclude on Sunday, June 8.

Las Vegas has the second-best record in Triple-A at 37-23 (.617). The Lehigh Valley IronPigs, Triple-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies (International League), own the best record with a 43-18 (.705) mark.

The Aviators are in their 42nd season in the Silver State and have the proud distinction of being Nevada's longest enduring professional sports franchise.

The 2025 season will feature six-game series against opponents from Tuesday-Sunday and off days on Monday for a total of 150 games (75-home; 75-away).

PACFIC COAST LEAGUE: The PCL is in its 122nd season (1903-2020, 2022 -) and consists of two divisions for a total of 10 teams. West Division: Las Vegas Aviators, Reno Aces, Sacramento River Cats, Salt Lake Bees, Tacoma Rainiers; East Division: Albuquerque Isotopes, El Paso Chihuahuas, Oklahoma City Comets, Round Rock Express, Sugar Land Space Cowboys. The 10-team league in 2021 was named Triple-A West and returned as the PCL in 2022!

HOMESTAND PROMOTIONS:

Tuesday, June 10: Copa de la Diversión® (Fun Cup™), Las Vegas Reyes de Plata "Silver Kings"/Ladies Night

Wednesday, June 11: Bark on the Berm

Thursday, June 12: $2.00 Beer Night/Pride Night

Friday, June 13: Fireworks

Saturday, June 14: *Aviators Pool Float Night, presented by Pulte Homes

*first 2,000 fans through the gates

Pacific Coast League Standings - first half - (June 7)

W-L, Pct., GB

Aviators, 37-23, .617, - -

Oklahoma City, 35-26, .574, 2.5

Sugar Land, 33-27, .550, 4.0

Remaining opponents to conclude the first half:

Aviators vs. Salt Lake (June 10-15); at Sugar Land (June 17-22)

Oklahoma City at Albuquerque (June 10-15); vs. Round Rock (June 17-22)

Sugar Land at Reno (June 10-15); vs. Aviators (June 17-22)

The first half (75 games) will conclude on Sunday, June 22 at Sugar Land.

The first half winners (PCL and International League) will serve as the hosts of the pair of best-of-three League Championship Series against the second-half winner from September 23-25.

2025 AVIATORS PROMOTIONAL SCHEDULE/THEME NIGHTS:

2025 LAS VEGAS BALLPARK ATTENDANCE: In 33 dates, Las Vegas total is 215,295 (leads Triple-A) for an average of 6,524 with five sellouts. The season-high crowd was 11,148 vs. Sacramento on April 5. The all-time attendance total now stands at 14,801,679. The Las Vegas franchise has reached the 300,000 mark in "home" attendance in all 41 seasons (1983-2019, 2021-24).

The Las Vegas Ballpark regular season attendance total over six seasons (2019, 2021-25) is 2,800,668 which includes 98 sellouts.

In 36 seasons at Cashman Field (1983-2018), the attendance total was 12,001,011.

