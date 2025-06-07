Brown Leads Sugar Land to Shutout Win Over Sacramento

June 7, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







SUGAR LAND, TX - RHP Aaron Brown's (W, 2-6) 5.2 scoreless innings lifted the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (34-27) to their seventh-shutout win of the season, 3-0, against the Sacramento River Cats (30-32) on Saturday night at Constellation Field. Highlights of tonight's game can be [?Folder icon] found here.

Although the first two Sacramento batters reached base in the first, Brown retired the next three hitters to post a scoreless frame before he shut out Sacramento in the second with two strikeouts.

Sugar Land loaded the bases in the bottom of the second as Luis Guillorme, Jesús Bastidas and Collin Price each drew two-out walks, but the Space Cowboys grounded out to end the inning.

After neither team scored in the third or fourth, Brown sat down Sacramento in order in the fifth, capping off five-straight shutout innings while putting away the last eight batters he faced and 11 of his last 12.

Collin Price clobbered an 0-1 curveball just over the scoreboard in left for a fifth-inning solo homer as the Space Cowboys pushed out to a 1-0 lead.

RHP Nick Hernandez (H, 6) relieved Brown with two on and two outs in the top of the sixth and punched out Christian Koss on three pitches to keep the River Cats off the board. Brown hurled 5.2 shutout innings with three hits, three walks and four strikeouts. Hernandez came back out for the seventh and tossed a 1-2-3 frame to hold the 1-0 Sugar Land advantage.

Sugar Land extended their advantage in the eighth as Colin Barber turned around an 101 mph fastball for a double, before Luis Castro traded places with Barber with an RBI double. Later in the inning, Bastidas pulled a two-strike single into left, scoring Castro and stretching the Space Cowboys lead to, 3-0.

After Luis Contreras (H,5) fired a scoreless eighth, RHP Nick Robertson (S,3) worked out of a bases-loaded jam to close out the 3-0 victory.

NOTABLE:

- Aaron Brown went 5.2 innings on Saturday, his longest outing of the season, and did not allow a run for his first shutout appearance of the campaign. Saturday was Brown's first time going 5.2 or more innings without allowing a run since May 31, 2024 with Corpus Christi when he spun 6.0 shutout innings.

- Brown also gave up three hits against the River Cats, the fewest hits he has allowed in a start in 2025.

- Luis Guillorme extended his on-base streak to 10 games with a walk in the second. Over his on-base streak, Guillorme has two doubles, a homer, six RBI, nine walks and five runs. Guillorme is also on a six-game hitting streak going 9-for-25 (.360) with two doubles, a homer, five RBI and five walks.

- Brice Matthews is on a 15-game on-base streak after walking on Saturday, going 20-for-50 (.400) with five doubles, a triple, three homers, 14 RBI, 10 walks and 13 runs scored.

- Collin Price pummeled his 11th home run of the season on Saturday after coming into Saturday's game tied for seventh in the PCL in homers.

- Jesús Bastidas is on a six-game on-base streak with three doubles, five RBI, five walks and four runs scored.

- Luis Castro had a multi-hit contest on Saturday, his seventh multi-hit game of the season and first since May 27 against the Albuquerque Isotopes.

- Luis Contreras extended his consecutive scoreless innings streak to 15.2 innings dating back to April 20 with a scoreless top half of the eighth.

Sugar Land's series finale against the Sacramento River Cats starts Sunday at 6:35 pm CT. RHP Tyler Ivey mans the mound against RHP Mason Black.







