Comets Edge Aces in Walk-off

June 7, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Chuckie Robinson lined a game-winning RBI single into right field in the ninth inning to cap a three-hit night and send the Oklahoma City Comets to a 4-3 walk-off win against the Reno Aces Saturday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Comets (36-26) had tied the score, 3-3, in the eighth inning on a two-run single by James Outman as they went on to close the game with three unanswered runs. Oklahoma City scored the first run of the game on a RBI single by Ryan Ward in the first inning. The Aces (30-32) tied the score in the fourth inning, then went in front, 3-1, in the sixth inning via a RBI triple by Blaze Alexander and sacrifice fly by Tristin English. Oklahoma City came back to tie the score in the eighth inning, loading the bases on three straight walks before Outman sent a two-run single into center field. Jack Little (2-2) pitched a scoreless top of the ninth inning to record the win for OKC.

Of Note:

-The Comets picked up their second win of the series and now trail the Aces, 3-2, with one game remaining in the series...OKC and Reno played their fourth one-run game of the series as the Comets improved to 13-10 in one-run games overall this season. The Comets snapped a string of five straight losses in one-run games, including three in the current series.

-The win marked Oklahoma City's fifth walk-off win of the season and first since May 8 against Albuquerque...Saturday was also the 21st game of the season to be decided in a final at-bat for Oklahoma City (11-10).

-Chuckie Robinson, in his second game with the Comets, reached base four times, batting 3-for-4 with a double, walk and run scored. He recorded the game-winning hit with one out in the ninth inning...The three-hit game was Robinson's second of the season as he also recorded three hits April 27 when he played for Salt Lake against Oklahoma City.

-Ryan Ward finished the game 2-for-4 with a walk and RBI. He has back-to-back multi-hit games and three during the series...Ward has hit safely in nine of his last 10 games, batting 19-for-43 (.442) with 13 RBI...He entered the game leading the PCL in hits and boosted his season total to 76 hits.

-Kody Hoese went 2-for-3 with a double, walk and scored a run in his first game back since a stint on the Injured List...Alex Freeland drew three walks to tie his season-high mark from May 3 against El Paso. He also had a stolen base and scored a run.

-Oklahoma City recorded four stolen bases for the team's highest single-game total since tallying five April 30 against El Paso. OKC has seven games with four or more steals this season and leads the league with 89 total.

-Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Emmet Sheehan made his second start with the Comets as he continued his Major League Rehab Assignment. He pitched 3.0 innings and was charged with one run and two hits, issuing one walk with four strikeouts. He faced 13 batters and threw 57 pitches (38 strikes). Saturday was his third overall appearance during his rehab assignment as he also pitched with the ACL Dodgers May 26. Sheehan started the 2024 season on the IL with right forearm inflammation and missed the entire season after eventually undergoing Tommy John surgery.

-Edgardo Henriquez continued his Major League Rehab Assignment and made his fourth appearance with OKC as he is recovering from a left foot fracture suffered during Spring Training. He pitched the sixth inning and was charged with two runs and two hits and also recorded two strikeouts.

Next Up: The Comets wrap up their home series against the Aces at 2:05 p.m. on a Family Sunday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Select Oklahoma City players will be available to sign autographs for fans prior to first pitch, and following the game, kids can take the field to run the bases. Single-game tickets for all 2025 Comets home games are available now, as well as group and season ticket packages. To purchase tickets, visit okccomets.com or call (405) 218-2182. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.







