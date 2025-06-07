Aces Allow Late Lead Slip Away in 4-3 Defeat to Comets
June 7, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)
Reno Aces News Release
OKLAHOMA CITY - The Reno Aces (30-32) squandered a late lead in a 4-3 loss to the Oklahoma City Comets (36-26), the Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers, on Saturday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.
Despite the loss, Tristin English continued to swing a hot bat, going 2-for-3 with two RBI. The Georgia Tech product has been red-hot since returning from the injured list on May 22, riding a six-game hitting streak in which he's gone 10-for-24 (.417) with three doubles, one home run, and 10 RBI.
Blaze Alexander enjoyed an efficient night at the dish, finishing 1-for-2 with an RBI triple in the sixth inning. The slick-fielding infielder has impressed through five games in June, hitting .316 (6-for-19) with two extra-base hits and three RBI.
Spencer Giesting delivered an effective Triple-A debut, allowing one run on four hits and three walks over four innings while striking out three. The promising left-hander earned his call-up from Double-A Amarillo, where he posted a 3.41 ERA with 59 strikeouts across 56 1/3 innings with the Sod Poodles.
The Aces will aim to secure a series victory in Sunday's finale against the Comets. First pitch is scheduled for 12:05 p.m. PST.
Notable Aces:
Tristin English: 2-for-3, 2 RBI
Blaze Alexander: 1-for-2, 1 3B, 1 RBI, 1 BB
Jorge Barrosa: 2-for-4, 1 2B
