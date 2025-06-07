Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - vs. Las Vegas

June 7, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TODAY'S GAME - 6/7 vs. Las Vegas

FIRST PITCH - 6:05 PM (PT) at Cheney Stadium - Tacoma, WA

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma LHP Jhonathan Díaz (2-4, 5.06) vs. Las Vegas RHP Kade Morris (0-1, 5.06)

ROSTER MOVES: The Tacoma Rainiers, in conjunction with the Seattle Mariners, have made the following roster moves:

DEL RHP Trent Thornton - reinstated from Major League rehab

ADD RHP Trevor Gott (#59) - assigned to Tacoma

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880

THE RAINIERS: Erased a 5-0 deficit and tied the game in the eighth inning, but Las Vegas plated four runs in the ninth inning to win 10-6 on Friday night...Las Vegas took a 5-0 lead after five innings before Tacoma broke through in the sixth inning...Tyler Locklear hit an RBI double to score Harry Ford and Leo Rivas followed with an RBI groundout to plate Dominic Canzone, cutting the deficit to 5-2...after the Aviators got a run back in the seventh inning to lead 6-2, Tacoma plated four runs in the eighth inning without a hit...Ford was hit by a pitch, Canzone walked, Locklear was hit by a pitch and Rivas walked to force in a run...with one out, Blake Hunt drew a bases-loaded walk to bring in another run, followed by Jack López hitting a ground ball to the shortstop that resulted in an errant throw on an attempted double play, bringing in two more runs and tying the game at six...in the top of the ninth, Las Vegas scored four runs to take a 10-6 lead that they held on to for the win, taking three of the first four games of the series.

DÍAZ HAS BEEN HIGH-QUALITY: LHP Jhonathan Díaz will make his ninth start of the season tonight, looking to log his fifth quality start of the season and fourth in a row... Díaz is tied for fifth among Triple-A pitchers with his four quality starts this season and is one of three PCL pitchers to toss three consecutive quality starts...the only PCL hurler with four consecutive quality starts is Sacramento LHP Carson Whisenhunt...in Díaz's last three starts, he has allowed six runs on 17 hits over 19.0 innings, walking two while striking out 16, holding the opposition to a .236 batting average...the last Rainier to log four consecutive quality starts is RHP Casey Lawrence, who did so from May 18-June 6, 2024.

FRIDAY'S FAST FACTS: In the Rainiers' 10-6 loss on Friday night, Tacoma scored four runs in the eighth inning without recording a hit... it marks the 15th occurrence since 2005 that a PCL team scored at least four runs in an inning without a hit and the third this season (also: OKC - May 1 (1st inning) and ABQ - April 15 (6th inning))...it is the first time the Rainiers have accomplished that feat since at least 2005... the Rainiers struck out a season-high 15 times on Friday night, their most since striking out 15 times on April 12, 2024... The Rainiers tallied one extra-base hit on Friday night, a Tyler Locklear double in the sixth inning...it extends the Rainiers' streak of games with an extra-base hit to 39 games, the second-longest streak in the PCL this season.

HOT START TO THE HOMESTAND: The Rainiers have won seven of the first 10 games of their four-week homestand, getting it done on the mound and at the plate...the Rainiers have hit .295 in the first 10 games of the homestand, ranking sixth in Triple-A in that time...the club's .397 on-base percentage is good for the second-best in Triple-A and the 25 stolen bases also are the most in the circuit...on the mound, the Rainiers are tied for fourth among Triple-A teams with 92 strikeouts and have walked only 35, the second-fewest in the PCL...the Rainiers' 2.63 strikeouts per walk is the third-best in the PCL in that span.

RAINIERS ON THE RUN: Since the start of their homestand, the Rainiers have been successful in 25 of their 26 stolen base attempts, ranking sixth among all minor league teams with their 25 stolen bases in that time...of the 19 minor league teams that have at least 20 stolen bases since last Tuesday, the Rainiers 96.2% success rate on stolen bases is the highest...the Rainiers have swiped a base in each of their last six games, tied for the third-longest streak in the PCL this season.

RHYLAN'S ROLLING: Over his 11-game on-base streak, OF Rhylan Thomas has hit .409 (18x44) with two doubles and two home runs...Thomas is also hitting .389 (21x54) when leading off an inning...his 21 hits when leading off the inning are the second-most for a PCL hitter this season...Thomas has only struck out nine times in 2025, the fewest of any qualified full-season minor league hitter...the only qualified Major League hitter to have fewer strikeouts is Luis Arraez, who's struck out five times this year...Thomas is also seeing an average of 2.962 pitches per plate appearance this year, the fewest of all qualified full-season minor league hitters.

RETURN OF THE PACK: Since May 8, OF Spencer Packard has a .495 on-base percentage, good for the PCL lead...in that span, Packard ranks sixth in the league with a .343 batting average and seventh with 17 walks drawn...Packard has also been hit by four pitches in that stretch, tied for the third-most in the league... he is also hitting .351 (13x37) in his last 12 games, driving in 10 runs and drawing nine walks.

MARINERS UPDATE: The Mariners dropped their first game in Anaheim, falling 5-4 to the Angels...both teams scored a run in the third and two in the fourth before Seattle plated one run in the fifth and Los Angeles scored two...Bryce Miller took the loss, allowing five runs on six hits over 5.0 innings in the start...Julio Rodríguez went 3-for-4 with a triple and an RBI...Ben Williamson also went 2-for-3 with a double and a pair of runs scored.







