OKC Comets Game Notes - June 7, 2025

June 7, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Reno Aces (30-31) at Oklahoma City Comets (36-25)

Game #62 of 150/First Half #62 of 75/Home #35 of 75

Pitching Probables: RNO-LHP Spencer Giesting (NR, -.--) vs. OKC-RHP Emmet Sheehan (0-0, 0.00)

Saturday, June 7, 2025 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 6:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets will look to rebound from a Friday night loss when they continue their series against the Reno Aces at 6:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Comets trail the Aces, 3-1, in the series and will need to win the next two games to avoid their second series loss of the season...Tonight is Heroes and Villains Night presented by Mickey Mantle's Steakhouse. Gates open at 5 p.m. and the first 1,000 fans will receive a special Comets cape.

Last Game: The Reno Aces hit two home runs to score three runs in the ninth inning as they came back to defeat the Oklahoma City Comets, 8-7, Friday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Comets had just taken the lead in the bottom of the eighth inning, scoring two runs on a sacrifice fly and bases-loaded walk to break a 5-5 tie. Then in the top of the ninth inning, the Aces scored three runs via a solo home run by Jordan Lawlar and two-run homer by Trey Mancini. The Comets took a quick lead in the first inning on a two-run homer by Ryan Ward. The Aces scored a run in the second inning and added two more in the fourth inning for a 3-2 edge in the back-and-forth game. In the bottom of the fourth inning, the Comets went back in front and scored two runs when Nick Senzel was hit by a pitch and Justin Dean drew a walk, each with the bases loaded. Reno regained the lead in the seventh inning before a solo home run by Alex Freeland knotted the score at 5-5 in the bottom of the frame.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Emmet Sheehan (0-0) makes his second start with the Comets as he continues his Major League Rehab Assignment after missing more than a year recovering from Tommy John surgery...He pitched 3.0 scoreless innings June 1 in Las Vegas, allowing two hits with five strikeouts. He retired the first eight batters he faced, throwing a total of 39 pitches (27 strikes)...Sheehan opened the rehab assignment with the ACL Dodgers May 26, retiring all six batters he faced over 2.0 innings with five strikeouts...He started the 2024 season on the IL with right forearm inflammation and missed the entire season after eventually undergoing Tommy John surgery with an internal brace procedure...Sheehan made his Major League debut with the Dodgers in 2023, pitching at three levels of the organization. He went 4-1 with a 4.92 ERA over 13 appearances (11 starts) with the Dodgers with 64 strikeouts against 26 walks in 60.1 IP...Sheehan had started the 2023 season with Double-A Tulsa and was promoted to OKC in mid-June but made his ML debut before appearing at Triple-A...He later pitched three games with OKC before returning to the Dodgers to close out the season and eventually make a postseason appearance against the Diamondbacks in the NLCS...Sheehan was selected by the Dodgers out of Boston College in the sixth round of the 2021 MLB Draft.

Against the Aces: 2025: 1-3 2024: 4-8 All-time: 48-42 At OKC: 30-22 The Comets and Aces meet for their first of two six-game series this season and the lone series of 2025 against one another at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The teams will play their second series at Greater Nevada Field July 22-27 during the second half...Reno won the 2024 season series between the teams, 8-4, with the Aces winning seven of the final eight games against OKC, including the last five in a row...The Aces outscored the Comets, 62-53, through 12 meetings in 2024, but OKC outhit the Aces, 104-98...Austin Gauthier led OKC with 14 hits and tied Kody Hoese with a team-best seven RBI...Prior to last season, the last time Reno won a season series against OKC was in 2018 (3-1). Oklahoma City then went 1-0-3 in the next four season series against the Aces before last season's series loss...With yesterday's loss by OKC, Reno has now won eight of the last nine meetings between the teams, as well as 10 of the last 12, including five of the last six games in Bricktown.

The Amazing Race: With last night's Oklahoma City loss and a win by Las Vegas in Tacoma, the second-place Comets fell to 2.5 games behind the Aviators in the PCL standings with 14 games remaining in the first half. Third-place Sugar Land lost a second straight game against Sacramento and now trails Las Vegas by 4.0 games and OKC by 1.5 games. The Comets entered this week only trailing Las Vegas by a half-game but have since gone on to lose three of four at home, while the Aviators have won three of four on the road...The Comets own the head-to-head tiebreaker with the Aviators having won last week's series in Las Vegas, 4-2. The Comets also own the head-to-head tiebreaker with Sugar Land as they won two of three games against the Space Cowboys to open the season.

Hold on Loosely: For the second time in the series, the Comets lost when leading after eight innings last night and Friday marked the team's fourth loss of the season overall when leading after eight innings (26-4). Prior to a 6-5 loss to the Aces Wednesday, the last time OKC lost a home game at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark when leading after eight innings was Sept. 18, 2021 against Round Rock and now it has happened twice in three games...In contrast, between 2023-24, Oklahoma City went a combined 140-2 when leading after eight innings...In each of the Comets' four losses when leading after eight innings this season, the Comets led by at least two runs but gave up a game-tying or go-ahead home run in the ninth inning. Last night was the first time that happened before two outs were made. It was the sixth overall time the Comets gave up a lead when their opponent entered their final at-bat trailing in the game...On Friday, Oklahoma City was charged with its 18th and 19th blown saves of the season - most among all teams in the Minors or Majors - and Friday was the 20th game of the season to be decided in a final at-bat for the Comets (10-10). No other team in the Minors has more than 16 blown saves, and the 19 blown saves match OKC's entire season total from 2024...The Aces defeated the Comets by one run last night for the third time through the first four games of the series. OKC fell to 12-10 in one-run games overall this season with the loss as the Comets have played the second-most one-run games in the PCL this season behind Reno's 24 (12-12). The Comets have now lost five straight one-run games...The Comets' 6.27 ERA in the ninth inning is second-highest in the PCL, and they have allowed the most home runs in the ninth inning among all Triple-A teams (10)...Eleven of OKC's 25 losses this year have occurred in games in which the Comets led or the game was tied after eight innings...During the team's current 13-17 stretch which began May 3, the Comets have led in the eighth inning or later in seven of those 17 losses.

Krush Groove: Oklahoma City scored five or more runs in an eighth straight game Friday for the team's longest such streak of the season (68 R) and longest since a nine-game streak of games with five-plus runs scored since May 28-June 7, 2023 (68 R)...Over OKC's last 11 games, the Comets are batting .327 (131x401) with 20 home runs, 44 extra-base hits and 90 runs, and the Comets are batting .341 (42x123) with runners in scoring position...Since May 25, the Comets lead all full-season teams in the Minors with 131 hits, 90 runs, .327 AVG, .422 OBP, .961 OPS and rank second with a .539 SLG...However, the Comets have slowed down recently, notching a total of 13 hits the last two games (13x61; .213). The team has only four extra-base hits in the last three games and are 6-for-33 (.182) with runners in scoring position this series.

Home Less: With last night's loss, the Comets fell to 17-17 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark and are one of three PCL teams with a home record of .500 or below...OKC is 2-5 in the last seven home games, 3-8 in the last 11 home games and 6-12 over the last 18 home games after starting the season 11-5 in Bricktown...Only one time since a 2-1 win May 10 against Albuquerque have the Comets held an opponent to fewer than five runs at home and that came Thursday night against Reno (5-3). Including the eight runs allowed Friday, the Comets have allowed at least five runs in 10 of the last 11 home games and opponents have tallied eight or more runs five times...Over the last 11 games in Bricktown, the OKC pitching staff has a 6.91 ERA (76 ER/99.0 IP), allowing 79 runs and 111 hits with opponents batting .287 (111x387) with 13 home runs and 38 extra-base hits. The Comets have surrendered an inning of three-plus runs in 10 of the 11 games (11 total).

The Warden of Bricktown: Ryan Ward hit his team-leading 16th home run of the season Friday and went 2-for-4 with a walk and two RBI...He has hit safely in eight of his last nine games, batting 17-for-39 (.436) with seven home runs, 11 extra-base hits and 12 RBI...His seven homers since May 29 are the most in the Minors and he has homered in four of his last eight games...Ward paces the PCL with 74 hits and 139 total bases and ranks tied for first with 32 extra-base hits. Ward ranks second with 46 runs scored and a .607 SLG, while he is tied for second with 16 homers and 46 RBI...Ward owns OKC's Bricktown-era (since 1998) career RBI and career home run records with 242 RBI and 70 home runs.

Around the Horn: Nick Senzel has hit safely in six straight games (8x22) as well as in nine of his last 10 games (13x40) with four homers and 15 RBI. He has six RBI over his last three games...Hunter Feduccia picked up a hit and scored a run Friday as he is now 9-for-20 during his five-game hitting streak.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.