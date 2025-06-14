OKC Comets Edge Albuquerque Isotopes, 8-7

June 14, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Michael Chavis hit for the cycle and the Oklahoma City Comets pulled off another late comeback to defeat the Albuquerque Isotopes, 8-7, Saturday night at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park. Albuquerque (30-37) broke a tie in the bottom of the eighth inning and went to the ninth inning with a 7-6 lead. After the first two Comets hitters were retired, Michael Chavis doubled - completing the cycle - and Hunter Feduccia followed with a game-tying RBI single. Two batters later, Steward Berroa knocked a RBI single to give the Comets (40-28) the lead at 8-7. The Isotopes put two runners on with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning before Noah Davis induced a game-ending ground ball double play. Albuquerque raced out a 5-1 lead through two innings. OKC scored twice in the third inning, including a solo homer by Chavis. Down, 6-3, in the sixth inning, Chavis tripled and scored on a sacrifice fly. Alex Freeland and James Outman each hit a RBI single in the seventh inning to even the score at 6-6 before the Isotopes went ahead in the bottom of the eighth inning.

Of Note:

-Michael Chavis hit for the cycle, collecting a single in the first inning, a home run in the third inning, a triple in the sixth inning and double in the ninth inning. It was the first cycle by an OKC player since Jorbit Vivas Sept. 7, 2023 at Sugar Land...Chavis tied his season high with four hits and over the last two games is 6-for-10 with four extra-base hits.

-With the win, the Comets ensured they will remain no further than 3.5 games behind first-place Las Vegas with eight games remaining in the first half, depending on the final score of the Aviators' game against Salt Lake Saturday night. The Aviators' magic number to clinch the first half was at six entering Saturday.

-For the third time in the last four games, the Comets erased a ninth-inning deficit and won for the second time in those three games. It was also the second time in three games the Comets had the bases empty with two outs in the ninth inning before rallying to tie or take the lead...Saturday marked OKC's sixth win of the season when trailing after eight innings...The Comets won for the sixth time this season after trailing by at least four runs.

-Saturday was OKC's 24th game of the season to be decided in a final at-bat, including three of the last four games, seven of the last 11 games and eight of the last 14 games...It was the Comets' 13th last at-bat win of 2025.

-Hunter Feduccia tied the game in the ninth inning with a RBI single, extending his current hitting streak to 10 games. Feduccia went 1-for-3 with three RBI, adding two sacrifice flies along with his game-tying hit...It was the second time in three games Feduccia tied the game with two outs in the ninth inning...During Feduccia's hitting streak he is batting .488 (20-for-41) with six multi-hit games and 12 RBI.

-Esteury Ruiz extended his on-base streak to 20 games - tied for the longest by a Comet this season. Ruiz went 3-for-4 and stole his league-leading 31st base of the season.

-Steward Berroa delivered the go-ahead and eventual game-winning RBI single in the ninth inning. He went 2-for-4 with a walk and a stolen base...Over his last four games, Berroa is 9-for-17.

Next Up:

The Comets look to win their series in Albuquerque starting at 7:05 p.m. CT Sunday at Isotopes Park. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.