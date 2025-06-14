Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - vs. Sacramento

June 14, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TODAY'S GAME - 6/14 vs. Sacramento

FIRST PITCH - 6:05 PM (PT) at Cheney Stadium - Tacoma, WA

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma RHP Casey Lawrence (0-1, 4.91) vs. Sacramento RHP Mason Black (1-3, 4.12)

ROSTER MOVES: The Tacoma Rainiers, in conjunction with the Seattle Mariners, have made the following roster moves:

DEL RHP Zach Pop - Contract Selected by Seattle

DEL INF Nick Dunn - Traded to Philadelphia

ADD RHP Casey Lawrence (#45) - Transferred to Tacoma

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880

Today's game notes, updated roster and starting lineups are attached.

THE RAINIERS: Fell 3-2 to Sacramento on Friday night, despite Jhonathan Díaz's fifth quality start of the season...Sacramento took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth inning, getting a solo home run from Grant McCray and an RBI single from Devin Mann...Tyler Locklear tied the game in the top of the sixth inning on a two-run double...the River Cats took the lead back in the bottom of the seventh inning on a two-out RBI single from Luis Matos...Jhonathan Díaz logged his fourth quality start in his last five appearances, spinning 6.0 innings of two-run baseball...the Rainiers struck out 13 times in the loss, their second-highest total of the season.

RALEY JOINS RAINIERS ON REHAB: The Seattle Mariners sent Luke Raley to Tacoma to begin a Major League rehab assignment on Thursday...Raley was placed on the Mariners' 10-Day Injured List on April 30 (retro April 28) with a right oblique strain...in 24 games with Seattle this season, Raley hit .206 (14x68) with two doubles and two home runs...Raley will make his Rainiers' debut as he is playing in his first minor league games since 2022, when he played 63 games with the Durham Bulls, hitting .300/.401/.529 with 14 home runs and 50 RBI.

TAVERAS TO TACOMA: OF Leody Taveras was sent outright to Tacoma on Friday... Taveras began the season with the Texas Rangers, hitting .241 (19x79) with three doubles, one triple, one home run and eight RBI in 30 games before he was placed on waivers on May 5...he was claimed by Seattle on May 6 and hit .174 (16x92) with three doubles, two home runs and nine RBI in 28 games for the Mariners before he was designated for assignment on June 9...Taveras has played in only one Triple-A game since the start of the 2023 season, which was a Major League rehab appearance with Round Rock...Taveras is a career .333 (9x27) hitter at Cheney Stadium with a pair of doubles and home runs in seven games.

THIS AND THAT: Tacoma catchers have yet to allow a passed ball this season, the only full-season minor league team to not allow a passed ball...the Rainiers lead the minor leagues in getting their opponents to ground into double plays turning 60 on the season...Tacoma's pitching staff ranks second among all full-season minor league teams with a 1.27 ground out/air out ratio, trailing only Double-A Pensacola's 1.32 ratio.

FORD'S FEELING GRAND: C Harry Ford hit Tacoma's second grand slam of the season on Wednesday night, the second of his career (also: May 20, 2023 vs. Spokane)...Ford later hit a two-run double in the sixth inning, giving him a career-high six RBI, the most in a game for a Rainiers catcher since Jose Lobatón drove in six runs on July 18, 2019 against Las Vegas...Ford's grand slam ties the Rainiers' total of two grand slams in 2024...Ford is the first Tacoma catcher to hit a grand slam since Luis Torrens did so on May 23, 2021.

LOCKED IN LATE: In Tuesday's 2-1 win over Sacramento, Tyler Locklear came up clutch again with an RBI double in the ninth inning to give the Rainiers the lead...Locklear is hitting .474 (9x19) in the ninth inning this season, with his nine hits in the ninth tied for the second-most in the PCL...Locklear has come up late this year, hitting .471 (16x34) when the Rainiers are either tied or trailing in the eighth inning or later...his 16 hits in those situations are the most in the minor leagues and three more than the next-closest player.

SACRAMENTO SERIES SHUFFLE: This week's series against Sacramento was originally scheduled to be played at Sutter Health Park, but was relocated to Tacoma as the River Cats share their ballpark with the Athletics this season...after dropping the first four games against the River Cats, Tacoma has taken eight of the last 12 contests...the season series has been tightly contested, with Tacoma out-scoring Sacramento 82-75 this year...Harry Ford has led the Rainiers against the River Cats, with a team-best .297 (11x37) average and Austin Shenton has come through in big spots, driving in 12 runs against Sacramento, the most for any Rainier against one team this season.

RETURN OF THE PACK: Since May 8, OF Spencer Packard has a .504 on-base percentage, good for the PCL lead with the next-closest being Albuquerque's Sterlin Thompson at ..475...in that span, Packard ranks fifth in the league with a .348 batting average, third with 23 walks drawn and his 1.021 OPS in that time is good for sixth in the PCL... Packard is riding a 19-game on-base streak, dating back to May 22...in that time, he is hitting .339 (20x59) with one double and four home runs, drawing 16 walks with a 1.065 OPS.

MARINERS UPDATE: The Mariners took their first game against the Cleveland Guardians, winning 7-2 on Friday night...tied 2-2 after six innings, Seattle plated four runs in the seventh inning with an RBI single from Randy Arozarena, a two-run single from Dominic Canzone and an RBI double from Cole Young...the Mariners pounded out 16 hits in the win, their second-most in a game this season.







