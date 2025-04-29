Salt Lake Bees Series Recap vs Oklahoma City

April 29, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Game 1 - Oklahoma City Comets 4, Salt Lake Bees 3

WP: Bobby Miller (1 - 1) LP: Jake Eder (0 - 1) SV: Jack Little (4)

Oklahoma City jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning thanks to Dalton Rushing's three-run homer. Salt Lake's Jake Eder settled in after a rough start, and the Bees responded with a solo home run and an RBI single from Matthew Lugo, cutting the deficit to 4-2. The Bees' bullpen kept OKC mostly quiet, and Salt Lake nearly completed the comeback, pulling within one run after an RBI double from Mitchell Daly in the eighth. However, Oklahoma City held on in the ninth to secure a 4-3 win in the series opener.

Game 2 - Oklahoma City Comets 6, Salt Lake Bees 3

WP: Tony Gonsolin (1 - 1) LP: Caden Dana (2 - 2) SV: Matt Sauer (1)

Oklahoma City scored early again, with Michael Chavis driving in a run in the first. After a quiet second and third, OKC broke the game open in the fourth with a homer from Ryan Ward and a two-run single from Alex Freeland to build a 4-0 lead. Salt Lake struggled offensively early but got solo homers from Mitchell Daly and Matthew Lugo and an RBI single from Sebastián Rivero. However, OKC's Matt Sauer shut the door with a three-inning save, securing a 6-3 win.

Game 3 - Oklahoma City Comets 10, Salt Lake Bees 7

WP: Justin Jarvis (3 - 0) LP: Mason Erla (1 - 2) SV: Jack Little (5)

After a weather delay, both offenses came out strong, with Oklahoma City jumping to a 4-0 lead before Salt Lake quickly responded to make it 4-3. The Bees tied it in the second, but OKC pulled ahead again with solo homers from Dalton Rushing and James Outman. Despite Salt Lake's efforts to rally, including a three-hit night from Gustavo Campero, OKC pulled away with a four-run seventh inning. The Bees scored in the final two innings but ultimately fell short, as Jack Little secured his second save of the series in a 10-7 Comets win.

Game 4 - Salt Lake Bees 9, Oklahoma City Comets 4

WP: Shaun Anderson (1 - 4) LP: Ryan Sublette (2 - 1)

Salt Lake held Oklahoma City scoreless in the first but fell behind 2-0 before Chad Stevens' three-run homer in the fourth gave the Bees the lead. After a few back-and-forth innings, Salt Lake pulled away with a five-run sixth inning, highlighted by key hits from Mitchell Daly and Gustavo Campero. The Bees' bullpen shut the door with three scoreless innings, and Héctor Neris struck out the side in the ninth to seal a 9-4 win-marking manager Keith Johnson's 900th career victory.

Game 5 - Oklahoma City Comets 5, Salt Lake Bees 4

WP: Landon Knack (1 - 0) LP: Chase Silseth (2 - 1) SV: Joe Jacques (1)

Oklahoma City again struck early with three first-inning runs, but Salt Lake quickly responded with three of their own in the second, highlighted by a two-run homer from Carter Kieboom. A solo shot from Alex Freeland in the seventh gave OKC a 5-3 lead. Salt Lake mounted a ninth-inning rally, closing within one run after a throwing error, but ultimately fell short, dropping a tight 5-4 decision - their third close loss of the series.

Game 6 - Oklahoma City Comets 8, Salt Lake Bees 7

WP: Ryan Sublette (3 - 1) LP: Héctor Neris (0 - 1) SV: Jack Little (6)

Salt Lake started strong with early runs from a Niko Kavadas homer and Carter Kieboom RBI hits, building a 6-1 lead after a big fourth inning. Oklahoma City steadily chipped away, scoring in each of the final four innings. Down one in the ninth, the Comets' Ryan Ward crushed a go-ahead two-run homer. Despite a late rally attempt, the Bees stranded the tying run at second and fell in heartbreaking fashion, 8-7, in the series finale.

Notable Performers

Mitchell Daly - 8-for-23 (.348), HR, 3B, 2B, 7 RBI, 6 R, .984 OPS

Matthew Lugo - 8-for-28 (.286), 2 HR, 4 RBI, 4 R

Chad Stevens - 5-for-19, (.263), 2 HR, 6 RBI, 5 R, 1.041 OPS

Gustavo Campero - 7-for-24 (.292), 2B, 5 RBI, 3 R

Carter Kieboom - 4-for-11 (.364), HR, 4 RBI, 2 R, 1.098 OPS

Connor Brogdon - 3 G, 4.0 IP, 0.00 ERA, 4 H, R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 9 SO

Endrys Briceno - 2 G, 4.0 IP, 2.25 ERA, 2 H, R, ER, BB, 4 SO

Jack Dashwood - 2/1 G/S. 3.0 IP, 0.00 ERA, 2 H, 0 R, BB, 4 SO

Kenyan Yovan - 3 G, 1.2 IP, 0.00 ERA, H, 0 R, BB, 2 SO

Upcoming Series

Salt Lake Bees at Albuquerque Isotopes

Tuesday, April 29 - 6:35 p.m.

RHP Caden Dana vs RHP Tanner Gordon

Wednesday, April 30 - 6:05 p.m.

RHP Dakota Hudson vs RHP Anthony Molina

Thursday, May 1 - 11:05 p.m.

RHP Victor Mederos vs RHP Andrew Quezad

Friday, May 2 - 6:35 p.m.

RHP Shaun Anderson vs TBD

Saturday, May 3 - 6:35 p.m.

RHP Chase Silseth vs LHP Carson Palmquist

Sunday, May 4 - 1:35 p.m.

RHP Caden Dana vs RHP Tanner Gordon

