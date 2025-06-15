Bees Fall, 9-3, as Losing Skid Hits Six Games

June 15, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

LAS VEGAS - The Salt Lake Bees suffered a six straight loss on Saturday night scoring as a six-run third inning by the Aviators put the game away early while the Bees failed to reach above three runs for the fourth time in the series.

Las Vegas Aviators 9, Salt Lake Bees 3

WP: Mason Barnett (4 - 1)

LP: Victor Mederos (3 - 3)

Game Summary

Neither team found the scoreboard through the first two innings, with Salt Lake tallying a hit in each frame while Victor Mederos cruised through his first two innings, retiring all six batters he faced.

Las Vegas broke things open in the third as the Aviators' offense came alive, starting the inning with back-to-back walks and a single to load the bases with no outs. The damage came quickly, with Las Vegas plating five runs before the Bees could record an out. Logan Davidson capped off the inning with an RBI groundout to second, bringing home the sixth run of the frame.

Salt Lake was held scoreless through the first five innings, going hitless from the third through the fifth. With two outs in the sixth, Niko Kavadas worked a walk and Carter Kieboom followed with a double to put runners on second and third. Chad Stevens then delivered the big blow, launching his 11th home run of the season--a three-run shot to left center--to cut the deficit in half at 6-3.

Las Vegas closed out the night by adding insurance runs in the sixth, seventh, and eighth innings, highlighted by a solo home run from Darell Hernaiz in the seventh. The Aviators secured a 9-3 win in game five of the series.

Game Notes

Salt Lake dropped its sixth straight game on Saturday night, falling to 0-5 in the series and 26-41 overall. The Bees scored exactly three runs for the third time this series and have been held to three or fewer in four of the five games. With the loss, Salt Lake fell to 1-27 this season when scoring three runs or fewer.

Salt Lake has been held to three runs or less and single-digit hits in five of their last six games while allowing five runs in seven consecutive games and double-digit hit totals from the opponent in four of the last six.

Victor Mederos was tagged with the loss on Saturday night, dropping to 3-3 on the season and 0-2 over his last four starts with a pair of no-decisions. The right-hander worked five innings, allowing a season-high six runs. For the first time this year, Mederos issued more walks than strikeouts, finishing with four free passes and three punchouts.

Gustavo Campero hit safely for the sixth game in a row with Salt Lake going 1-for-4 with a double on the night. Campero's double was his second of the series and 10th of the year. Campero has hit safely in 25 of 29 games for the Bees this season batting .458 with seven runs batted in over his last seven games.

Carter Kieboom went 1-for-4 with a double and a run scored, extending his hot stretch with hits in eight of his last nine games. The double marked his second of the series and ninth of the season. Since June 3, Kieboom is batting .294 with three doubles and five RBI.

Chad Stevens turned in his 20th multi-hit performance of the season, going 2-for-4 with a three-run homer in the sixth inning. The blast marked his 11th home run of the year--his highest single-season total since hitting a career-best 12 with High-A Asheville in 2022. Stevens also recorded his 11th multi-RBI game of the season and his fourth outing with three or more RBIs. His three RBIs on Saturday were his most in a game since driving in four against Omaha on May 23.

Up Next

Salt Lake will look to avoid a series sweep for the second time this season in Sunday's finale, with first pitch set for 1:05 p.m. MST. Dakota Hudson is slated to take the mound for the Bees in the series wrap-up.







