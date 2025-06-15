Aces Crush Five Homers to Outslug Space Cowboys in Wild 15-13 Win

June 15, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces (33-35) launched a season-high five home runs to outlast the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (36-31), the Triple-A affiliate of the Houston Astros, in a back-and-forth slugfest Saturday night at Greater Nevada Field. With the win, the BLC-Nine took a 3-2 series lead.

Reno jumped ahead early on a two-run blast from Trey Mancini in the first, his 11th long ball of the season. But the lead didn't last. The Aces surrendered seven runs in the top of the second, only to storm back with five of their own in the bottom half to tie it at 7-7. Connor Kaiser sparked the rally with his fourth home run of the season, a two-run shot.

The game continued to see-saw. Down by two in the fourth, the Aces again turned to the long ball. Adrian Del Castillo tied it at 9-9 with a two-run homer-his second of the series-and Blaze Alexander followed with a two-run blast of his own, giving Reno a temporary lead. Alexander stayed red-hot at the plate, going 3-for-5 with three RBI. The 26-year-old is hitting .444 (8-for-18) with four home runs and 13 RBI through four games this series.

After Sugar Land briefly regained the lead in the sixth, Jordan Lawlar delivered the decisive blow in the seventh, launching his ninth homer of the year to put Reno ahead for good. The top prospect has impressed throughout the series, going 7-for-23 (.304) with four extra-base hits and four RBI in five games.

Andrew Saalfrank came on in the ninth to protect a two-run lead and nailed down a perfect 1-2-3 frame for his second save of the season.

The Aces will look to close out the series in Sunday's finale, with first pitch scheduled for 1:05 p.m.

Notable Aces:

Jordan Lawlar: 1-for-5, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 1 BB

Adrian Del Castillo: 1-for-2, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 1 BB

Trey Mancini: 2-for-3, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 2 BB

Blaze Alexander: 3-for-5, 1 HR, 3 RBI

Connor Kaiser: 3-for-5, 1 HR, 2 RBI

Gametime Weather: 81 degrees, Partly Cloudy.

Wind: 11 mph, L To R.

First pitch by Dylan Ray at 6:38 PM. local time.

Space Cowboys 1st (Space Cowboys 0, Aces 0) -- Zack Short grounds out, Jordan Lawlar to Trey Mancini. Taylor Trammell strikes out swinging. Brice Matthews strikes out swinging.

(0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB) Aces 1st (Aces 2, Space Cowboys 0) -- Jake McCarthy pops out to Jesús Bastidas in foul territory. Jordan Lawlar strikes out swinging. Adrian Del Castillo walks. Trey Mancini hits a home run to left-center field on a 0-0 pitch, Adrian Del Castillo scores. Jorge Barrosa lines out to Kenedy Corona.

(2 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB) Space Cowboys 2nd (Space Cowboys 7, Aces 2) -- Luis Castro singles to center field. Jesús Bastidas walks, Luis Castro to 2nd. Collin Price hits a home run down the left-field line on a 0-1 pitch, Luis Castro scores; Jesús Bastidas scores. Omar Narváez singles to right field. Kenedy Corona singles to right field, Omar Narváez to 2nd.

Colin Barber strikes out swinging. Zack Short doubles to left field, Omar Narváez scores; Kenedy Corona to 3rd. Taylor Trammell out on a sacrifice fly to Jake McCarthy, Kenedy Corona scores. Brice Matthews walks. Luis Castro singles to left-center field, Zack Short scores; Brice Matthews scores; Luis Castro to 2nd; throwing error by Jake McCarthy. Jesús Bastidas flies out to Nicky Lopez.

(7 Runs, 6 Hits, 1 Errors, 1 LOB) Aces 2nd (Space Cowboys 7, Aces 7) -- Blaze Alexander singles through the hole at shortstop. Aramis Garcia grounds into a force out, Zack Short to Brice Matthews, Blaze Alexander out at 2nd. Connor Kaiser hits a home run to left-center field on a 0-0 pitch, Aramis Garcia scores. Nicky Lopez walks. Jake McCarthy walks, Nicky Lopez to 2nd. Wild pitch by Tyler Ivey, Nicky Lopez to 3rd; Jake McCarthy to 2nd. Jordan Lawlar walks. Adrian Del Castillo out on a sacrifice fly to Kenedy Corona, Nicky Lopez scores; Jake McCarthy to 3rd. Jordan Lawlar steals 2nd base. Trey Mancini walks. Jorge Barrosa singles to right-center field, Jake McCarthy scores; Jordan Lawlar scores; Trey Mancini to 3rd. Blaze Alexander struck out looking.

(5 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors, 2 LOB) Space Cowboys 3rd (Space Cowboys 7, Aces 7) -- Collin Price doubles down the left-field line. Omar Narváez flies out to Nicky Lopez. Kenedy Corona struck out looking. Colin Barber grounds out, Blaze Alexander to Trey Mancini.

(0 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB) Aces 3rd (Space Cowboys 7, Aces 7) -- Aramis Garcia flies out to Colin Barber. Connor Kaiser singles to left-center field. Nicky Lopez grounds into double play, Luis Castro to Zack Short to Luis Castro, Connor Kaiser out at 2nd, Nicky Lopez out at 1st.

(0 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB) Space Cowboys 4th (Space Cowboys 9, Aces 7) -- Zack Short singles to right field. Taylor Trammell walks, Zack Short to 2nd. Brice Matthews grounds into double play, Connor Kaiser to Blaze Alexander to Trey Mancini, Zack Short to 3rd; Taylor Trammell out at 2nd, Brice Matthews out at 1st. Luis Castro triples to right-center field, Zack Short scores. Jesús Bastidas singles to right-center field, Luis Castro scores. Collin Price reaches on fielding error by Dylan Ray, Jesús Bastidas to 2nd. Omar Narváez grounds out, Blaze Alexander to Trey Mancini.

(2 Runs, 3 Hits, 1 Errors, 2 LOB) Aces 4th (Aces 11, Space Cowboys 9) -- Jake McCarthy reaches on fielding error by Luis Castro. Jake McCarthy steals 2nd base. Jordan Lawlar struck out looking.

Adrian Del Castillo hits a home run to right-center field on a 0-1 pitch, Jake McCarthy scores. Trey Mancini pops out to Zack Short. Jorge Barrosa singles to left-center field. Blaze Alexander hits a home run to right field on a 2-0 pitch, Jorge Barrosa scores. Pitcher Change: Ray Gaither replaces Tyler Ivey. Aramis Garcia flies out to Taylor Trammell.

(4 Runs, 3 Hits, 1 Errors, 0 LOB) Space Cowboys 5th (Aces 11, Space Cowboys 10) -- Pitcher Change: Conor Grammes replaces Dylan Ray. Kenedy Corona doubles down the left-field line. Wild pitch by Conor Grammes, Kenedy Corona to 3rd. Colin Barber strikes out swinging. Zack Short walks. Taylor Trammell singles to shallow left field, Kenedy Corona scores; Zack Short to 2nd. Brice Matthews grounds into a force out, fielded by Connor Kaiser, Zack Short out at 3rd, Taylor Trammell to 2nd. Luis Castro hit by pitch, Taylor Trammell to 3rd; Brice Matthews to 2nd. Jesús Bastidas struck out looking.

(1 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 3 LOB) Aces 5th (Aces 11, Space Cowboys 10) -- Connor Kaiser pops out to Brice Matthews. Nicky Lopez reaches on missed catch error by Luis Castro, assist to Zack Short.

Jake McCarthy singles to left-center field, Nicky Lopez to 2nd. Jordan Lawlar grounds into a force out, Zack Short to Brice Matthews, Nicky Lopez to 3rd; Jake McCarthy out at 2nd. Jordan Lawlar steals 2nd base. Adrian Del Castillo grounds out, Ray Gaither to Brice Matthews to Luis Castro.

(0 Runs, 1 Hits, 1 Errors, 2 LOB) Space Cowboys 6th (Space Cowboys 13, Aces 11) -- Pitcher Change: Jake Rice replaces Conor Grammes. Collin Price walks. Omar Narváez doubles to left field, Collin Price to 3rd. Kenedy Corona out on a sacrifice fly to Jorge Barrosa, Collin Price scores; Omar Narváez to 3rd. Colin Barber strikes out swinging. Zack Short hits a home run to left field on a 2-0 pitch, Omar Narváez scores. Taylor Trammell walks. Brice Matthews walks, Taylor Trammell to 2nd. Pitcher Change: Matt Foster replaces Jake Rice. Luis Castro strikes out swinging.

(3 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 2 LOB) Aces 6th (Space Cowboys 13, Aces 12) -- Trey Mancini walks. Aces challenged (pitch result), call on the field was upheld: Jorge Barrosa struck out looking. Blaze Alexander grounds into a force out, Jesús Bastidas to Brice Matthews, Trey Mancini out at 2nd. Blaze Alexander steals 2nd base. Aramis Garcia reaches on fielding error by Taylor Trammell, Blaze Alexander scores. Connor Kaiser singles to center field, Aramis Garcia to 2nd. Nicky Lopez pops out to Jesús Bastidas.

(1 Runs, 1 Hits, 1 Errors, 2 LOB)

Space Cowboys 7th (Space Cowboys 13, Aces 12) -- Defensive Substitution: René Pinto replaces catcher Adrian Del Castillo, batting 3rd, playing catcher. Jesús Bastidas strikes out swinging. Collin Price flies out to Jake McCarthy. Omar Narváez doubles to left-center field. Kenedy Corona strikes out swinging.

(0 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB) Aces 7th (Aces 15, Space Cowboys 13) -- Pitcher Change: Jordan Weems replaces Ray Gaither. Jake McCarthy grounds out, Zack Short to Luis Castro. Jordan Lawlar hits a home run to center field on a 1-1 pitch. René Pinto singles to right-center field. Trey Mancini singles through the hole at second base, René Pinto to 2nd. Jorge Barrosa strikes out swinging. Blaze Alexander singles through the hole at second base, René Pinto scores; Trey Mancini to 2nd. Aramis Garcia singles to center field, Trey Mancini scores; Blaze Alexander to 3rd. Connor Kaiser grounds out, Jesús Bastidas to Luis Castro.

(3 Runs, 5 Hits, 0 Errors, 2 LOB) Space Cowboys 8th (Aces 15, Space Cowboys 13) -- Pitcher Change: Sean Reid-Foley replaces Matt Foster. Colin Barber flies out to Jake McCarthy. Zack Short walks.

Taylor Trammell flies out to Nicky Lopez. Brice Matthews singles up the middle, Zack Short to 3rd. Brice Matthews steals 2nd base. Luis Castro strikes out swinging.

(0 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 2 LOB) Aces 8th (Aces 15, Space Cowboys 13) -- Pitcher Change: Luis Contreras replaces Jordan Weems. Defensive switch from right field to center field for Kenedy Corona.

Defensive Substitution: Anthony Huezo replaces center fielder Taylor Trammell, batting 2nd, playing right field. Nicky Lopez flies out to Kenedy Corona. Jake McCarthy lines out to Kenedy Corona. Jordan Lawlar flies out to Luis Castro.

(0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB) Space Cowboys 9th (Aces 15, Space Cowboys 13) -- Pitcher Change: Andrew Saalfrank replaces Sean Reid-Foley. Jesús Bastidas strikes out swinging. Collin Price strikes out swinging. Omar Narváez flies out to Nicky Lopez.

(0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB) WP: Matt Foster (1 - 0) LP: Jordan Weems (1 - 1) SV: Andrew Saalfrank (2) Time: 3:32.

