OKC Comets Game Notes - June 15, 2025

June 15, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets (40-28) at Albuquerque Isotopes (30-37)

Game #69 of 150/First Half #69 of 75/Road #33 of 75

Pitching Probables: OKC-RHP Julian Fernández (2-0, 4.57) vs. ABQ-LHP Jefry Yan (1-3, 5.40)

Sunday, June 15, 2025 | Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park | Albuquerque, N.M. | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets wrap up their six-game road series against the Albuquerque Isotopes at 7:05 p.m. CT at Isotopes Park with a chance to win the series...The Comets have a 3-2 series lead and have won five of their last seven games.

Last Game: Michael Chavis hit for the cycle and the Oklahoma City Comets pulled off another late comeback to defeat the Albuquerque Isotopes, 8-7, Saturday night. Albuquerque broke a tie in the bottom of the eighth inning and went to the ninth inning with a 7-6 lead. After the first two Comets hitters were retired, Chavis doubled - completing the cycle - and Hunter Feduccia followed with a game-tying RBI single. Two batters later, Steward Berroa knocked a RBI single to give the Comets the lead at 8-7. The Isotopes put two runners on with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning before Noah Davis induced a game-ending ground ball double play. Albuquerque raced out a 5-1 lead through two innings. OKC scored twice in the third inning, including a solo homer by Chavis. Down, 6-3, in the sixth inning, Chavis tripled and scored on a sacrifice fly. Alex Freeland and James Outman each hit a RBI single in the seventh inning to even the score at 6-6 before the Isotopes went ahead in the bottom of the eighth inning.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Julian Fernández (2-0) will open a bullpen game for the Comets...Fernández last pitched on Thursday night, facing the minimum over two innings with three strikeouts. After retiring his first five batters he allowed a single, but then immediately erased the runner with a pickoff...Starting April 17, Fernández has posted a 1.96 ERA over his last 14 games, spanning 18.1 innings. During that time, he has notched 18 strikeouts against four walks...Between the Minors and Majors throughout his career, Fernández has never started/opened a game until today. His career began in 2013, and between his time in the U.S. and Mexico, he has made 289 career appearances...Fernández spent parts of the 2021-22 seasons in Albuquerque, appearing in 72 career games with the Isotopes...The Comets are 3-3 in bullpen games this season. In those games the team has posted a 7.53 ERA while opponents have batted .297. It's also the second consecutive series finale the Comets have had to deploy a bullpen game, winning last Sunday, 12-6, against Reno.

Against the Isotopes: 2025: 6-5 2024: 16-8 All-time: 160-132 At ABQ: 73-73 The Comets and Isotopes meet for their second series of the season and first and only series at Isotopes Park this year...The teams split their first series May 6-11 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Michael Chavis led the Comets with eight hits, including five doubles, and five RBI. The Isotopes outscored OKC, 28-23, and hit eight home runs compared to OKC's five...The teams play three series against one another in 2025, including Aug. 12-17 in OKC...OKC won the 2024 series, 16-8, but lost five of the last eight meetings between the teams after starting 13-3 and winning three of four series. OKC batted .315 over the 24 games, scored 191 runs (7.96 per game) and hit 39 homers...OKC has won four of the last six season series against Albuquerque and have won two of the last three seasons series. The team went 9-3 in Albuquerque last season.

The Amazing Race: The Comets are chasing league-leading Las Vegas in the overall PCL standings with seven games remaining in the first half, but the first-place Aviators also won Saturday, 9-3, over Salt Lake to maintain their 3.5-game lead ahead of second-place OKC and trim their magic number to five. Third-place Sugar Land lost to Reno, 15-13, Saturday and is now 7.0 games behind Las Vegas and 3.5 games behind the Comets...The Comets own the head-to-head tiebreakers against both the Aviators and Space Cowboys, and the Aviators and Space Cowboys are scheduled to play seven games against one another starting Tuesday in Sugar Land...Since winning four of six games in Las Vegas May 27-June 1 to pull within just a half-game of the Aviators, the Comets have gone 6-5 while the Aviators have gone 9-2...The winner of the first half secures a playoff berth and home-field advantage in the PCL Championship Series.

Cycle Bar: Michael Chavis hit for the cycle Saturday night, collecting a single in the first inning, a home run in the third inning, a triple in the sixth inning and a double in the ninth inning. He completed the first cycle by an OKC player since Jorbit Vivas Sept. 7, 2023 at Sugar Land and completed the fourth cycle by an OKC player during the affiliation with the Los Angeles Dodgers since 2015. James Outman hit for the cycle twice within a four-day span in August 2022 with Oklahoma City against El Paso Aug. 26 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark and in Round Rock Aug. 30...Chavis also became the fourth PCL player to hit for the cycle this season, joining CJ Alexander (Las Vegas), Brice Matthews (Sugar Land) and Dustin Harris (Round Rock)...Last night, Chavis tied his season high with four hits and over the last two games is 6-for-10 with four extra-base hits. He has hit safely in four straight games as well as in 10 of his last 11 games (16x47) with eight extra-base hits.

The Final Act: For the third time in the last four games, the Comets erased a ninth-inning deficit and won for the second time in those three games. Last night was also the second time in three games the Comets had the bases empty with two outs in the ninth inning before rallying to tie or take the lead...Saturday marked OKC's sixth win of the season when trailing after eight innings, and the Comets won for the sixth time this season after trailing by at least four runs...Last night was OKC's 24th game of the season to be decided in a final at-bat, including three of the last four games, seven of the last 11 games and eight of the last 14 games, as the Comets collected their 13th last at-bat win of 2025...Last night was OKC's 26th one-run game of the season, third of the current series and seventh in the last 11 games. The Comets are now 15-11 in one-run games this season.

In the Hunt: Hunter Feduccia tied the game in the ninth inning with a RBI single, marking the second time in three games he tied a game with two outs in the ninth inning. Feduccia went 1-for-3 with three RBI, adding two sacrifice flies along with his game-tying hit...During Feduccia's 10-game hitting streak he is batting .488 (20x41) with six multi-hit games, 12 RBI and 12 runs scored...This is his longest hitting streak since the 2021 season when he put together a 10-game streak with Double-A Tulsa from July 4-17, 2021. He last hit safely in more than 10 games during a career-best 13-game hitting streak June 20-July 14, 2019 with then-Single-A Great Lakes...Over his last 17 games, Feduccia is batting .429 (27x63) with nine multi-hit games and 10 walks, resulting in a .493 OBP. During his 17-game stretch starting May 23, Feduccia leads OKC in AVG and ranks second in OBP...His current nine-game hitting streak is the second-longest by an OKC player this season and trails only Eddie Rosario's 12-game streak from March 28-April 12.

Packing the Run Column: After starting yesterday's game 3-for-15, the Comets finished the contest 12-for-21. The Comets have piled up 29 hits over the last two games, marking the second time this season with at least 14 hits in consecutive games (May 31-June 1 at Las Vegas)...The Comets have now scored at least five runs in four straight games and in 15 of their last 18 games. Since May 25 (18 games), the Comets are slashing .322/.417/.526 with an average of 7.6 runs per game and 11.5 hits per game while leading all full-season teams in the Minors in hits (207) during that span and ranking second in runs (137)...On the other hand, the Comets pitching staff continues to be in the midst of quagmire, having allowed the second-most runs (166) and second-most hits (258) in the full-season Minors since May 20 (23 games). The Comets have allowed at least six runs in 17 of the 23 games and eight runs in 11 of the 23 games.

Gets On, Gets Over: Esteury Ruiz picked up his second three-hit game of the season Saturday as he extended his on-base streak to 20 games - tied with Alex Freeland for the longest by a Comet this season. The last OKC player with a longer on-base streak was Andre Lipcius who put together a 28-game streak Aug. 4-Sept. 7, 2024...Ruiz went 3-for-4 Saturday and stole his league-leading 31st base of the season. Thirty of Ruiz's stolen bases have come with OKC following an early season trade and only two previous players during OKC's Dodgers affiliation (since 2015) have recorded 30 or more steals in a entire season: Drew Avans (twice; 40 in 2022 and 35 in 2024) and Darnell Sweeney (32 in 2015). Oklahoma City's Bricktown-era record for stolen bases in a season is 56 by Freddy Guzman in 2007.

Friday Night Lights: Steward Berroa delivered the go-ahead and eventual game-winning RBI single in the ninth inning last night. He went 2-for-4 with a walk and a stolen base. Over his last four games, Berroa is 9-for-17 and is now batting .372 in June...The Comets stole four bases last night for the second straight game and fourth time in the last seven games (19 total). They lead the PCL with 104 steals in 68 games...The Comets have won three consecutive series finales and are 3-3 with a series win on the line this season.







