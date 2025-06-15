Comets Rally in Chaotic Ninth Inning, Upend Isotopes, 8-7

June 15, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Albuquerque, NM - A string of heartbreaking losses for the Albuquerque Isotopes continued on Saturday night, as visiting Oklahoma City strung together four consecutive hits after there were two outs and the bases empty, and the Comets escaped with a wild 8-7 victory. The game drew 10,084 fans - the third time in 2025 a crowd of five figures came to Isotopes Park.

Angel Chivilli retired the first two batters of the ninth before Michael Chavis doubled, hitting for the cycle in the process. Hunter Feduccia then singled in the game-tying run with two outs in the ninth inning for the second time in three nights.

Former Isotope right-hander Noah Davis was able to skirt around trouble in the bottom of the ninth, putting two runners on before Austin Nola bounced into a game-ending double play.

The Comets kept their faint hopes of a first-half title alive, as they trail first-place Las Vegas by 3.5 games with seven contests remaining.

Topes Scope: - Chavis' cycle is just the third for an opponent in Isotopes history. The prior two also came in Albuquerque, as Chavis joins Caleb Gindl (Nashville - July 10, 2011) and Derek Fisher (Fresno - June 1, 2018).

- In the last six instances of the Isotopes taking a lead into the ninth inning, they have at minimum allowed the tying run to score three times. On two other instances, the opponent loaded the bases and scored runs before Albuquerque was able to escape.

- Over the last 10 games, Albuquerque's bullpen has posted a 7.28 ERA (38.1 IP/31 ER).

- Mason Albright started for Albuquerque and pitched 6.0+ frames while allowing five runs. It is the third time an Isotopes hurler has worked into the seventh inning in 2025 (also: Albright - May 15 vs. TAC, 6.2 IP; Bradley Blalock - May 29 vs. SUG, 7.2 IP).

- Davis registered the first save of his professional career. He was one out away in Albuquerque's 2024 season finale at Reno, but allowed a game-tying hit in the ninth.

- Feduccia has a game-tying hit with two outs in the ninth inning in three of the last six games he has played at Isotopes Park, dating back to June 1, 2024.

- Albuquerque lost when leading after eight innings for the fourth time in 2025, and third occurrence against Oklahoma City (also: May 8, June 11). The other defeat came May 21 at Reno.

- Yanquiel Fernández was 3-for-5, including his 10th home run of the season. Fernández has hit safely in his last five games (all multi-hit performances), going 12-for-22 with five RBI during the stretch. Overall, he has 12 multi-hit efforts in his last 19 contests dating back to May 16, compiling a .408/.458/.632 slashline during the timeframe.

- Owen Miller extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a 2-for-5 evening. He is slashing .400/.396/.622 during the stretch. Miller's batting average is higher than his on-base percentage due to the fact he has more sacrifice flies (two) than walks (one) in his last 10 games. This is Miller's longest hit streak since a 13-gamer with Milwaukee from May 3-21, 2023.

- Adael Amador hit safely in his ninth consecutive ballgame, going 15-for-37 with three doubles, four homers and 15 RBI in the span. Amador has at least one hit in 19 of 22 games for Albuquerque this season.

- Trevor Boone tripled and homered in the same contest for the first time in his professional career. Of his 96 career hits with the Isotopes (spanning 2023-25), exactly half (48) have been for extra bases.

- Albuquerque scored four runs in the first inning, tied for their second-largest output in an opening frame this season (also: April 22 at Reno). Their biggest start was May 8 at Oklahoma City, scoring five times after rehabbing Michael Kopech walked all five batters he faced to begin the game.

- Kyle Funkouser was the seventh opposing starter to allow at least nine hits this year (last: Bobby Miller - June 10 vs. OKC, 10 hits).

- The Isotopes have allowed a first-inning run in three consecutive games for the first time since Aug. 10-13, 2024 against Sacramento and Round Rock.

- Saturday was the 295th all time meeting between the Isotopes and Redhawks/Dodgers/Baseball Club/Comets, and 91 of them (31 percent) have been decided by exactly one run.

- The Isotopes have not claimed a series win at home over Oklahoma City since taking four of six games from May 20-25, 2021. Albuquerque has won a trio of sets at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in that timeframe (two in 2023, one in 2024).

- With the loss, the Isotopes dropped to 12-12 in one run games. This season, seven of 11 meetings between Albuquerque and Oklahoma City have been resolved by a lone tally.

- Saturday's game featured 29 combined hits, tied for the fourth-most in 2025 (also: June 6 at El Paso). The largest total was 38 between Albuquerque and Tacoma on May 16 (12 inning Isotope win).

- Albuquerque relented three sacrifice flies in a contest for the first time since Sept. 17, 2024 at Reno. It was the first occurrence against Oklahoma City since Aug. 27, 2023.

- The Isotopes enter Sunday night's finale needing a win to split the six-game series, their seventh time being in that situation this year. They are 2-3 in previous finales after dropping three of the first five, and the May 4 game against Salt Lake was not played due to weather in Albuquerque.

- Albuquerque ensured they will not finish the first half of the 2025 season with a winning record. If the Isotopes win the final seven games of this half, they will sport a 37-37 record at the midpoint.

On Deck: The Isotopes will host their annual Juneteenth Celebration on Sunday. Additionally, fans are invited to play catch on the field as part of Father's Day. The catch will last from 5-5:30 pm (weather permitting), before the series finale gets underway at 6:05. Albuquerque is undecided on a starting pitcher, and right-hander Bobby Miller is slated to throw for the Comets.







