Bees Swept in Vegas, Drop Seventh Straight

June 15, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

LAS VEGAS - The Salt Lake Bees suffered their second series sweep of the season after dropping all six games to the Aviators falling 16-5 in the series finale on Sunday afternoon.

Las Vegas Aviators 16, Salt Lake Bees 5

WP: Luis Morales (3 - 1)

LP: Dakota Hudson (3 - 3)

Game Summary

Las Vegas struck first with Chris Cortez homering for the third time in the series, giving the Aviators a 1-0 lead after the first inning.

Salt Lake answered in the third when Ben Gamel tied the game with his first home run in a Bees uniform -- a solo shot to right.

After the Aviators briefly regained the lead, the Bees responded in the fourth as Chad Stevens and Gamel went back-to-back to put Salt Lake on top, 3-2.

The lead was short-lived, however, as Las Vegas exploded for 10 runs on 11 hits in the bottom of the fourth. Fourteen Aviators came to the plate in the inning, highlighted by Brett Harris, who launched two home runs and drove in five runs during the outburst.

Las Vegas extended its lead in the sixth as Jhonny Pereda launched a three-run homer, pushing the Aviators' advantage to 15-3 over Salt Lake.

Las Vegas tacked on one more run in the eighth to cap off a dominant offensive series, securing a 16-5 win on Sunday and completing the series sweep over Salt Lake.

Game Notes

Salt Lake dropped its seventh straight game on Sunday, falling to 26-42 on the season after a 16-5 loss to Las Vegas. The Bees managed five runs on six hits -- their fifth single-digit hit game of the series.

The loss marked Salt Lake's second consecutive road series sweep and extended their road losing streak to 13 games. The Bees surrendered five home runs on the day, matching a season high, and gave up 15 homers in the series -- the most they've allowed in a single series in franchise history, surpassing the 14 given up to Sugar Land earlier this year.

Salt Lake belted a season-high four home runs on Sunday, surpassing its previous high of three, which had been matched four times this year. The Bees have now homered in seven of their last eight games, recording multiple home runs in five of those contests.

Las Vegas racked up 22 hits in the series finale, the second time this week the Aviators reached the 20-hit mark. It was the fourth time this season Salt Lake has allowed 20 or more hits -- the most in a single season since 2015.

Ben Gamel provided the offensive highlight for Salt Lake, going 2-for-3 with two home runs, three runs scored, and two RBI -- his first multi-homer game since July 26, 2023, with El Paso. His first blast of the day traveled 438 feet, the longest home run of his professional career.

Chad Stevens homered for the second consecutive game, belting his team-leading 12th of the season. It was his second stretch this year with home runs in back-to-back games, previously going deep in three straight (May 23, 25, 27).

Chad Wallach added Salt Lake's fourth home run of the day -- his first of the season in a Bees uniform and 32nd overall with the team across four seasons.

Gustavo Campero extended his hit streak to eight games with a 1-for-3 effort. He's now hit safely in 26 of 30 games this year, batting .444 over his last eight contests with seven RBI and three doubles.

On the mound, Dakota Hudson took his second straight loss, falling to 3-3 on the year. Hudson allowed a season-high 11 runs on 13 hits over three innings -- his shortest outing since April 5. He also surrendered three home runs, the second time this season he's given up multiple homers in a start.

Up Next

Salt Lake returns home to take on Sacramento for the third time this year as the series gets underway on Tuesday, June 17 at The Ballpark at America First Square.







