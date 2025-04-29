Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - at Las Vegas

April 29, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TODAY'S GAME - 4/29 at Las Vegas

FIRST PITCH - 6:35 PM (PT) at Las Vegas Ballpark - Las Vegas, NV

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma LHP Jhonathan Diaz (1-2, 6.89) vs. Las Vegas RHP Mason Barnett (1-0, 4.91)

ROSTER MOVES - The Tacoma Rainiers, in conjunction with the Seattle Mariners, have made the following roster moves:

DEL - UTL Samad Taylor - Contract Selected by Seattle

ADD - LHP Tayler Saucedo (#37) - Optioned to Tacoma

ADD - OF Dominic Canzone (#8) - Activated from 7-Day Injured List

ADD - RHP Nick Fraze (#25) - Transferred from Double-A Arkansas

ADD - RHP Bryan Shaw (#22) - Assigned to Tacoma

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880 AM

Today's game notes, updated roster and starting lineups are attached.

THE RAINIERS: Fell in the series finale to Sugar Land 8-3, dropping four of six games in the series...the Space Cowboys got on the board in the first inning via a Shay Whitcomb solo home run...the Rainiers tied the game in the second inning, as Austin Shenton clubbed his third home run of the season, knotting the game at one...the Rainiers took the lead in the third inning, as Colin Davis and Harry Ford each hit their first Triple-A home runs, putting Tacoma up 3-1...Sugar Land then scored seven unanswered runs from the fourth through the seventh innings, taking an 8-3 lead...the Rainiers were held to one hit in the final five innings in the loss.

LOCKLEAR IS LOCKED IN: In his last 14 games, Tyler Locklear has hit .382 (21x55) with eight doubles and a home run, driving in 12 runs...his 21 hits in that time are the third-most in the Pacific Coast League...Locklear has also been getting it done in two-strike counts, hitting .306 (15x49) with two strikes...his 15 hits with two strikes are tied for the second-most in minor league baseball trailing the 16 by Charlotte's Tim Elko and Indianapolis' Nick Solak...seven of Locklear's nine doubles have come with two strikes...Locklear's eight extra base hits with two strikes are tied for the most in minor league baseball.

FORD WALKS THIS WAY: By drawing 18 walks this season, Harry Ford ranks eighth among PCL hitters in walks, but leads all minor league catchers in that category...Ford is also on a 12-game on-base streak, the second-longest for a Rainier this season...over that streak, Ford has a .429 on-base percentage...Ford has drawn a walk in 13 of the 17 April games he's played in, including six straight from April 9-18, tied for the longest streak in the PCL this season.

HIGHWAY TO THE CAN-ZONE : OF Dominic Canzone was activated from the Injured List on Tuesday...Canzone was placed on the 7-Day Injured List on April 17 after hitting .257/.316/.457 through 10 games with one double and two home runs...both of his home runs came on April 6 at Reno, the first multi-homer game of the season for Tacoma...Canzone was recalled by Seattle on April 7 and optioned back on April 13, appearing in two games for the Mariners, going 0-for-3.

SAY HELLO TO OUR NEW FRIENDS: Among a handful of roster moves made by Tacoma on Tuesday, there were two new players added to the roster: RHP Nick Fraze and RHP Bryan Shaw...Fraze was transferred to Tacoma from Double-A Arkansas, where he made four starts, going 0-1 with a 4.22 ERA, allowing five runs on nine hits in 10.2 innings, walking four and striking out 11...Shaw comes to Tacoma after signing a minor league contract with Seattle...he opened the 2025 season with Triple-A Louisville (CIN), where he made four relief appearances, going 0-0 with a 27.00 ERA, allowing eight runs (five earned) on six hits in 1.2 innings, walking four and striking out one.

LOOKING TO STRIKE IT BIG IN VEGAS: The Rainiers open their first series against Las Vegas this year tonight at Las Vegas Ballpark...it will be one of three series between the Rainiers and Aviators in 2025 and the first of two series to be played in Las Vegas...in 2024, the Rainiers went 10-8 against the Aviators, going 2-4 at Las Vegas and 8-4 at Cheney Stadium...the six games in Las Vegas last year saw the Rainiers put up at .909 team OPS, their second-best of any venue last season (.918 OPS at Isotopes Park)...the club's .515 slugging percentage in Las Vegas was also their second-best of any ballpark (trailing the .516 SLG at Isotopes Park)...in his three games there last season, Blake Hunt went 6-for-9 with a pair of doubles, sporting a 1.616 OPS in 11 plate appearances.

RHYLAN'S ROLLING: In his last 13 games, OF Rhylan Thomas has hit .388 (19x49) with a double, a home run, and eight runs scored...Thomas is also hitting .406 (13x32) when leading off an inning...his 13 hits when leading off the inning are the second-most by any minor league hitter this season...Thomas has only struck out four times in 2025, tied for the second-fewest of any qualified minor league hitter.

REHAB RUNDOWN: RHP Matt Brash was sent to Tacoma to begin a Major League Rehab assignment on April 13...Brash missed the entire 2024 season as he recovered from Tommy John surgery...he was placed on the Mariners 15-Day injured list on March 27 (retro March 24)...Brash has made five appearances with Tacoma, last throwing on Sunday, throwing 0.2 innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits, walking one and striking out one...in his five appearances, he has allowed four runs (three earned) on six hits, walking two and striking out five in 4.1 innings.

MARINERS UPDATE: The Mariners had Monday off as they will begin a two-game set against the Los Angeles Angels tonight at T-Mobile Park...Bryce Miller (1-3, 4.21) will get the start for the Mariners against Angels' right-hander Jack Kochanowicz (1-3, 5.47) at 6:40 PM.

