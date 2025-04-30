Chihuahuas Spoil Kershaw's Strong Start

April 30, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw continued a Major League Rehab Assignment with the Oklahoma City Comets, but the El Paso Chihuahuas scored 13 runs over the final five innings to come back and defeat the Comets, 13-4, Wednesday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Kershaw started and pitched 5.0 innings for Oklahoma City, holding the Chihuahuas scoreless through four innings while the Comets built a 3-0 lead. Hyeseong Kim hit a solo home run in the second inning for the Comets and Ryan Ward connected on a two-run single in the third inning. El Paso (13-15) tied the score, 3-3, on a solo homer by Luis Campusano and two-run homer by Mike Brosseau in the fifth inning. Oklahoma City (19-9) regained a 4-3 lead on a Ward RBI single in the fifth inning before the Chihuahuas responded with two runs in the sixth inning, three runs in the seventh inning and five runs in the ninth inning.

Of Note:

- Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw started for the Comets as he continued a Major League Rehab Assignment and made his second appearance of the season with OKC and third overall appearance of his rehab assignment. Kershaw pitched a season-high 5.0 innings, allowing three runs on four hits, including two homers, with one walk and four strikeouts. He faced 18 batters, throwing 66 pitches (44 strikes). Kershaw was placed on the 60-day Injured List March 18 following offseason surgery on his left toe and left knee after left big toe inflammation ended his 2024 season Aug. 31. His other rehab appearances this season came with OKC April 16 and with Double-A Tulsa April 22.

-The Comets lost for just the second time in their last 10 games and opened a series with a loss for the third time this season as well as a second straight home series.

-The nine-run margin of defeat was the largest of the season for Oklahoma City and El Paso's 13 runs marked the most runs scored by a Comets opponent this season. OKC last allowed 13 or more runs in a game June 15, 2024 at Sugar Land in a 14-5 loss.

-Ryan Ward went 2-for-4 with three RBI and a walk. He now has 217 RBI in his OKC career to move into second place on OKC's Bricktown-era career list and he is now 13 RBI away from tying the team record of 230 set by Jason Botts (2005-08). Ward has now hit safely in nine of his last 10 games, going 14-for-38 with 12 RBI.

-Dalton Rushing and Alex Freeland each finished with multi-hit games. Rushing also walked and scored two runs.

-Esteury Ruiz doubled, walked, scored a run and recorded his 14th stolen base of the season. He has now reached base safely in all 19 Triple-A games he has played this season, including 17 games with the Comets.

-Hyeseong Kim hit his fifth home run of the season and the Comets' 10th homer in the last seven games.

-Oklahoma City had five stolen bases in the game - tied for the team's second-highest single-game total of the season. OKC entered Wednesday leading the PCL in stolen bases and the Comets now have 23 steals over the last eight games.

Next Up : The Comets continue their series against El Paso with a doubleheader of two seven-inning games starting at 11:05 a.m. Thursday on a Field Trip Day at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The second game will follow approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.

