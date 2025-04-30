Rainiers Fall in Walk-Off Fashion to Las Vegas, 5-4 on Tuesday Night

April 30, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







LAS VEGAS, NV - The Tacoma Rainiers (11-17) dropped the series opener with 5-4 walk-off loss to the Las Vegas Aviators (18-10) on Tuesday night at the Las Vegas Ballpark.

Tacoma struck first early in the top of the second inning. After being set down in order in the first, Austin Shenton launched a solo homer to right field to give the Rainiers a 1-0 lead. The solo blast hugging the foul ball marked his fourth of the year. Dominic Canzone followed with a solo homer out to right center field. In his first at-bat back from the injured list, the solo shot marked his third with Tacoma and the Rainiers went back-to-back. Another run scored in the frame after Nick Dunn reached on a two-out walk. He advanced on a wild pitch before an RBI single from Jack Lopez brought him in.

Las Vegas quickly countered in the bottom of the frame. A leadoff single from Colby Thomas put one aboard, followed by a single from Logan Davidson. Thomas scored on the sacrifice fly from Max Muncy to cut into the lead. Denzel Clarke reached on a fielder's choice before an RBI double from Willie MacIver drove him in.

In the top of the fourth, Lopez hit his second single of the day to drive in Colin Davis who leadoff with a single before swiping second. Tacoma doubled their 4-2 lead.

The momentum shifted to Las Vegas in the bottom of the eighth inning when Colby Thomas launched a two-run homer to tie the game at four. The two-run blast brought in Darell Herniaz who reached on the double. Matt Brash concluded his sixth rehab outing tossing 1.0 inning allowing two runs on three hits, tossing 19 pitches, 12 of which were strikes.

Tacoma put two aboard in the top of the ninth inning after a pair of two-out walks drawn by Harry Ford and Cole Young but could not drive either in. In the bottom of the ninth, Bryan Shaw entered for what was his Rainiers debut. Back-to-back walks from Clarke and MacIver put two on before a groundout retired Alejo Lopez. CJ Alexander was intentionally walked after that. Drew Avans recorded his first hit of the night with a game-winning single to left field and Las Vegas walked it off, 5-4 in the opener.

Postgame Notes:

Harry Ford extended a 13-game on-base streak after drawing a pair of walks tonight...the 13-game streak is the second longest streak for a Rainier this season just behind Cole Young's 15-game on-base streak...Ford's 20 walks on the season leads all minor league catchers in that category.

Today was the second time Tacoma lost in walk-off fashion, the first of which came in game two of a doubleheader in OKC on April 20th where Tacoma fell 4-3 in eight innings to the Comets.

With Austin Shenton and Dominic Canzone's back-to-back homers in the second inning, it marked the first time the Rainiers have gone back-to-back since Canzone and Ryan Bliss did so in the sixth inning on September 8th, 2024...a matchup that Tacoma won 13-3 at Cheney Stadium, hosting the Albuquerque Isotopes.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.