Isotopes Walk-Off Bees, 3-2, Behind Hilliard's RBI Double

April 30, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Albuquerque, NM - With the Isotopes trailing by two runs in the bottom of the seventh, Braxton Fulford connected on an RBI single while Sam Hilliard drew a bases-loaded walk to tie the game.

Entering the ninth frame with the score still tied, 2-2, Zac Veen laced a one-out single and scored from first on Hilliard's RBI double to give Albuquerque a 3-2 walk-off win over Salt Lake Tuesday night at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park.

Topes Scope : - The walk-off win is the Isotopes' third of the season (last: April 20 vs. EL Paso, Game 1, Trevor Boone sac fly) and second against the Bees (also: April 4, Braxton Fulford two-run homer, 5-4).

-It's Albuquerque's 10 th all-time walk-off victory against Salt Lake. Additionally, it's the second time the Isotopes have recorded two walk-off wins over the Bees in the same season (also: April 28 and May 1, 2014).

-The RBI walk-off double was Sam Hilliard's first walk-off hit with the Isotopes.

-The win also ends Albuquerque's season-high four-game losing streak.

-Albuquerque improves to 4-5 in one-run games on the year and 3-2 at home. The win also ended the club's two-game losing streak in one-run games.

-The Isotopes pitching staff left 12 runners on-base, the third-most left on-base in 2025 (most: 14, twice: April 20, Game 1, vs. El Paso and April 8 at Sugar Land).

-It's Albuquerque's second win on the year scoring three runs or fewer (also: March 30 at Sacramento, 2-1).

-The Isotopes swatted just one extra-base hit, the eighth time in 2025 being held to one or fewer.

- Sam Hilliard walked and doubled to extend his on-base streak to 19 games, every game he's played in 2025. It's tied for the longest on-base streak in the PCL this season (also: El Paso's Yonathan Perlaza) and the fourth-longest in Triple-A.

- Warming Bernabel singled to extend his hit streak to seven games, tied for the fourth-longest active hit streak in the PCL. During the stretch, he is slashing .414/.406/.586 with five doubles and 11 RBI. Over his last 14 games, has a .370/.403/.603 slash line with eight doubles, two homers and 17 RBI.

- Braxton Fulford also singled to extend his hitting streak to nine contests, the third-longest active hit streak in the PCL. During the streak he is slashing .455/.514/.970 with two doubles, five homers and 11 RBI.

- Julio Carreras also singled to extend his hitting streak to six games. Is slashing .478/.538/.609 with one double, one triple and three RBI during the stretch.

- Zac Veen swatted two singles for his sixth multi-hit game in 12 contests with the Isotopes and third in his last four games. Has a hit in the four games since being sent back down to Triple-A (7x19).

- Yanquiel Fernandez registered two singles for his seventh multi-hit game of the year, ending a two-game hitless streak.

-Albuquerque has scored just six runs over their last three contests.

- Tanner Gordon spun 5.1 frames of one-run ball and allowed just five hits and two walks with three punchouts. It's the third time an Isotopes starter has tossed 5.0-plus innings and relented one run or fewer (last: April 10 at Sugar Land, Carson Palmquist, 5.0 IP, 1 R) Also Gordon's fourth time in 2025 completing 5.0-plus frames.

-Salt Lake's starter Caden Dana tossed 6.0 innings and surrendered two runs on four hits and three walks with five punchouts. It's the third time in the last week an opposing starter completed 6.0 innings (also: Reno's Tommy Henry twice; April 22 and April 27). It's the fifth time the opposing hurler held the Isotopes to two runs or fewer (min. 5 IP).

On Deck : The Isotopes and Bees meet for game two of the series tomorrow at 6:05 pm. Albuquerque is expected to send Anthony Molina to the mound while Salt Lake is slated to start Dakota Hudson.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.