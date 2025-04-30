Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - at Las Vegas

April 30, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

TODAY'S GAME - 4/30 at Las Vegas

FIRST PITCH - 6:35 PM (PT) at Las Vegas Ballpark - Las Vegas, NV

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma RHP Blas Castano (2-0, 3.22) vs. Las Vegas RHP Joey Estes (1-0, 5.17)

ROSTER MOVES - The Tacoma Rainiers, in conjunction with the Seattle Mariners, have made the following roster moves:

DEL OF Rhylan Thomas - Contract selected by Seattle

DEL RHP Sauryn Lao - Designated for assignment

ADD INF Nik McClaughry (#4) - Transferred from ACL Mariners to Tacoma

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880 AM

THE RAINIERS: Held a 4-2 lead after four innings, but could not hold on in a 5-4, walk-off loss in Las Vegas on Tuesday night...Austin Shenton and Dominic Canzone hit back-to-back home runs in the second inning, the first time the Rainiers have gone back-to-back in 2025...Jack López followed with the first of his three hits, driving in a run to give Tacoma an early 3-0 lead...Las Vegas plated a pair of runs in the bottom of the second to cut the Tacoma lead to one...the Rainiers scored again in the fourth inning on another López RBI single, padding the lead at 4-2...Matt Brash surrendered a pair of runs in the eighth inning, allowing the Aviators to tie the game...Bryan Shaw, in his Rainiers debut, came on for the ninth inning, walking the bases loaded and surrendering a game-winning single to Drew Avans, giving the Aviators the 5-4 victory, marking the second time the Rainiers have lost in walk-off fashion this season.

APRIL RECAP: As the first full month of the season comes to a close, here is how the Rainiers have stacked up in April over the last four seasons:

CASHES IN AT VEGAS: In his first game back from the Injured List on Tuesday, OF Dominic Canzone hit his 12th career homer at Las Vegas, the most for any visiting player at Las Vegas since 2005...his 1.046 slugging percentage and 1.512 OPS are also the best for any player (Las Vegas or visiting) at Las Vegas with at least 30 at-bats...his 1.046 slugging percentage is nearly .200 points higher than the next-closest: Reno's Ildemaro Vargas - .872...overall, Canzone's 12 long balls in Las Vegas are tied for the 19th-most by any player (Las Vegas or visiting) since 2005.

BLAS IS NOW IN SESSION: RHP Blas Castano will make his fourth start of the season tonight, having worked in a long relief role in three of his six outings this year...Castano ranks sixth in the PCL in ERA (3.22), sixth in opponent batting average (.221) and eighth in WHIP (1.25)...Castano has also kept the ball on the ground this season, ranking fourth in the PCL (min 20.0 IP) in groundball/flyball ratio at 3.09 (per FanGraphs)...he also ranks seventh in opponent batting average on balls in play (BABIP) at .266 (min. 20.0 IP).

LOCKLEAR IS LOCKED IN: In his last 15 games, Tyler Locklear has hit .373 (22x59) with eight doubles and a home run, driving in 12 runs...his 21 hits in that time are the third-most in the Pacific Coast League...Locklear has also been getting it done in two-strike counts, hitting .306 (15x49) with two strikes...his 15 hits with two strikes are tied for the third-most in minor league baseball...seven of Locklear's nine doubles have come with two strikes...Locklear's eight extra base hits with two strikes are tied for the most in minor league baseball.

FORD WALKS THIS WAY: By drawing 20 walks this season, Harry Ford is tied four fourth among PCL hitters in walks, but leads all catchers in all of affiliated baseball (Majors and minors) in that category...Ford is also on a 13-game on-base streak, the second-longest for a Rainier this season...over that streak, Ford has a .426 on-base percentage...Ford has drawn a walk in 14 of the 16 April games he's played in, including six straight from April 9-18, tied for the longest streak in the PCL this season.

SAY HELLO TO OUR NEW FRIENDS: Among a handful of roster moves made by Tacoma on Tuesday, there were two new players added to the roster: RHP Nick Fraze and RHP Bryan Shaw...Fraze was transferred to Tacoma from Double-A Arkansas, where he made four starts, going 0-1 with a 4.22 ERA, allowing five runs on nine hits in 10.2 innings, walking four and striking out 11...Shaw comes to Tacoma after signing a minor league contract with Seattle...he opened the 2025 season with Triple-A Louisville (CIN), where he made four relief appearances, going 0-0 with a 27.00 ERA, allowing eight runs (five earned) on six hits in 1.2 innings, walking four and striking out one...the Rainiers also added INF Nik McClaughry from the ACL Mariners on Wednesday...McClaughry has yet to appear in a game this season, after hitting .149 with 10 doubles, two triples and a home run in 83 games with High-A Fort Wayne in 2024.

REHAB RUNDOWN: RHP Matt Brash was sent to Tacoma to begin a Major League Rehab assignment on April 13...Brash missed the entire 2024 season as he recovered from Tommy John surgery...he was placed on the Mariners 15-Day injured list on March 27 (retro March 24)...Brash has made six appearances with Tacoma, last throwing on Tuesday, throwing 1.0 inning, allowing two runs on three hits, with no walks or strikeouts...in his six appearances, he has allowed six runs (five earned) on nine hits, walking two and striking out five in 5.1 innings.

MARINERS UPDATE: The Mariners got a pair of home runs from Jorge Polanco on Tuesday night, taking a 5-3 victory over the Los Angeles Angels...Bryce Miller spun 5.0 shutout innings, allowing just two hits while walking five and striking out six...Polanco homered in the second inning and again in the seventh, driving in all five Mariners runs in the win.

