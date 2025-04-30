Bees Slip Past Isotopes, 6-3

April 30, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque, NM - The Isotopes left 11 runners on-base and went 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position en route to a 6-3 loss to Salt Lake Wednesday night at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park.

Topes Scope: - Albuquerque connected on three doubles, the seventh time with at least three doubles in a contest.

-The Isotopes swiped two bases on the night, just the seventh time in 2025 with multiple stolen bases.

-Albuquerque struck out 11 times, the 10th occurrence on the year with double-digit strikeouts, two off the season-high (most: March 30 at Sacramento).

-The Isotopes pitching staff limited Salt Lake to just two extra-base hits, the eighth time in 2025 holding the opponent to two or fewer.

-Albuquerque's 11 left on base is tied for the second-most on the season (twice), one shy of the season-high (most: April 24 at Reno).

-Albuquerque has scored just nine runs over their last four contests.

-The Isotopes have been held to three runs or fewer in four-straight games, the second time this season with a four-game stretch plating three or fewer (also: March 28-April 1). It was the 12th time scoring three or fewer on the year.

-Albuquerque induced two doubleplays on the night, tying the season-high done four times.

-Sam Hilliard swatted two singles and walked to extend his on-base streak to 20 games, every game he's played in 2025. It's tied for the longest on-base streak in the PCL this season (also: El Paso's Yonathan Perlaza) and the second-longest in Triple-A. Has six multi-hit efforts on the year.

-Warming Bernabel doubled to extend his hit streak to eight games, the fourth-longest active hit streak in the PCL. During the stretch, he is slashing .394/.405/.576 with six doubles and 11 RBI. Over his last 15 games, has a .362/.403/.621 slash line with nine doubles, two homers and 17 RBI.

-Julio Carreras registered three hits to extend his hitting streak to seven games, tied for the fifth-longest active hit streak in the PCL. Is slashing .519/.567/.667 with two doubles, one triple and three RBI during the stretch. It was his third contest with at least three hits, all coming in his last seven games (also: April 23 at Reno, three hits and April 24 at Reno, four hits).

-Zac Veen mashed his second homer on the year, a solo shot, and drove in a pair. Nine of his 20 knocks have gone for extra-bases (five doubles, two triples and two homers. Has a hit in all five games since being sent back down to Triple-A (8x23).

-Austin Nola recorded three hits, including a double, his third three-hit game of the season. Has a hit in five-straight games. Slashing .571/.571/.714 with three doubles, 12 hits and one RBI during stretch. -Isotopes hurler Anthony Molina completed 6.0 frames and allowed four runs on eight hits and two walks with five strikeouts. He's the second Albuquerque pitcher to toss 6.0 frames on the year (also: Tanner Gordon, April 23 at Reno). His eight hits allowed are tied for the second-most relented on the year (five times).

On Deck: The Isotopes and Bees meet for game three of the series tomorrow at 11:05 am. Albuquerque is expected to send Andrew Quezada to the mound while Salt Lake is slated to start Victor Mederos.

