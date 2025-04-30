Sugar Land Swipes Season-High Four Stolen Bases in Loss to Round Rock

SUGAR LAND, TX - The Sugar Land Space Cowboys (14-15) drew eight walks and stole a season-high four bases but left ten runners on base leading to a 5-1 defeat against the Round Rock Express (15-14) on Wednesday afternoon at Constellation Field. Highlights of today's game can be [?Folder icon] found here.

After allowing a double with two outs in the first inning, RHP Tyler Ivey (L, 0-3) retired four consecutive Round Rock batters to post two scoreless frames.

Sugar Land put two runners on base in the first and second innings, but a double play in the first and a strikeout in the second kept the Space Cowboys off the board.

The Space Cowboys loaded the bases in the third with two walks and a hit batter but hit into their second double play of the game, ending the inning.

Although Round Rock scored a run in the top of the fourth, Ivey limited the damage with the bases loaded and nobody out by inducing a double play and a groundout. The Express doubled their advantage in the fifth with two singles, a double steal and an RBI groundout from Blaine Crim.

Sugar Land loaded the bases in the fifth as Zack Short led off the inning with an infield single, Collin Price walked and Jesús Bastidas was hit by a pitch, but Kenedy Corona struck out to leave them loaded.

LHP Blake Weiman relieved Ivey at the beginning of the sixth and stranded Justin Foscue at third to hold the score at, 2-0. Round Rock opened the game up in the seventh with a three-run home run to left from Crim as Sugar Land fell behind, 5-0.

RHP Misael Tamarez came on with two gone in the seventh and finished the frame before hurling a scoreless eighth and ninth.

Bastidas and Corona led off the bottom half of the eighth with back-to-back walks, and Sacco Jr. drove in Bastidas with a sacrifice fly, but the final four Space Cowboys were retired as Sugar Land fell, 5-1.

NOTABLE:

- Shay Whitcomb singled and walked on Wednesday, his 11th time reaching base in his last 13 games. Over that span, the shortstop is 16-for-50 (.320) with eight doubles, four home runs, 10 RBI and four walks.

- Zack Short extended his on-base streak to 12 games with an infield single in the fifth, the longest active streak on the Space Cowboys.

- Brice Matthews walked three times on Wednesday, running his season total to 22 and eighth in his last eight games while drawing 24 pitches in four plate appearances today. Matthews entered today's game tied for seventh in the PCL in walks.

- Tyler Ivey tied his season-high in innings thrown with five on Wednesday and has allowed two earned runs or less in four of his six starts this year.

- Tommy Sacco Jr. recorded his fourth multi-hit game of the season on Wednesday and his first since April 19 against the Las Vegas Aviators.

- Sugar Land stole a season-high four bases on Wednesday as Kenedy Corona swiped two bags and Jesús Bastidas and Tommy Sacco Jr. each stole one.

- Jesús Bastidas extended his on-base streak to seven games with a walk in the eighth. Over that span, Bastidas is 8-for-23 (.348) with five doubles, a home run, three RBI and six walks.

Tied 1-1 in the series, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys continue their six-game series with the Round Rock Express on Thursday at 7:05 pm CT. RHP Miguel Ullola gets the ball against RHP Gerson Garabito. The game can be seen live on the Bally Sports Live App or MLB.TV and can be heard anywhere at SLSpaceCowboys.com. Season Memberships for the 2025 Space Cowboy season, including Full and Partial Season membership plans, can be purchased online.

