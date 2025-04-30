Isotopes Walk off Bees in Third Straight One-Run Defeat

ALBUQUERQUE, NM. - The Salt Lake Bees dropped its third straight game by one run in the walk off defeat to the Albuquerque Isotopes in the series opener on Tuesday night.

Albuquerque Isotopes 3, Salt Lake Bees 2

WP: Diego Castillo (1 - 0)

LP: Kenyon Yovan (1 - 1)

Game Summary

After four scoreless frames, Salt Lake broke through in the sixth inning. Chad Stevens singled and scored on a booming Chuckie Robinson triple, giving the Bees a 1-0 lead and knocking out Tanner Gordon. But they left Robinson stranded, and the momentum stayed modest.

The Bees added another in the seventh-this time with small ball. Korey Holland led off with a single to center before Sánchez and Kavadas laid down back-to-back bunt singles to load the bases. Lugo drove in a run with a groundout, but again Salt Lake couldn't cash in more.

In the bottom of the seventh, Albuquerque answered right back. After Caden Dana exited with two on and no outs, Michael Darrell-Hicks allowed an RBI single to Braxton Fulford, then a bases-loaded walk tied it at two before he wriggled out of the jam.

Salt Lake had a golden chance in the ninth with two quick singles, but Diego Castillo slammed the door with three straight outs.

Then, in the bottom of the ninth, with two outs and a 1-2 count, Sam Hilliard came through with a clutch walk-off double to score Zac Veen, sealing a 3-2 win for the Isotopes.

Game Notes

Salt Lake tied its longest losing streak of the year with its third straight loss moving to 11-17 on the year after being walked off by Albuquerque for the second time this season.

Salt Lake dropped its third straight game by one run and second in a row where the opponent has gone ahead in the ninth. The Bees move to 0-10 when scoring three or fewer runs and lose their first game of the year when holding the opposition to three or less.

The Bees notched its 15th game of the year with double-digit hits, the most through the first 28 games of the season since 2018 as four Bees came away with multiple hits on Tuesday night.

Yolmer Sanchez tabbed his seventh multi-hit game of the season, second-most among Bees batters behind Carter Kieboom after going 2-for-4 and reached base in four straight games via walk.

Since snapping an 0-for-18 skid, Niko Kavadas has hit safely in four of the last five games while going 2-for-5 and collecting his sixth multi-hit game of the year.

Chuckie Robinson followed up his three-hit day on Sunday with a 2-for-4 game on Tuesday night driving in a run with a triple in the sixth. Robinson has now tied his career-high in triples which he set in the 2023 season, only taking him 16 games to reach that mark.

Caden Dana dealt his second quality start of the season with six innings pitched while totaling five strikeouts, the fourth consecutive outing with at least five punchouts. Dana tossed six scoreless innings before going into the seventh with two of his runners left that came around to score.

Up Next

Salt Lake and Albuquerque will match up for the second game of the series and eighth time this season in Wednesday's game at Isotopes Park as Dakota Hudson faces off against Anthony Molina at 6:05 p.m.

