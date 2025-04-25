Johnson Tabs 900th Career Managerial Win, Bees Snap Three-Game Skid

April 25, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

SOUTH JORDAN, UT - The Salt Lake Bees snapped a three-game skid on Friday night as skipper Keith Johnson captured his 900th career managerial victory in the 9-4 win over the Oklahoma City Comets.

Salt Lake Bees 9, Oklahoma City Comets 4

WP: Shaun Anderson (1 - 4)

LP: Ryan Sublette (2 - 1)

Game Summary

Salt Lake held Oklahoma City without a run in the first inning for the first time in the series however once again it was the Comets who struck first in the second when Ryan Ward singled and came around to score on a bases-loaded walk to Austin Gauthier, making it 1-0.

The Comets added another in the third as Esteury Ruiz tripled and scored on a sac fly, extending the lead to 2-0.

Down two, the Bees struck in the fourth after Matthew Lugo advanced to second on a wild pitch, Carter Kieboom walked to bring up Chad Stevens. On the very first pitch, Stevens crushed a three-run homer to left-his biggest swing of the year-turning the game on its head, 3-2 Bees.

Justin Dean's triple in the fifth set up another sacrifice fly for the Comets to even it at 3-3, but the Bees answered immediately. Chuckie Robinson ripped a double down the line, and after a sac bunt by Mitchell Daly, Gustavo Campero drove him home with a two-bagger of his own to put Salt Lake up 4-3.

The Comets tied it one last time in the sixth on a single from James Outman but from that point on, it was all Salt Lake.

The Bees broke it up in the bottom of the sixth with a five run frame as Mitchell Daly's single plated two, followed by Gustavo Campero's RBI knock. An error in center allowed Campero to reach third, and a sac fly from Yolmer Sánchez brought him in, bringing the score to 9-4.

From there, the Bees' bullpen locked in. Connor Brogdon, Victor González, and Héctor Neris combined for three scoreless innings, punctuated by a dominant ninth where Neris struck out the side to clinch the 900th career managerial victory for Bees skipper Keith Johnson.

Game Notes

The Salt Lake Bees ended a three-game losing streak with a clutch performance on Friday night, improving their record to 11-14. It was a rare victory for the Bees despite being outhit by their opponent, marking just their third win under such circumstances this season.

The night was especially historic for manager Keith Johnson, who recorded the 900th win of his managerial career. In his 18th season with the Angels organization and 10th leading the Bees across three stints, Johnson continues to extend his legacy as the winningest manager in franchise history.

Gustavo Campero delivered another standout performance, going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. He now leads the Pacific Coast League with 34 hits on the season and has posted multiple hits and RBIs in consecutive games.

Chad Stevens sparked the offense with his second homer of the year in the fourth inning, giving Salt Lake its first lead of the series. He reached base in all four of his plate appearances, went 2-for-2, and drove in a season-high three runs.

Chuckie Robinson broke out of an 0-for-18 slump with a double in the fifth inning and crossed the plate twice, his first multi-run game since April 1 in Albuquerque. Mitchell Daly stayed hot, notching a 2-for-3 night with multiple RBIs for the second time since joining the Bees on April 18. He's driven in a run in all four games of the series.

While Matthew Lugo saw his five-game hitting streak snapped, he still reached base, extending his on-base streak to 16 games-tied for the longest active streak in the PCL with Esteury Ruiz (Oklahoma City) and Yonathan Perlaza (El Paso).

Shaun Anderson earned his first win of the season, tossing a season-high six innings, allowing four runs on seven hits with three strikeouts. The Bees' bullpen sealed the victory with three scoreless innings from Connor Brogdon, Victor Gonzalez, and Hector Neris, who combined for seven strikeouts and allowed just two hits and two walks.

Up Next

Salt Lake will look to continue its winning ways on Saturday afternoon as Chase Silseth takes the mound to face Landon Knack of Oklahoma City with a 1:05 first pitch at the Ballpark at America First Square.

