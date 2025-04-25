Aces Pound Isotopes in PCL Slugfest, 17-11

April 25, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno, NV - Despite Sam Hilliard launching his 80th home run in an Isotopes uniform to become the all-time leader in long balls across Albuquerque's professional baseball history, Reno's offensive punch was too much. The Aces scored five runs in each of the first two innings and defeated Albuquerque 17-11 on Friday night, tying the six-game series at two wins apiece.

Hilliard also tripled twice later in the contest, while Trevor Boone remained hot with a two-run homer. However, A.J. Vukovich led Reno's charge by going 5-for-6 with two blasts and six RBI.

Topes Scope: - Hilliard has 80 home runs in 1,148 at-bats with Albuquerque, a ratio of one long ball every 14.35 official AB. He also has 225 RBI as an Isotope, four away from tying Jordan Patterson (2016-18) for second place on the all-time team leaderboard. Jason Wood ranks first with 328 RBI, having played for the club in five of their first six seasons from 2003-08.

- Albuquerque recorded 11 hits and nine of them went for extra bases, their most in a contest since Sept. 13, 2024 vs. Las Vegas (also nine).

- Hilliard's two triples marked the 25th time in Isotopes history a player accomplished the feat (regular season and playoffs). He was the third to do so against Reno, joining Raimel Tapia (Sept. 1, 2017) and Josh Fuentes (May 20, 2018). Overall, the last to record two triples before Friday was Sean Bouchard on March 31, 2024 vs. El Paso.

- The Aces compiled 10 extra-base hits, most by an opponent since the Express also recorded 10 in Round Rock on Aug. 17, 2024.

- Friday marked the second-most runs allowed by the Isotopes in Reno. Albuquerque dropped the series opener 22-8 on Aug. 10, 2012 before winning the final three games of that set.

- Reno finished with 21 hits, the 50th time in Isotopes history the pitching staff allowed 20 or more knocks. It tied for the most relented to the Aces, tied with the aforementioned game in 2012.

- Andrew Quezada started for Albuquerque and established career-worsts with 10 runs allowed, and nine earned while failing to record an out in the second inning. The runs were a season-high for an Isotopes pitcher, and his nine hits relented tied Anthony Molina (April 1 vs. Salt Lake) for most.

- Boone has driven in 12 runs across his first seven games this season, including eight over the last three nights. Additionally, Boone went deep for the third time in his last seven contests at Reno.

- Austin Nola was 2-for-4 with a double, marking his third consecutive multi-hit contest. It is the first time he has done so since Aug. 4-7, 2020 when he played for the Seattle Mariners.

- Warming Bernabel picked three more RBI via double, groundout,and sac fly, and owns 21 runs batted in across 19 games. Additionally, Bernabel has 10 RBI in four contests against the Aces this week. This marks the first time he has driven home three runs in back-to-back games during his pro career.

- Sterlin Thompson legged out his first triple as an Isotope, while also driving in two runs, his second multi-RBI game of the campaign (also: April 10 at Sugar Land).

- Julio Carreras picked up one hit, and is 8-for-13 with three runs batted in over his last three games.

- Hilliard scored four runs, tied with Carreras (April 23 at Reno) for most in a contest this year.

- Albuquerque finished with three triples in a game for the first time since Aug. 11, 2024 vs. Sacramento (Montero, Kaiser and Nolan Jones).

- The Aces' five-run first inning marked the biggest opening frame against Albuquerque since Las Vegas plated seven on Sept. 13, 2024.

- Vukovich was the second opposing player to collect five hits in a game this season (also: Scott Kingery, April 1 vs. Salt Lake). He was the first Ace to accomplish the feat against Albuquerque since Kyle Lewis on June 22, 2023 in Nevada. Additionally, it marked the third time in 2025 an individual recorded a two-homer game when facing the Isotopes (also: Zack Short - April 11 at SUG, Luis Campusano - April 17 vs. ELP).

- Reno starter Billy Corcoran allowed eight earned runs in 5.2 innings, tying a season-high by an opposing hurler, as Cristian Mena suffered the same fate over 3.0 frames on Wednesday night.

- Tonight was Albuquerque's second-largest margin of defeat when scoring in double digits. They lost 20-12 to Memphis at Isotopes Park on Aug. 22, 2007.

- Ildemaro Vargas also established an Aces franchise record, as his two-run single in the second inning gave him the most RBI among any players in Reno's history with 227. He has 17 runs batted in over 33 career games against the Isotopes, dating back to September 2, 2016.

On Deck: Albuquerque will look to regain the advantage in this series on Saturday afternoon, behind right-handed pitcher Bradley Blalock. Reno's starter is undecided. First pitch from Greater Nevada Field is scheduled for 5:05 pm MT (4:05 PT).

