Vukovich's Two-Homer, Six-RBI Night Powers Aces to 17-11 Win vs. Albuquerque

April 25, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







RENO, Nev. - A.J. Vukovich turned in a career night at the plate, going 5-for-6 with two home runs to lead the Reno Aces (12-13) to a 17-11 victory over the Albuquerque Isotopes (11-14), the Triple-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, on Friday night at Greater Nevada Field. Reno's offense erupted for a season-high 21 hits, as all nine starters recorded at least one knock in the win.

Vukovich was locked in from the jump, driving in at least one run with each of his five hits. The 23-year-old launched his fourth homer of the season in the fifth inning, then crushed a towering 431-foot, two-run shot to left in the seventh. He finished with five hits, six RBI, and 11 total bases-cementing one of the most dominant individual performances in the Pacific Coast League this year. Vukovich has caught fire at the plate, going 13-for-29 (.448) with four home runs and 11 RBI across his last six games.

Jordan Lawlar continued his outstanding 2025 campaign, putting the Aces on the board in the first with an RBI triple to score Jake McCarthy. He later added an RBI double in the third, finishing his night 3-for-5 with two extra-base hits and two RBI. Arizona's No. 1 prospect has been electric all season as he rides a seven-game hitting streak, going 15-for-30 (.500) with four doubles, two triples, two home runs, and 12 RBI over that stretch.

Ildemaro Vargas etched his name into the franchise record books by driving in two runs to become the Aces' all-time RBI leader with 223, passing Mike Jacobs' previous mark of 222. The veteran infielder has been a key contributor for the BLC-Nine, slashing .279/.357/.442 with three home runs and 23 RBI in April.

Trey Mancini stayed hot at the dish, going 3-for-5 with three doubles and two RBI. The 33-year-old has been swinging it well of late, hitting .323/.368/.495 with 11 extra-base hits and 16 RBI this season.

Aramis Garcia reached base in all five of his plate appearances, going 2-for-2 with a double and three walks. The veteran catcher has been a consistent presence in the Aces' lineup, going 8-for-16 (.500) with two home runs, four RBI, and seven walks in his last six matchups.

McCarthy set the tone from the leadoff spot, scoring three times on a three-hit night that included a double and a triple. The speedy outfielder has impressed in six games with Reno, collecting six hits in 12 at-bats with six runs scored.

The Aces will look to carry this offensive momentum into Saturday's matchup against the Isotopes. First pitch is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. PST at Greater Nevada Field.

Aces notables:

A.J. Vukovich: 5-for-6, 2 HR, 6 RBI

Jordan Lawlar: 3-for-5, 1 2B, 1 3B, 2 RBI, 1 BB

Ildemaro Vargas: 1-for-5, 2 RBI, 1 BB

Trey Mancini: 3-for-5, 3 2B, 2 RBI, 1 BB

Aramis Garcia: 2-for-2, 1 2B, 3 RBI

Jake McCarthy: 3-for-5, 1 2B, 1 3B, 1 BB

Single-game tickets are sold at RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.

-ACES-

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.