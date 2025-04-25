OKC Comets Game Notes - April 25, 2025

April 25, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Oklahoma City Comets (17-7) at Salt Lake Bees (10-14)

Game #25 of 150/First Half #25 of 75/Road #13 of 75

Pitching Probables: OKC-RHP Nick Frasso (2-0, 4.85) vs. SL-RHP Shaun Anderson (0-4, 5.68)

Friday, April 25, 2025 | The Ballpark at America First Square | South Jordan, Utah | 7:35 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The Pacific Coast League-leading Oklahoma City Comets have won six consecutive games to match their longest winning streak of the season and continue their road series against the Salt Lake Bees at 7:35 p.m. CT at The Ballpark at America First Square...Oklahoma City has also won seven of its last eight games and owns a 3-0 series lead at Salt Lake...The Comets are a season-best 10 games above .500.

Last Game: Dalton Rushing and James Outman combined for seven hits and four extra-base hits as the Oklahoma City Comets offense scored in double digits during a 10-7 win over the Salt Lake Bees Thursday night at The Ballpark at America First Square. The Comets shot out of the gate with four runs in the first inning, including a bases-clearing double by Hunter Feduccia. However, the Bees scored three runs in the first inning and another in the second inning to tie the game, 4-4. On the first pitch of the fifth inning, Rushing hit a home run to regain the lead. Later with two outs, Outman also went deep. With the Comets leading, 6-5, in the seventh inning, they scored four runs, with a two-run double by Outman and two-run single by Justin Dean. Salt Lake scored one run in each of the eighth and ninth innings and brought the tying run to the plate in the ninth inning following a two-out error, but Jack Little then struck out Mitchell Daly to end the game.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Nick Frasso (2-0) is slated to make his third start and sixth appearance with the Comets tonight...Frasso pitched 3.0 innings of relief in each of his last two outings, including in Game 2 of a doubleheader April 20 against Tacoma in which he closed out the game and allowed one run and two hits with two walks and one strikeout. He was credited with his second win of the season...He last started April 8 in Round Rock, pitching 3.0 innings, allowing one run and three hits with one walk and two K's...Frasso served as OKC's Opening Night starter in Sugar Land March 28 for his first official game action since September 2023...Frasso missed the 2024 season after undergoing shoulder surgery and so far this year has not exceeded 3.0 innings or 55 pitches...He closed out 2023 with OKC, making four starts in his first Triple-A stint after 21 appearances with Double-A Tulsa...Frasso is rated as the Dodgers' No. 17 prospect by Baseball America and came to the Dodgers via an August 2022 trade with Toronto.

Against the Bees: 2025: 3-0 2024: 8-4 All-time: 82-70 At SL: 40-38

Oklahoma City makes its first trip to The Ballpark at America First Square in South Jordan, Utah - the new stadium of the Salt Lake Bees - as the teams meet for the first time in 2025...The Bees and OKC closed out the 2024 season against one another with the final series played by the Bees at their former home stadium Smith's Ballpark Sept. 17-22, 2024 with OKC winning, 4-2...Oklahoma City won the season series against the Bees, 8-4, marking OKC's eighth season series win in nine seasons against the Bees...OKC outscored the Bees, 75-46, in last season's series and hit 19 home runs over 12 games, while holding Salt Lake without a homer...Since OKC became affiliated with the Dodgers in 2015, the team owns a 43-25 advantage against the Bees in the Triple-A version of the Freeway Series.

On A Roll: The Comets have won six straight games to tie their longest winning streak of the season (March 29-April 4) and have also won seven of their last eight games to take over sole possession of first place in the overall PCL standings. Oklahoma City last won seven straight games as part of a 10-game winning streak May 9-19, 2023...OKC has also won each of its first four series of the season and has won the first three games of a series for the third time this season. OKC last built a 4-0 start to a series April 1-4 against El Paso and last won the first four games of a road series May 28-31, 2024 in Albuquerque...The Comets have opened a second straight road series with three straight wins. The team's 9-3 road record is best in the PCL, and the Comets have won nine of their last 11 road games.

Rush Hour: Dalton Rushing tied his season-high and Triple-A career-high mark with four hits Thursday night, going 4-for-5 with a home run, double and two runs scored. He homered for the second time in three games during the current series...Last night marked his second game of the season with four hits, joining a 4-for-5 outing April 4 against El Paso. It was also Rushing's fourth game with four or more hits in his career with the other two times occurring with Single-A Rancho Cucamonga in 2022...He is one of four OKC players with a four-hit game this season and is the first OKC player with multiple four-hit games in 2025.

The All Out Show: James Outman set a season high with three hits and tied his season high with three RBI Thursday, going 3-for-5 with a home run and a double. He extended his current hitting streak to eight games, during which he has seven extra-base hits while going 11-for-32 (.344) overall...Outman's 13 extra-base hits this season are tied for third in the PCL, while he is one of 12 PCL players with five or more homers in 2025...His hitting streak is the second-longest by an Oklahoma City player this season and is the second-longest active hitting streak in the PCL...Outman last hit safely in eight straight games June 23-July 2, 2022 including five games with Double-A Tulsa and three games with OKC. He last had an eight-game hitting streak with the same team May 6-13, 2022 with Tulsa and last compiled a nine-game hitting streak June 9-18, 2021 with High-A Great Lakes.

Free Bird: Alex Freeland was held without a hit last night, but still ranks tied for second in the Minors with 31 hits and 12 doubles, while his 13 extra-base hits are tied for fourth in the Minors...He has hit safely in 14 of his last 18 games and since April 4 is batting .360 (27x75) with 12 doubles, a home run, 19 RBI and 13 runs scored...His 21 total RBI this season are tied for fourth-most in the PCL while his six stolen bases are tied for seventh in the league...Through 24 games with the Comets in 2025, Freeland has already surpassed his RBI, doubles and stolen base totals with OKC last season when he played in 39 Triple-A games.

On the Hunt: Last night Hunter Feduccia picked up his sixth multi-hit game of the season through 14 games with OKC and his fourth multi-RBI game of the season, including his third in his last eight games, going 2-for-4 with two doubles and a season-high three RBI...Overall this season, Feduccia is slashing .356/.444/.644 with Oklahoma City.

The Warden: Ryan Ward recorded a second straight multi-hit game last night and is 4-for-9 with a home run, double and three runs scored over his last two games...On Wednesday, Ward hit his third home run of the season and the 57th home run of his OKC career. He moved into a tie for third place on OKC's Bricktown-era (since 1998) career home runs list alongside Scott Sheldon (1998-99). He is now three home runs away from tying Jason Hart's (2002-03; 2006) team record of 60 home runs...Ward also boosted his career RBI total with OKC to 210 Wednesday night. He is now tied for fourth place all-time during the Bricktown era with Hart and is 20 RBI away from tying the record of 230 set by Jason Botts (2005-08)...Over his first two seasons with Oklahoma City, Ward has finished with at least 95 RBI and 21 home runs each season.

Getting Offensive: The Comets scored 10 runs last night, hitting double digits for the fourth time this season and first time since a 15-0 win in Round Rock April 12. Entering last night's game OKC's offense had been limited to four runs or less in seven of the previous nine games, but the Comets have now scored six or more runs in back-to-back games for the first time since doing so in three straight games April 8-10 in Round Rock (32 total runs)...Last night, the Comets also set a season high with six doubles, as eight of their 14 hits went for extra bases...The Comets have scored eight runs in the first inning over the last three games after scoring a total of eight first-inning runs over the first 21 games.

The Flying Comets: The Comets recorded four more stolen bases last night and lead the league with 39 stolen bases to start the season, including 10 over the first three games in Salt Lake. OKC now has four separate games of four-plus steals this season - something that occurred five times over 150 games last season...Hyeseong Kim and Esteury Ruiz are two of the three players tied for PCL lead with 10 steals...Over the past four seasons, OKC has not finished higher than sixth in steals in the in the 10-team PCL.

Fumblerooski: OKC committed four errors Thursday, marking the team's highest single-game total since July 27, 2024 against Tacoma. The Comets entered the game with four total errors over their previous six games and six errors over their previous 12 games combined.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.