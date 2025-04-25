Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - vs. Sugar Land

April 25, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

TODAY'S GAME - 4/25 vs. Sugar Land

FIRST PITCH - 7:05 PM (PT) at Cheney Stadium - Tacoma, WA

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma RHP Michael Mariot (0-1, 12.46) vs. Sugar Land RHP Miguel Ullola (0-1, 9.45)

ROSTER MOVES - ADD LHP Matt Cronin (#58) - transferred from Double-A Arkansas to Tacoma

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880 AM

THE RAINIERS: Dropped 7-6 in 10 innings in a back-and-forth affair with Sugar Land on Thursday night...Spencer Packard cracked his first home run of the season in the second inning to give Tacoma a 2-0 lead...Sugar Land tied the game after the top of the fourth, but Nick Dunn gave Tacoma the lead again with a two-run double down the right field line to make it 4-2...Sugar Land scored one run in each of the third through the eighth innings as Tacoma got two more runs in the fifth inning courtesy of a two-run double from Tyler Locklear, making it 6-3...Sugar Land chipped away to tie the game in the eighth and force extra innings...the Space Cowboys scored their placed runner at second, while Tacoma went down in order in the bottom of the inning in the loss.

SHENTON SEES PLENTY OF PITCHES : In each of his last two games, Austin Shenton has seen 30 pitches, including working an 11-pitch walk in his first at-bat on Thursday, followed by a seven-pitch walk his next time up...he is one of five PCL hitters, and the second Rainier (Harry Ford - April 2, 23), to have seen at least 30 pitches in multiple games this year...Shenton is the first Rainier to see at least 30 pitches in consecutive games since Marcus Wilson did so on May 19-21, 2022.

TAKING A LONG WALK : Since April 17, the Rainiers have drawn 40 walks in seven games, the second-most in the PCL and the third-most in Triple-A...in that span they have struck out only 48 times, the fewest in the PCL...in that six-game stretch, the Rainiers are drawing .833 walks per strikeout, the best ratio in all of minor league baseball, and one of only teams to be over .800 walks per strikeout (Lynchburg - .800).

SLAMMIN' SAMAD: Samad Taylor went 3-for-5 again on Wednesday night, marking his fifth three-hit game of the season, the most in the PCL this season...in his last 11 games since April 12, Taylor is hitting .422 (19x45) with four doubles, three home runs, 10 RBI and five stolen bases...since April 12, Taylor leads the PCL with 19 hits, ranks second in batting average and 32 total bases, third with a 1.180 OPS, fourth with five stolen bases and seven extra base hits, fifth with a .711 SLG and eighth with a .469 OBP.

SUGAR SWEET: This week will be the first and only trip to Tacoma for the Sugar Land Space Cowboys, and the first of two meetings between the two teams this year...the Rainiers will travel down to Sugar Land from July 29-August 3 for the other six-game set...in 2024, the Rainiers hit .249 against the Space Cowboys, winning five out of six games at Cheney Stadium and taking two out of six at Sugar Land...Rainiers pitchers worked a 3.12 ERA at home, compared to a 4.68 mark at Constellation Field.

PACKING A PUNCH: Over his last 10 games since April 11, OF Spencer Packard has hit .371 (13x35) with four doubles, one home run, seven RBI and four walks...in that span, Packard has gotten it done against both left and right-handed pitchers, hitting 4x8 (.500) against southpaws and 9x27 (.333) against right-handers...since April 11, Packard ranks fifth in the league in batting average and ninth with a .450 OBP and 1.021 OPS.

RHYLAN'S ROLLING: In his last 11 games, OF Rhylan Thomas has hit .386 (17x44) with a double and a home run, four RBI and eight runs scored...Thomas is also hitting .429 (12x28) when leading off an inning...his 12 hits when leading off the inning are tied for the second-most by any minor league hitter this season...Thomas has only struck out three times in 2025, tied for the second-fewest of any qualified minor league hitter.

REHAB RUNDOWN: RHP Matt Brash was sent to Tacoma to begin a Major League Rehab assignment on April 13...Brash missed the entire 2024 season as he recovered from Tommy John surgery...he was placed on the Mariners 15-Day injured list on March 27 (retro March 24)...Brash has made four appearances with Tacoma, last throwing on Wednesday, throwing a scoreless inning, striking out one...in his four appearances, he has allowed two runs on four hits, walking one and striking out four in 3.2 innings.

MARINERS UPDATE: The Mariners closed out their road trip with a 4-3 victory in Boston on Thursday...Seattle scored all four of their runs in the first two innings, getting a two-run double from Mitch Garver in the first inning and a sacrifice fly from Dylan Moore paired with a RBI groundout from Julio Rodriguez in the second inning...Bryan Woo struck out eight over 6.0 innings of two-run baseball.

