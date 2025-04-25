Sugar Land Completes Comeback, Takes Extra-Innings Victory over Tacoma

April 25, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

TACOMA, WA - The Sugar Land Space Cowboys (11-13) battled back from a three-run deficit to defeat the Tacoma Rainiers (10-14) 7-6 in 10 innings on Thursday night at Cheney Stadium. Highlights of tonight's game can be [?Folder icon] found here.

In the tenth inning Jésus Bastidas moved the bonus runner over to third on a groundout to begin the frame before Shay Whitcomb drove home Tommy Sacco Jr. with a sacrifice fly as Sugar Land went up 7-6. RHP Luis Contreras (S,2) shut the door in the home half, setting down the side in order and not allowing the extra-runner to score, as the Space Cowboys took a 7-6 win over the Rainiers.

RHP Tyler Ivey faced the minimum in the first, including spinning a strikeout to retire the side, but Spencer Packard smoked a two-out, two-run home run in the second, as Sugar Land fell behind 2-0.

The Space Cowboys cut the lead in half in the top half of the third. Bastidas stroked a single back up the middle with one out, picking up the first Sugar Land hit of the day. After Quincy Hamilton moved Bastidas into scoring position on a productive groundout, Zack Short drove in the first Sugar Land run of the game, swatting a single to center as Bastidas came around to score.

In the home half, Ivey allowed a lead-off double, but sat down the next three Tacoma hitters, including the final two batters on strikes to keep the score, 2-1.

Sugar Land tied the game at two in the fourth after Luis Guillorme started the frame with a single and Collin Price doubled, sending a line drive into the left-field corner, allowing Guillorme to score from first.

Although Ivey struck out two more in bottom half, running his total to five, the Rainiers re-took the lead on a two-out, two-RBI double from Nick Dunn.

Trailing 4-2, Sugar Land fought back in the fifth as Bastidas belted a double off the top of the left-field wall and Quincy Hamilton traded places with him with a double of his own, rifling a 1-2 offering into the right field. However, the Rainiers plated two runs off RHP Jayden Murray in their next opportunity at the plate.

Once again, the Space Cowboys answered, scoring a run in the sixth. César Salazar and Kenedy Corona each singled to start the frame, and after a double play, Bastidas cracked double into right-center, his second two-bagger of the night, as Sugar Land made it a two-run contest.

The Space Cowboys scored a run in their fifth consecutive inning after loading the bases with one out in the seventh. Brice Matthews reached on an error and three consecutive walks from Guillorme, Price and Salazar plated Matthews, as Sugar Land pulled closer, 6-5.

An inning later, the Space Cowboys knotted the game up at six as Bastidas and Short drew walks and Matthews' single up the middle brought home Bastidas.

RHP Miguel Castro (W, 2-0) sat down the first five batters he faced and fired a strikeout with two-on and two outs in the ninth to send the game to extra innings.

NOTABLE:

Jésus Bastidas recorded a single and two doubles on Wednesday night, his first three-hit game since his 3-for-4 game on September 19, 2024 against the Sacramento River Cats. It was Bastidas' first multi-hit effort of the season.

With a single and a walk, Zack Short has reached base in seven consecutive games and eight of his last nine contests. In those last 9 games, Short is 12-for-38 (.316) with three doubles, four home runs, 7 RBI and five walks.

Tyler Ivey threw a season-high 86 pitches on Wednesday, his highest pitch count since August 5, 2019 with the Corpus Christi Hooks after Ivey did not pitch in 2023 or 2024.

Miguel Castro flung 14 changeups and received seven swings-and-misses on the off-speed pitch. He threw 31 pitches on Wednesday night, 20 for strikes, tying his season-high in strikes in one outing.

Brice Matthews took ball four in the fifth inning, his 17th walk of the season. Matthews came into Wednesday night tied for fifth in the Pacific Coast League in walks.

Nick Hernandez hurled a scoreless seventh, his sixth-straight appearance without allowing a run, and he has tossed 7.0 consecutive scoreless innings.

Up 2-1 in the series, Sugar Land continues their six-game set with the Tacoma Rainiers on Friday at 9:05 pm CT. RHP Miguel Ullola gets the ball for Sugar Land against RHP Michael Mariot. The game can be seen live on the Bally Sports Live App or MLB.TV and can be heard anywhere at SLSpaceCowboys.com. Season Memberships for the 2025 Space Cowboy season, including Full and Partial Season membership plans, can be purchased online.

