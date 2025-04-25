Seventh-Inning Storm Sinks Bees against Oklahoma City

SOUTH JORDAN, UT. - The Salt Lake Bees dropped its third consecutive game in the 10-7 loss to Oklahoma City as the Bees pitching staff finished with 10 strikeouts and only three walks while the Comets secured at least a split in the series despite having four errors on Thursday night.

Oklahoma City Comets 10, Salt Lake Bees 7

WP: Justin Jarvis (3 - 0)

LP: Mason Erla (1 - 2)

SV: Jack Little (5)

Game Summary

The weather delay didn't slow down either offense, as the Comets came out swinging with a bases-clearing double by Hunter Feduccia to cap a four-run top of the first.

The Bees responded immediately with three runs in the bottom half. Gustavo Campero jumpstarted the offense with a single and eventually scored on a Chad Stevens RBI knock. Zach Humphreys followed with a clutch two-RBI double to cut the deficit to 4-3.

In the second, Campero again ignited the lineup with a single and came around to score on a Matthew Lugo RBI single, tying the game at 4-4.

The middle innings turned into a back-and-forth battle. In the fifth, Dalton Rushing and James Outman each launched solo homers off Mason Erla to give OKC a 6-4 lead.

Salt Lake got one back in the sixth, with Campero collecting his third hit of the night to make it 6-5.

The Comets' offense exploded in the seventh, plating four runs. Outman delivered a two-RBI double, and Justin Dean followed with a two-run single to stretch the lead to 10-5.

The Bees continued to fight, scoring a run in each of the final two frames. Mitchell Daly ripped a triple to drive in Ryan Noda, and Lugo and Nick Kavadas opened the ninth with back-to-back singles that eventually brought in Stevens.

With the tying run in the on-deck circle, Jack Little slammed the door shut for OKC, striking out Daly to end the game and notch his fifth save of the season-and his second of the series.

Game Notes

The Bees allowed double-digit runs for the eighth time this season and fell to 3-14 on the year when giving up four or more runs.

Gustavo Campero bounced back after going hitless in back-to-back games for the first time this season, going 3-for-4. It marked his team-leading ninth multi-hit game and third game with three or more hits. Campero has now hit safely in 19 of 23 games this season.

Zach Humphreys stayed hot, recording his fourth double in five games while extending his hitting streak to five. He drove in two runs with a first-inning double, giving him a multi-RBI game for the second time in his last three appearances.

Matthew Lugo turned in his third consecutive 2-for-5 performance, stretching his on-base streak to 15 games-the second-longest active streak in the Pacific Coast League. He drove in a run for the third straight game and now has four RBIs in the series, the most by any Bees hitter since Tuesday.

Mitchell Daly continued his strong series with a 1-for-5 night, collecting an RBI for the third consecutive game. Since joining the team on April 18, Daly has recorded a hit and an RBI in all but two games.

Niko Kavadas notched his fifth multi-hit game of the year, going 2-for-5 with a run scored. After breaking out of an 0-for-18 slump on Wednesday, he's now hit safely in back-to-back games.

Jack Dashwood delivered a solid outing out of the bullpen, striking out a season-high three batters over two innings-the most he's pitched this year. It was his first two-inning appearance allowing only one hit since August 17, 2023, when he was with Rocket City.

Up Next

The Bees will look for their first win of the series on Friday night as Shaun Anderson takes the mound for Salt Lake to face off against Oklahoma City right-hander Nick Frasso with first pitch slated for 6:35 p.m. MST at the Ballpark at America First Square.

