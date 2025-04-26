Bees Rally Gets Clipped, Comets Take Series

SOUTH JORDAN, UT. - The Salt Lake Bees fall to Oklahoma City 5-4 allowing the Comets to capture the series victory with one game left to go as the Bees move to 11-15 on the year and 1-2 in one run games.

Oklahoma City Comets 5, Salt Lake Bees 4

WP: Landon Knack (1 - 0)

LP: Chase Silseth (2 - 1)

SV: Joe Jacques (1)

Game Summary

For the fourth time in the series, Oklahoma City got on the board in the first inning jumping ahead 3-0. Hyeseong Kim led off with a single that followed with a stolen base before Alex Freeland drove him in. Ryan Ward followed with a two-run homer to right to cap the three-run opening frame.

The Salt Lake bats answered immediately in the second with a leadoff double by Niko Kavadas before Carter Kieboom launched a two-run homer to left to quickly cut the deficit to 3-2. Gustavo Campero then chopped an infield single to tie the game and match the Comets three-run first with three of its own.

The Bees' bullpen - Endrys Briceño and Michael Darrell-Hicks - kept the game within reach, but a solo homer from Alex Freeland in the seventh stretched OKC's lead to 5-3.

Salt Lake began to rally in the ninth as the Bees trailed by two with one final chance. Yolmer Sánchez and Matthew Lugo led off with back-to-back singles, putting the tying runs aboard.

A crushing double play off the bat of Niko Kavadas nearly extinguished the rally, but a throwing error by the pitcher allowed Sánchez to score, pulling the Bees within 5-4. Pinch-runner Zach Humphreys stood at second as the tying run, but Chad Stevens grounded out sharply to third to end the game as Salt Lake lost its third game of the series by three runs or less.

Game Notes

Carter Kieboom went 1-for-4 at the plate, picking up his first hit since returning to action last night after missing six games. Kieboom launched his fifth home run of the season, taking the team lead in that category, and recorded a pair of RBIs for the second time in his last three games.

Gustavo Campero added another hit on Saturday, finishing 1-for-4 with an RBI. Campero has driven in a run in three consecutive games and has reached base in all but four games this season.

After seeing his five-game hitting streak snapped on Friday, Matthew Lugo got back in the hit column with a 1-for-4 performance. Lugo has now reached base in 17 straight games, tying the longest active streak in the Pacific Coast League. Against Oklahoma City, he's hitting a team-best .318 with two home runs and four RBIs.

Chase Silseth took his first loss of the season in his sixth start, allowing four runs on four hits over four innings while striking out four.

Endrys Briceno worked two scoreless innings out of the bullpen, striking out two. It marked his fourth straight appearance with at least one strikeout and his first two-inning shutout outing since April 23, 2023, when he was pitching for Reno against Salt Lake.

Up Next

The series finale is what's on tap for Sunday as the Salt Lake Bees and Oklahoma City Comets will face off one last time before their meeting at the end of July. First pitch is set for 12:05 p.m. MST at The Ballpark at America First Square.

