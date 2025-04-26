Alexander Goes Yard Twice, Aces Cruise Past Isotopes 11-1

April 26, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

RENO, Nev. - Blaze Alexander launched two home runs as the Reno Aces (13-13) took down the Albuquerque Isotopes (11-15), Triple-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, in an 11-1 win on Saturday at Greater Nevada Field.

Alexander crushed a no-doubt, 434-foot shot over the left-field porch in the third inning, then added a solo blast to right in the seventh for his second homer of the night. The 25-year-old has been productive in 13 games with the Aces this season, slashing .298/.433/.489 with five extra-base hits and 10 RBI.

Jake McCarthy stayed hot at the plate, ripping two doubles, including a two-run knock in the second to open the scoring. The speedy outfielder has been a spark atop Reno's lineup, going 8-for-15 (.533) with four doubles, one triple, and two RBI in four games.

Fresh off setting the franchise RBI record in Friday's win, Ildemaro Vargas continued to drive in runs, plating four runs after going 2-for-5 with a two-run double in the eighth to cap off the scoring.

The Aces' pitching staff held the Isotopes to just one run in a bullpen day. Cesar Gomez, who made his Aces debut, started on the mound and tossed two scoreless innings with one walk and two strikeouts. He was followed by Jake Rice, Joe Mantiply, Christian Montes De Oca, Kevin Ginkel, and Kyle Backhus, who combined for seven clean innings to shut the door on Albuquerque.

The Aces will look for a fourth straight win in Sunday's series finale against the Isotopes, with the first pitch scheduled for 1:05 p.m. PST.

Aces notables:

Blaze Alexander: 2-for-4, 2 HR, 3 RBI

Ildemaro Vargas: 2-for-5, 1 2B, 4 RBI

Jake McCarthy: 2-for-3, 2 2B, 2 RBI

