Comets Edge Salt Lake Saturday

April 26, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







The Oklahoma City Comets hit two home runs and starting pitcher Landon Knack delivered seven strong innings as the Comets defeated the Salt Lake Bees, 5-4, Saturday afternoon at The Ballpark at America First Square. The Comets (18-8) led, 3-0, three batters into the game after Hyeseong Kim singled and stole second base, Alex Freeland hit a RBI single and Ryan Ward followed with a two-run home run. The Bees (11-15) tied the game in the second inning before the Comets regained the lead when Esteury Ruiz scored on a wild pitch in the fourth inning. Freeland hit a solo homer in the seventh inning to stretch the lead to 5-3. With two outs in the ninth inning, OKC reliever Joe Jacques committed a throwing error to allow a run to score and put the tying run in scoring position, but he regrouped to end the game on a groundout.

Of Note: -The Comets have won seven of their last eight game as well as eight of their last 10 games. They also clinched a fifth consecutive series win with Saturday's victory.

-Starting pitcher Landon Knack lasted seven innings, becoming just the third OKC starting pitcher over the past three seasons to complete seven innings. He allowed a total of four hits and three runs (two earned) with one walk and four strikeouts. Between the third and seventh innings, Knack did not allow a baserunner, retiring all 15 batters on a total of 48 pitches...Knack also tossed seven innings during his previous start at Salt Lake Aug. 18, 2023.

-Ryan Ward connected on his fourth home run of the season and second of the series with a two-run blast in the first inning. He now has 58 career home runs with OKC and owns sole possession of third place on OKC's Bricktown era (since 1998) career home runs list.

-Alex Freeland went 2-for-4 with a RBI single and a solo home run for a second consecutive multi-RBI game and seventh multi-RBI game of the season. His 25 RBI in 26 games pace the Comets...Saturday marked Freeland's team-best 12th multi-hit game of the season.

-Hyeseong Kim went 2-for-4 with a single and a double. Kim also stole a base, giving him five steals in four games played during the current series.

-Esteury Ruiz went 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored and has reached base in all 15 games he's played in since joining the Comets.

-James Outman's nine-game hitting streak ended, as he went 0-for-3 with a walk.

Next Up: The Comets finish their series in Salt Lake looking to win five of six games beginning at 1:05 p.m CT Sunday. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

