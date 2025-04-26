OKC Comets Game Notes - April 26, 2025

April 26, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets (17-8) at Salt Lake Bees (11-14)

Game #26 of 150/First Half #26 of 75/Road #14 of 75

Pitching Probables: OKC-RHP Landon Knack (0-0, 4.00) vs. SL-RHP Chase Silseth (2-0, 3.44)

Saturday, April 26, 2025 | The Ballpark at America First Square | South Jordan, Utah | 2:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets look to bounce back from a Friday night loss when they continue their series against the Salt Lake Bees at 2:05 p.m. CT at The Ballpark at America First Square...Oklahoma City's six-game winning streak came to an end last night, as OKC enters today with a 3-1 series lead.

Last Game: The Salt Lake Bees broke a tie with a five-run rally in the bottom of the sixth inning to send the Oklahoma City Comets to a 9-4 defeat Friday night at The Ballpark at America First Square. Tied, 4-4, in the sixth inning, the Bees loaded the bases when three of the first four batters walked. Hits by Mitchell Daly and Gustavo Campero plated a total of four runs, and a sacrifice fly followed to score the inning's fifth run. The Comets scored one run each in the second and third innings to take a 2-0 lead. Salt Lake's Chad Stevens launched a three-run home run out to left field with two outs in the bottom of the fourth inning to vault the Bees into the lead at 3-2. The Comets tied the game with an Alex Freeland sacrifice fly in the fifth inning, but the Bees went back ahead in the bottom of the inning. James Outman pulled the Comets even again with a RBI single in the top of the sixth inning.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Landon Knack (0-0) makes his third appearance and second start with OKC...Knack started Game 2 of OKC's doubleheader against Tacoma April 20, allowing two runs and two hits over 4.1 innings, with three walks and two strikeouts and did not factor into the decision of OKC's walk-off win...Prior to his last start with OKC, Knack made two starts for the Los Angeles Dodgers April 9 in Washington and April 15 against Colorado, allowing a combined seven runs on four hits, including a homer, with six walks and four K's over 6.2 IP. He was optioned to OKC April 16...He split time with OKC and Los Angeles in 2024, making his Major League debut April 17 and going on to appear in 15 ML games (12 starts), posting a 3.65 ERA with 69 K's and 18 walks. Knack made three postseason appearances, including Game 4 of the World Series...Knack was selected by Los Angeles in the second round of the 2020 MLB Draft out of East Tennessee State.

Against the Bees: 2025: 3-1 2024: 8-4 All-time: 82-71 At SL: 40-39

Oklahoma City makes its first trip to The Ballpark at America First Square in South Jordan, Utah - the new stadium of the Salt Lake Bees - as the teams meet for the first time in 2025...The Bees and OKC closed out the 2024 season against one another with the final series played by the Bees at their former home stadium Smith's Ballpark Sept. 17-22, 2024 with OKC winning, 4-2...Oklahoma City won the season series against the Bees, 8-4, marking OKC's eighth season series win in nine seasons against the Bees...OKC outscored the Bees, 75-46, in last season's series and hit 19 home runs over 12 games, while holding Salt Lake without a homer...Since OKC became affiliated with the Dodgers in 2015, the team owns a 43-26 advantage against the Bees in the Triple-A version of the Freeway Series.

Six Pack: The Comets' six-game winning streak came to an end last night as Oklahoma City matched its longest winning streak of the season after also winning six straight games March 29-April 4. Despite Friday night's loss, the Comets have won seven of their last nine games and hold the top spot in the overall PCL standings...OKC leads the current series, 3-1, and has won each of its first four series of the season. A win today would clinch the Comets' a fifth consecutive series win to start the season...The Comets have opened each of their last two road series with three straight wins. The team's 9-4 road record is best in the PCL, and the Comets have won nine of their last 12 road games.

The All Out Show: James Outman went 4-for-4 with a RBI Friday night, extending his hitting streak to a season-best nine games. During the streak, Outman is 15-for-36 (.417) with seven extra-base hits and it is his longest hitting streak since June 9-18, 2021 with High-A Great Lakes (also nine games)...Over the last two games, Outman is 7-for-9 with four RBI after collecting three hits and three RBI Thursday...His hitting streak is the second-longest by an Oklahoma City player this season, trailing only Eddie Rosario's 12-game hitting streak, and is the second-longest active hitting streak in the PCL...Outman last hit safely in a career-best 10 consecutive games Aug. 13-27, 2018 with Rookie-level Ogden...He has also matched his longest on-base streak of the season at 10 games.

Triple Threat: The Comets hit three triples in last night's game, with one each by Esteury Ruiz, Justin Dean and Hunter Feduccia. It marked the first time Oklahoma City collected three triples in one game since May 5, 2016 against New Orleans at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark (James Ramsey, Corey Brown and Rob Segedin). Last night marked the sixth time OKC has hit three or more triples in a game during the MLBAM era (since 2005), however last night's performance was the first time Oklahoma City hit three or more triples in a road game during the MLBAM era. All five other occurrences happened at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

Free Bird: Alex Freeland tallied two sacrifice flies Friday night for his team-leading sixth multi-RBI game of the season and also connected on a single for his team-leading 32nd hit of 2025. His 23 RBI this season lead the Comets, while his hit and RBI totals rank tied for fourth in the PCL. His 12 doubles are second-most in the league and his 13 extra-base hits are tied for fourth...He has hit safely in 15 of his last 19 games and since April 4 is batting .359 (28x78) with 12 doubles, a home run, 21 RBI and 13 runs scored...Through 24 games with the Comets in 2025, Freeland has already surpassed his RBI (18), doubles (7) and stolen base (2) totals with OKC last season when he played in 39 Triple-A games.

On the Hunt: Hunter Feduccia connected on his second triple in three games last night and finished 1-for-2 with two walks. Through his first three games in Salt Lake, Feduccia is 4-for-10 with two doubles and two triples, along with four RBI and four runs scored...Overall this season with the Comets, nine of Feduccia's 17 hits have gone for extra bases and he has 13 RBI and 14 runs scored over his 15 games with OKC to go along with a .362/.466/.681 slashline.

The Warden: Ryan Ward went 1-for-4 last night and is now 5-for-13 over his last three games with a home run, double and three runs scored. He's also hit safely in six of his last seven games, going 9-for-25 (.360)...On Wednesday, Ward hit his third home run of the season and the 57th home run of his OKC career. He moved into a tie for third place on OKC's Bricktown-era (since 1998) career home runs list alongside Scott Sheldon (1998-99). He is now three home runs away from tying Jason Hart's (2002-03; 2006) team record of 60 home runs...Ward's 210 RBI are also tied for fourth place all-time during the Bricktown era with Hart and is 20 RBI away from tying the record of 230 set by Jason Botts (2005-08)...Over his first two seasons with Oklahoma City, Ward has finished with at least 95 RBI and 21 home runs each season.

Bumps on the Bump: The nine runs allowed by the Comets Friday night were the most in a road game this season and marked the second time overall OKC allowed nine or more runs in a game - second only to a 12-8 loss against El Paso April 4 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...After holding opponents to four runs or less in five straight games (16 total runs) and to five runs or less in eight straight games (27 total runs), Oklahoma City has allowed a combined 16 runs over the last two nights in Salt Lake, marking the first time this season the Comets have allowed at least seven runs in consecutive games...The five-run bottom of the sixth inning by the Bees Friday tied for the highest-scoring inning by a Comets opponent this season...OKC's pitching staff issued eight walks last night and has now walked eight or more batters seven times this season. OKC's 144 walks allowed so far in 2025 are the most in the Minors, and the team is on pace for 864 walks this season. The most walks allowed by OKC in the Bricktown era is 700 in 2022...The Comets notched just two strikeouts last night for the team's lowest total since Sept. 1, 2023 vs. Round Rock.

The Flying Comets: Oklahoma City turned three double plays last night, recording at least three for the third time this season. However, OKC also hit into a season-high three double plays. OKC and Salt Lake are tied with 26 double plays each this season - second-most in the PCL...The Comets lead the league with 39 stolen bases to start the season, including 10 over the first four games in Salt Lake...Esteury Ruiz tripled and scored a run last night as he extended his team-leading on-base streak to 14 games. He has reached base in each game he has played with the Comets and has hit safely in four straight games (5x15).

