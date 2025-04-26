Colton Gordon's Career Night Carries Sugar Land to Shutout Victory

April 26, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

TACOMA, WA - Behind a career-high seven scoreless innings from Colton Gordon (W, 2-0), the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (12-14) shutout the Tacoma Rainiers (11-15) picking up a 2-0 win on Saturday night at Cheney Stadium. Sugar Land twirled its third shutout in their first 26 games of the season. [?Folder icon] Highlights of tonight's game can be found here.

Gordon navigated the Rainiers lineup beautifully, going seven innings with eight strikeouts, no walks, no runs and scattering seven hits while stranding a runner in scoring position in five consecutive innings from the second to the sixth.

Gordon silenced Tacoma in the first, facing the minimum while tossing a first pitch strike on each hitter. Gordon posted a scoreless second with the help of his defense as Tommy Sacco Jr. threw a dart from left field to catcher Joe Hudson who tagged out Spencer Packard trying to score from second with two outs.

Sugar Land plated their first run in the third as Zack Short kept the inning alive with a base knock back up the middle with two outs before Whitcomb whipped his second double of the game into right field, scoring Short.

Tacoma put a runner in scoring position for the second consecutive inning in the home half, but Gordon left him stranded, striking out Harry Ford to retire the side.

Collin Price led off the fourth with a walk and went first to third after Luis Guillorme punched a single to center. In the ensuing at-bat, Kenedy Corona grounded into a double play, allowing Price to score, as Sugar Land took a 2-0 lead.

Gordon gave up a lead-off double to Tyler Locklear in the bottom half, and Locklear advanced 90-feet on a fly out, but once again, the lefty shut the door, spinning back-to-back strikeouts to hold the Rainiers scoreless.

Tacoma put runners on the corners with two gone in the fifth, but another stellar defensive play extinguished the threat. Hudson faked a throw down to second with a runner stealing before throwing behind the runner at third and picking off Samad Taylor to end the inning.

For the fifth consecutive frame, Gordon left a runner in scoring position, striking out the final batter of the sixth with a runner on second, his sixth punchout of the day, as he posted his sixth-straight zero.

Gordon ended his masterful night with a 1-2-3 seventh, including two strikeouts to end the frame, running his ledger to eight, a season high. The lefty sat down the final five batters he faced, including three of them on strikes.

RHP Luis Contreras (H, 2) relived Gordon in the eighth and induced a groundout with two runners on to hold Tacoma scoreless.

Kenedy Corona's diving grab in center field and subsequent double play helped RHP Miguel Castro (S, 2) preserve the shutout as Sugar Land secured the win, 2-0.

NOTABLE:

* Colton Gordon flung a career-high seven innings on Saturday, breaking his previous high of 6.2 innings pitched which he set September 21, 2024 against the Sacramento River Cats. Gordon also spun a season-high eight strikeouts and did not walk a batter for the first time since the season opener on March 28, 2025 against OKC.

* With a single in the third, Zack Short extended his on-base streak to nine games, the longest active streak on the Space Cowboys. In those nine games, Short is 9-for-34 (.265) with two home runs, 5 RBI and six walks.

* Shay Whitcomb doubled three times on Saturday, his 11th double and 16th extra-base hit of the season. Whitcomb ranks third in extra-base hits in the Pacific Coast League and third in doubles. Whitcomb is the first Space Cowboy with three doubles in a game since Justin Dirden on May 4, 2023 against the Albuquerque Isotopes.

* Brice Matthews took a walk in the fifth, his 18th of the season, tied for sixth in the PCL. Matthews has walked four times in five games against Tacoma.

* Luis Guillorme picked up his second multi-hit game of the season with two singles, his first two-hit game since April 20, 2025 against the Las Vegas Aviators.

* Quincy Hamilton recorded his second two-hit game of the season, his first since March 29, 2025 against OKC.

Sugar Land's series finale with the Tacoma Rainiers commences on Sunday at 3:35 pm CT. RHP Aaron Brown gets the ball opposite RHP Luis F Castillo. The game can be seen live on the Bally Sports Live App or MLB.TV and can be heard anywhere at SLSpaceCowboys.com. Season Memberships for the 2025 Space Cowboy season, including Full and Partial Season membership plans, can be purchased online.

